lincolnparishjournal.com
LA Tech bowling inks Junior USA Team member
Annalise Obryant signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Louisiana Tech women’s bowling team on Thursday, Nov. 17. “Annalise will be coming to Louisiana Tech next year,” said Tech head coach Matt Nantais. “She has had a lot of success throughout her career, and we are looking for her to make an immediate impact once she gets here in the fall. Her work ethic is second to none so she will fit right in with what we do here.”
Ticket info for Ruston playoff game at Denham Springs
According to the Ruston High School Facebook page, tickets for the Bearcats Non-Select Division I quarterfinal match-up at Denham Springs this Friday can only be purchased at the gate to the stadium that night. Tickets will be $15. Current Ruston High students can purchase tickets at the gate for $10...
Remembering Myrtis Chandler Orr
Funeral services for Mrs. Myrtis Chandler Orr, 98, will be held at 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Temple Baptist Church Chapel. Interment will follow at Douglas Cemetery in Choudrant, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Ruston. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at Temple Baptist Church Chapel.
Techsters face SMU in Dallas
Louisiana Tech returns to the hardwood today when the Lady Techsters face SMU at Moody Coliseum at 4 p.m. The contest can be heard on the LA Tech Sports Network on 97.7 FM and through the LA Tech Athletics app with Kyle Roberts providing a call of the action. It can also be seen on ESPN+.
RHS Competition Cheer takes regionals
Ruston High School’s competition cheer team won the North Texas Regional Sunday at Lewisville High School in Lewisville, Texas. The win earned Ruston High a bid to the national High School Cheerleading Championship in February. RHS will compete in the Louisiana Regional on Sunday, December 18. To report an...
Weekly events
Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Monday, Nov. 21. 11:30 a.m.: Lunch on Us (Presbyterian...
Local swimmers impressive at state meet
A number of Lincoln Parish affiliated swimmers earned all-state honors during the Louisiana High School Athletic Association State Swim Meet held this past week at the Recreation and Aquatic Center at Sulphur Parks and Recreation in Sulphur. Choudrant’s Jack Groce, Cedar Creek’s Camdyn Napper and McKenzie Jones, and Ruston High’s...
Road woes continue for Dogs in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Calvin Camp rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns to lead Charlotte (3-9, 2-6) to its first home win of the season as the 49ers defeated Louisiana Tech 26-21 Saturday afternoon at Jerry Richardson Stadium. While the 49ers snapped their six-game home losing streak, the Bulldogs (3-8,...
City announces holiday closings
City Hall and the Utility Billing Office will be closed on November 24 and 25, 2022. There will be no recycle, garbage or trash collection on both Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25. Garbage pickup for Thursday’s residential route located outside City of Ruston will be picked up on...
Speaker shares story of resiliency through anthropological research on Tulsa Race Massacre
Dr. Alicia Odewale, an African Diaspora archaeologist and an assistant professor of anthropology at The University of Tulsa appeared at Grambling State University recently to give a presentation on reanalyzing historical evidence from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Her work focuses not on the attack itself, but instead on the community’s trauma and triumph in its aftermath.
Firearm found by GSU Police
Grambling State University Police arrested a student early Friday morning after executing a search warrant on his dorm room and recovering a gun, ammunition, and other paraphernalia. Thursday night GSU housing staff was conducting a walkthrough of a Wheatley Hall dorm room after receiving a tip through the university’s G-Safe...
Man violates protective order
A Winnsboro man was arrested Friday morning after Lincoln Parish deputies responded to a disturbance at a U.S. 80 residence. The victim told deputies Patrick Spencer, 28, had hit her in the mouth during an argument. She had a small cut and blood inside her mouth. She stated Spencer ran out the back door when he heard deputies approach.
