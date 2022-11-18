Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lincolnparishjournal.com
Dogs use next-man-up mentality to down Warhawks
LA Tech (2-2) started the game minus three critical players – Cobe Williams, Kaleb Stewart, and David Green – for various reasons. It created an opportunity for new players to step up in their place. And that they did. Quandre Bullock, Terran Williams, and Kenny Hunter came off...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Techsters face SMU in Dallas
Louisiana Tech returns to the hardwood today when the Lady Techsters face SMU at Moody Coliseum at 4 p.m. The contest can be heard on the LA Tech Sports Network on 97.7 FM and through the LA Tech Athletics app with Kyle Roberts providing a call of the action. It can also be seen on ESPN+.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Road woes continue for Dogs in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Calvin Camp rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns to lead Charlotte (3-9, 2-6) to its first home win of the season as the 49ers defeated Louisiana Tech 26-21 Saturday afternoon at Jerry Richardson Stadium. While the 49ers snapped their six-game home losing streak, the Bulldogs (3-8,...
lincolnparishjournal.com
LA Tech bowling inks Junior USA Team member
Annalise Obryant signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Louisiana Tech women’s bowling team on Thursday, Nov. 17. “Annalise will be coming to Louisiana Tech next year,” said Tech head coach Matt Nantais. “She has had a lot of success throughout her career, and we are looking for her to make an immediate impact once she gets here in the fall. Her work ethic is second to none so she will fit right in with what we do here.”
lincolnparishjournal.com
LA Tech soccer inks five to NLIs
Louisiana Tech head coach Steve Voltz announced this week the signing of five new Lady Techsters that will join the LA Tech Soccer program in the Fall of 2023. The four incoming freshmen signing National Letters of Intent include Kyra Taylor, Dakota Merino, Ella White, Mackenzie Kelso, and Valerie Gherson.
postsouth.com
LSU women's basketball score vs. Northwestern State: Live updates
LSU kept its 100-point game streak alive the last time out, surpassing the century mark on its final offensive possession. Will the Tigers, who set the program record for consecutive game scoring more than 100 against Houston Christian, extend the record to five straight as they welcome instate foe, Northwestern State to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center Sunday (2 p.m., SEC Network+)?
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ticket info for Ruston playoff game at Denham Springs
According to the Ruston High School Facebook page, tickets for the Bearcats Non-Select Division I quarterfinal match-up at Denham Springs this Friday can only be purchased at the gate to the stadium that night. Tickets will be $15. Current Ruston High students can purchase tickets at the gate for $10...
Ragin’ Cajuns Sign Two To NLI During Early Signing Period
LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Marlin announced on Monday the addition of two players for the 2023-24 season. Signing a National Letter of Intent to compete for the Ragin’ Cajuns are guards London Fields (Tupelo, Miss.) and Giovanni Nannucci (Greensboro, N.C.). Fields, a 6-foot-4 product, averaged 17.1 points and 6.4 rebounds during the 2021-22 season at […]
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU RB out for the season due to injury, per ESPN
LSU running back Armoni Goodwin is out for the remainder of the season, per ESPN. The broadcast crew announced the news Saturday night during the UAB game. Goodwin will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, per the broadcast. That’s a brutal break for the running back after he returned from a torn hamstring this season. It also puts a dent in LSU’s running back depth chart as the Tigers look ahead to the remainder of the UAB game, Texas A&M and the SEC Championship Game against top-ranked Georgia.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Myrtis Chandler Orr
Funeral services for Mrs. Myrtis Chandler Orr, 98, will be held at 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Temple Baptist Church Chapel. Interment will follow at Douglas Cemetery in Choudrant, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Ruston. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at Temple Baptist Church Chapel.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Local swimmers impressive at state meet
A number of Lincoln Parish affiliated swimmers earned all-state honors during the Louisiana High School Athletic Association State Swim Meet held this past week at the Recreation and Aquatic Center at Sulphur Parks and Recreation in Sulphur. Choudrant’s Jack Groce, Cedar Creek’s Camdyn Napper and McKenzie Jones, and Ruston High’s...
theadvocate.com
LSU lands 2024 four-star recruit from New Orleans
Warren Easton High School four-star cornerback Wallace Foster announced his commitment to play at LSU during the LSU vs. UAB game. Foster is the sixth four-star commit in the class of 2024, which now has eight members so far and is No. 3 nationally. He's the No. 4 overall in the state of Louisiana and No. 15 cornerback in the nation, according to 247Sports composite rankings.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Turner reminds graduates of lasting Louisiana Tech lessons
Longtime community service enthusiast and Louisiana Tech University alumna Rosemary “Toni” Wurster Chandler Turner of Dallas shared in her address to Fall 2022 graduates the ways in which her Tech education taught valuable life-long lessons. “I used what I learned at Tech to overcome the unexpected, to deal...
NOLA.com
J.T. Meleck rice whiskey is distilled on the farm of Acadiana's Fruge family
Mike Fruge is quick to acknowledge that making whiskey takes time. It’s usually aged in barrels for years. The four-year wait for J.T. Meleck rice whiskey, named for his great-great-uncle, came with a little more suspense, because no one else made an American style whiskey with rice, he says. It was a leap of faith to see how it would turn out.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Choudrant honors 2022 Homecoming Court
Choudrant High School honored its 2022 Homecoming Court Friday as the royalty was named during an afternoon ceremony at the school while the entire court was again presented at the Aggies home basketball game. Mattie Johnson was named the 2022 Homecoming Queen while Heather Murphey was named the Homecoming Maid.
theadvocate.com
Is Topgolf coming to Lafayette? Here's what we know so far
Topgolf, the fast-growing Dallas-based company that operates high-tech driving ranges, is interested in opening a Lafayette location. Chicago-based ARCO/Murray National Construction Co., construction partner for TopGolf, is seeking a preliminary plat approval for 11.44 acres from the Lafayette city planning commission during its Monday meeting, according to the agenda posted this week.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Weekly events
Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Monday, Nov. 21. 11:30 a.m.: Lunch on Us (Presbyterian...
Sit and Eat Gumbo—Restaurants Voted Best in Lafayette
According to a recent online survey of folks in Acadiana, not Baton Rouge or New Orleans, these are the best restaurants to visit for a great bowl of gumbo.
Downtown Lafayette restaurant to close its doors for good this week
After over three years in business, a popular downtown Lafayette restaurant has announced that it will be closing for good this week.
Local church group brings Thanksgiving to homeless of Lafayette
"Man Up For Christ" decided to take it upon themselves to help feed Lafayette homeless a thanksgiving meal they will never forget.
Comments / 0