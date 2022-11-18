ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klax-tv.com

Federal Jury Convicts Man of Alexandria and Monroe Bombings

ALEXANDRIA, La. – Daniel Aikens, 40, of Alexandria, Louisiana, was convicted of 8 counts of illegal explosive related charges, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown. The jury found Aikens guilty of 3 counts of Making a Destructive Device, 3 counts of Possession of a Destructive Device in violation of the NFA, 1 count of Use of an Explosive to Commit a Federal Felony and 1 count of Conveying Malicious False Information and will be sentenced by Senior District Judge Dee D. Drell on March 3, 2023.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Firearm found by GSU Police

Grambling State University Police arrested a student early Friday morning after executing a search warrant on his dorm room and recovering a gun, ammunition, and other paraphernalia. Thursday night GSU housing staff was conducting a walkthrough of a Wheatley Hall dorm room after receiving a tip through the university’s G-Safe...
GRAMBLING, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe woman seeking justice for her late daughter

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Janecia Walker was killed on Dec. 6, 2021, in a hit-and-run on Highway 165 in Monroe, LA. She was 19-years-old and a recent graduate of Wossman High School when she was struck by a vehicle and left on the side of the highway. Her mother, Sonya...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man accused of vandalizing ex-wife’s home; arrested

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 21, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Winnfield Road in West Monroe, La. due to an unauthorized entry complaint. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the victim who mentioned that her […]
WEST MONROE, LA
brproud.com

17-year-old dies in Ouachita Parish crash

CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, November 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 151 near Clarks Spring Road. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 17-year-old Landon Garsee of Eros, La. The investigation revealed that a 2003 Ford Ranger, driven...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Remembering Myrtis Chandler Orr

Funeral services for Mrs. Myrtis Chandler Orr, 98, will be held at 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Temple Baptist Church Chapel. Interment will follow at Douglas Cemetery in Choudrant, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Ruston. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at Temple Baptist Church Chapel.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Speaker shares story of resiliency through anthropological research on Tulsa Race Massacre

Dr. Alicia Odewale, an African Diaspora archaeologist and an assistant professor of anthropology at The University of Tulsa appeared at Grambling State University recently to give a presentation on reanalyzing historical evidence from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Her work focuses not on the attack itself, but instead on the community’s trauma and triumph in its aftermath.
TULSA, OK
theadvocate.com

Man convicted of setting off bombs around Louisiana bought supplies in Lafayette

An Alexandria man convicted of staging and setting off bombs in Alexandria and Monroe bought some of the bomb making materials in Lafayette, federal prosecutors said. On Friday, a federal jury in Alexandria found 40-year-old Daniel Aikens guilty of three counts of making a destructive device, three counts of possession of a destructive device , one count of use of an explosive to commit a federal felony and one count of conveying malicious false information.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Turner reminds graduates of lasting Louisiana Tech lessons

Longtime community service enthusiast and Louisiana Tech University alumna Rosemary “Toni” Wurster Chandler Turner of Dallas shared in her address to Fall 2022 graduates the ways in which her Tech education taught valuable life-long lessons. “I used what I learned at Tech to overcome the unexpected, to deal...
RUSTON, LA
KSLA

Haynesville man accused of setting fire to former church, 2 vacant residences

HAYNESVILLE, La. (KSLA) — A Claiborne Parish man is accused of setting fire to two vacant residences and a former church within less than eight hours. Lorenzo D. Henderson, 28, of Haynesville, is charged with aggravated arson because at least one of the three fires threatened nearby dwellings that were occupied, said Ashley Arnaud, of the Louisiana state fire marshal’s office.
HAYNESVILLE, LA
KNOE TV8

Families drive in for 18th annual Santa Stop

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Sunny 98.3 hosted its annual ‘Santa Stop’ Saturday morning at 1500 North 19th Street. Santa Clause landed at the location in a helicopter shortly after 10 a.m. to greet families for a quick snapshot on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Families remained inside in their cars and fell in line to visit over 40 booths in the area to give away Christmas cheer, free prizes and goodies.
MONROE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy