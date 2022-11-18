After two grueling games on the road, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs return home to the Thomas Assembly Center to face ULM tonight at 6 p.m. The game begins a stretch of four games in six days for head coach Talvin Hester and Company. Tonight’s game can be heard on the LA Tech Sports Network on 107.5 FM and through the LA Tech Athletics app with Malcolm Butler and Jack Thigpen providing a call of the action.

RUSTON, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO