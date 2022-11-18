Read full article on original website
Wossman high school girls and boys basketball host the annual Hall of Fame Classic basketball tournament
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It was Saturday high school hoops at Wossman high school as they hosted the Wossman Hall of Fame Classic.The basketball tournament features both the girl’s and boys’ basketball teams of Wossman,Ouachita, West Monroe, Lincoln Prep, Caldwell, and Lake Charles Prep. Ouachita Lions would fall 58-55 to Lake Charles Prep, and Wossman […]
Ticket info for Ruston playoff game at Denham Springs
According to the Ruston High School Facebook page, tickets for the Bearcats Non-Select Division I quarterfinal match-up at Denham Springs this Friday can only be purchased at the gate to the stadium that night. Tickets will be $15. Current Ruston High students can purchase tickets at the gate for $10...
Local swimmers impressive at state meet
A number of Lincoln Parish affiliated swimmers earned all-state honors during the Louisiana High School Athletic Association State Swim Meet held this past week at the Recreation and Aquatic Center at Sulphur Parks and Recreation in Sulphur. Choudrant’s Jack Groce, Cedar Creek’s Camdyn Napper and McKenzie Jones, and Ruston High’s...
17-year-old dies in Louisiana crash
Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 151 near Clarks Spring Road.
MISSING PERSON: West Monroe woman located safe by deputies
UPDATE (11/18/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, November 18, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Rusty Rachelle Thomas was located safe by authorities. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 42-year-old Rusty Rachelle Thomas. According to deputies, Thomas is described as a White female, standing five feet and […]
Weekly events
Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Monday, Nov. 21. 11:30 a.m.: Lunch on Us (Presbyterian...
78-year-old Rayville man dies in Franklin Parish crash
BASKIN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — At approximately 11:45 AM, on Saturday, November 19, 2022, authorities responded to a crash on U.S. Highway 425 which claimed the life of 78-year-old James A. Hales of Rayville, La. According to officials, a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 38-year-old Cody Jone, was traveling south on U.S. Highway 425 when his […]
City announces holiday closings
City Hall and the Utility Billing Office will be closed on November 24 and 25, 2022. There will be no recycle, garbage or trash collection on both Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25. Garbage pickup for Thursday’s residential route located outside City of Ruston will be picked up on...
Car and motorcycle crash takes place in West Monroe; Arkansas Road experiencing traffic
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 17, 2022, West Monroe Police reported that an accident took place that involved a car and motorcycle. According to officials, the accident occurred on 1600 block of Arkansas Road in West Monroe, La. The eastbound of Arkansas Road is closed with only the westbound open.
Monroe townhouses set ablaze, four homes damaged
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two townhouses are severely damaged and two others need major repairs following a fire on the 1400 block of Erin St. in Monroe that happened on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The Monroe Fire Department was called around 11:00 A.M. to respond to a fire. When they...
West Monroe man accused of vandalizing ex-wife’s home; arrested
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 21, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Winnfield Road in West Monroe, La. due to an unauthorized entry complaint. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the victim who mentioned that her […]
Monroe man leads police on foot chase, arrested for recent burglaries
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, November 20, 2022, around 5:50 AM, Monroe Police were patrolling on Roselawn Avenue due to recent burglaries in the area. While in the area, officers observed a White male located at Nettles Automotives, who was identified as 34-year-old Matthew Judd. […]
City of Monroe Announces Upcoming Road Closure
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The City of Monroe’s Traffic and Engineering Department has announced the following temporary road closures in preparation for drainage work associated with the South Grand overlay and sidewalk project. The following is a list of the roads and the days they are closed. The South...
Turner reminds graduates of lasting Louisiana Tech lessons
Longtime community service enthusiast and Louisiana Tech University alumna Rosemary “Toni” Wurster Chandler Turner of Dallas shared in her address to Fall 2022 graduates the ways in which her Tech education taught valuable life-long lessons. “I used what I learned at Tech to overcome the unexpected, to deal...
Jury convicts Louisiana man on eight illegal explosive related charges
A federal jury has convicted a man following multiple bombings in Louisiana.
One Louisiana Man Killed and One Injured in a Two-Vehicle Crash on US 425
One Louisiana Man Killed and One Injured in a Two-Vehicle Crash on US 425. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at about 11:45 a.m., LSP Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 425 south of LA Highway 867. James A. Hales, 78, of Rayville, Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
Ouachita Parish Sherriff’s Office arrests 60 people during warrant sweep; mostly warrants for narcotic charges
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sherriff office, Metro Narcotics, and several local agencies conducted a warrant sweep. According to a release from Ouachita Parish Sherriff’s Office, the sweep resulted in 60 people being arrested on warrants for mostly narcotics charges. More results will be released at an upcoming press conference on Tuesday, […]
Speaker shares story of resiliency through anthropological research on Tulsa Race Massacre
Dr. Alicia Odewale, an African Diaspora archaeologist and an assistant professor of anthropology at The University of Tulsa appeared at Grambling State University recently to give a presentation on reanalyzing historical evidence from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Her work focuses not on the attack itself, but instead on the community’s trauma and triumph in its aftermath.
West Monroe Police Department to conduct occupant protection checkpoints
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department will conduct an occupant protection checkpoint. According to a release, the City of West Monroe has had many motorists traveling in violation of Louisiana’s occupant protection laws. This West Monroe police aim to combat these problems by creating high visibility to the community and communicating […]
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating scam calls in the parish
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a scam that is currently underway in Ouachita Parish. A person identifying themselves as an Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputy is calling potential victims and informing them that there is a warrant out for their arrest, but the arrest can be avoided by paying with […]
