Clark County, NV

thenevadaindependent.com

This excrement again

Say what you will about Washoe County commissioner Jeanne Herman — and I’m about to — but she is certainly a woman of deep convictions. It is a rare and remarkable sort of person who will vote against their own reelection. Yet that is precisely what Herman did, making her the lone vote of dissent against what was an otherwise routine ministerial motion to canvass the election results in Washoe County — a ministerial motion, incidentally, which is statutorily required to pass.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
The Nevada Independent

Rural Nevadans face ‘major crisis’ in neurological services, at higher risk for Alzheimer’s, dementia

Rural residents are at an 80 percent higher risk for developing dementia than their urban neighbors, and also have a comparatively shorter lifespan following a dementia diagnosis.  The post Rural Nevadans face ‘major crisis’ in neurological services, at higher risk for Alzheimer’s, dementia appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Most commonly seen birds in Nevada

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Nevada from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NEVADA STATE
FOX Reno

Reno woman places third in national 'Fab Over 40' competition

Khalilah Cage, represented Nevada in the national ‘Fab Over 40’ competition which helps raise contributions to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Cage joined Fox 11 to talk about what the competition means to her and her motto to live by.
RENO, NV
pvtimes.com

‘Major overhaul’: Where the Nevada GOP went wrong

Nevada Republicans did not see the “red wave” they were expecting in the 2022 midterms. While Nye County did not elect a single Democrat to local offices, the election played out differently outside of the county lines. Democrats kept their seats in the U.S. Senate, House of Representatives...
NEVADA STATE
Record-Courier

Former Lakeside will be site of new Barton Hospital

The former Lakeside Inn will become the new home base of Barton Health, the hospital announced on Friday. “We are excited to receive this direction from the Board of Directors, securing Barton’s future as Lake Tahoe’s community health partner,” said Barton President and CEO Dr. Clint Purvance. “The future of healthcare is complex and changing, and we have a responsibility to remain viable and capable of providing care to this community for another 60 years, which is why we are developing plans for the Barton Regional Expansion.”
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA

