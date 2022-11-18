Read full article on original website
LA Tech bowling inks Junior USA Team member
Annalise Obryant signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Louisiana Tech women’s bowling team on Thursday, Nov. 17. “Annalise will be coming to Louisiana Tech next year,” said Tech head coach Matt Nantais. “She has had a lot of success throughout her career, and we are looking for her to make an immediate impact once she gets here in the fall. Her work ethic is second to none so she will fit right in with what we do here.”
Remembering Myrtis Chandler Orr
Funeral services for Mrs. Myrtis Chandler Orr, 98, will be held at 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Temple Baptist Church Chapel. Interment will follow at Douglas Cemetery in Choudrant, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Ruston. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at Temple Baptist Church Chapel.
Ruston boys finish 2-0 at Saline tournament
Ruston head basketball coach Ryan Bond was pleased with the overall Bearcat effort this weekend at the Saline Tournament, as his team beat the Winnfield Tigers by a final score of 71-52 on Saturday, while taking care of Lakeview 38-31 on Friday. Said Bond of the Winnfield win, “We had...
Techsters face SMU in Dallas
Louisiana Tech returns to the hardwood today when the Lady Techsters face SMU at Moody Coliseum at 4 p.m. The contest can be heard on the LA Tech Sports Network on 97.7 FM and through the LA Tech Athletics app with Kyle Roberts providing a call of the action. It can also be seen on ESPN+.
LA Tech soccer inks five to NLIs
Louisiana Tech head coach Steve Voltz announced this week the signing of five new Lady Techsters that will join the LA Tech Soccer program in the Fall of 2023. The four incoming freshmen signing National Letters of Intent include Kyra Taylor, Dakota Merino, Ella White, Mackenzie Kelso, and Valerie Gherson.
Dogs host ULM tonight at TAC
After two grueling games on the road, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs return home to the Thomas Assembly Center to face ULM tonight at 6 p.m. The game begins a stretch of four games in six days for head coach Talvin Hester and Company. Tonight’s game can be heard on the LA Tech Sports Network on 107.5 FM and through the LA Tech Athletics app with Malcolm Butler and Jack Thigpen providing a call of the action.
Ticket info for Ruston playoff game at Denham Springs
According to the Ruston High School Facebook page, tickets for the Bearcats Non-Select Division I quarterfinal match-up at Denham Springs this Friday can only be purchased at the gate to the stadium that night. Tickets will be $15. Current Ruston High students can purchase tickets at the gate for $10...
RHS Competition Cheer takes regionals
Ruston High School’s competition cheer team won the North Texas Regional Sunday at Lewisville High School in Lewisville, Texas. The win earned Ruston High a bid to the national High School Cheerleading Championship in February. RHS will compete in the Louisiana Regional on Sunday, December 18. To report an...
Dogs use next-man-up mentality to down Warhawks
LA Tech (2-2) started the game minus three critical players – Cobe Williams, Kaleb Stewart, and David Green – for various reasons. It created an opportunity for new players to step up in their place. And that they did. Quandre Bullock, Terran Williams, and Kenny Hunter came off...
Lady Tigers pick up first win of season
Miracle Saxon scored a game-high 17 points as the Grambling State women’s basketball team defeated New Orleans 69-59 on Friday evening at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. Saxon dominated the stat sheet adding seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block for the Lady Tigers. Colbi Maples,...
Road woes continue for Dogs in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Calvin Camp rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns to lead Charlotte (3-9, 2-6) to its first home win of the season as the 49ers defeated Louisiana Tech 26-21 Saturday afternoon at Jerry Richardson Stadium. While the 49ers snapped their six-game home losing streak, the Bulldogs (3-8,...
Turner reminds graduates of lasting Louisiana Tech lessons
Longtime community service enthusiast and Louisiana Tech University alumna Rosemary “Toni” Wurster Chandler Turner of Dallas shared in her address to Fall 2022 graduates the ways in which her Tech education taught valuable life-long lessons. “I used what I learned at Tech to overcome the unexpected, to deal...
Weekly events
Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Monday, Nov. 21. 11:30 a.m.: Lunch on Us (Presbyterian...
Speaker shares story of resiliency through anthropological research on Tulsa Race Massacre
Dr. Alicia Odewale, an African Diaspora archaeologist and an assistant professor of anthropology at The University of Tulsa appeared at Grambling State University recently to give a presentation on reanalyzing historical evidence from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Her work focuses not on the attack itself, but instead on the community’s trauma and triumph in its aftermath.
City announces holiday closings
City Hall and the Utility Billing Office will be closed on November 24 and 25, 2022. There will be no recycle, garbage or trash collection on both Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25. Garbage pickup for Thursday’s residential route located outside City of Ruston will be picked up on...
Firearm found by GSU Police
Grambling State University Police arrested a student early Friday morning after executing a search warrant on his dorm room and recovering a gun, ammunition, and other paraphernalia. Thursday night GSU housing staff was conducting a walkthrough of a Wheatley Hall dorm room after receiving a tip through the university’s G-Safe...
