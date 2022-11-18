ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor City, NJ

Calcasieu Parish News

One Arrested in Four-Vehicle Head-On Crash in Louisiana That Claimed the Life of One Driver

One Arrested in Four-Vehicle Head-On Crash in Louisiana That Claimed the Life of One Driver. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that Troop I was alerted of a four-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 94 at Louisiana Highway 354 in St. Martin Parish shortly after 7:00 a.m. on November 18, 2022. Hailee Rossyoin, 29, of Arnaudville, Louisiana, died in the crash.
ARNAUDVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Council investigation of Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory underway

Auditors and attorneys investigating the administration of Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory should be finished the initial stage of the investigation by Jan. 1. Auditors with Faulk and Winkler, a certified public accounting firm out of Baton Rouge, and attorneys with Phelps Dunbar of Baton Rouge, have been hired by the City Council and are working on the probe, City Council Chairwoman Nanette Cook said.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Multiple vehicle crash claims life of 22-year-old Lafayette man

A multiple vehicle crash that occurred Sunday night resulted in the death of a 22-year-old man, according to Lafayette Police. Taylan Broussard, of Lafayette, died, and one person remains in critical condition after the crash involving two motorcyclists, a bicyclist, and an automobile. It happened around 6 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Foreman Drive.
LAFAYETTE, LA

