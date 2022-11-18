Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
klax-tv.com
Federal Jury Convicts Man of Alexandria and Monroe Bombings
ALEXANDRIA, La. – Daniel Aikens, 40, of Alexandria, Louisiana, was convicted of 8 counts of illegal explosive related charges, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown. The jury found Aikens guilty of 3 counts of Making a Destructive Device, 3 counts of Possession of a Destructive Device in violation of the NFA, 1 count of Use of an Explosive to Commit a Federal Felony and 1 count of Conveying Malicious False Information and will be sentenced by Senior District Judge Dee D. Drell on March 3, 2023.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Firearm found by GSU Police
Grambling State University Police arrested a student early Friday morning after executing a search warrant on his dorm room and recovering a gun, ammunition, and other paraphernalia. Thursday night GSU housing staff was conducting a walkthrough of a Wheatley Hall dorm room after receiving a tip through the university’s G-Safe...
KNOE TV8
Monroe woman seeking justice for her late daughter
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Janecia Walker was killed on Dec. 6, 2021, in a hit-and-run on Highway 165 in Monroe, LA. She was 19-years-old and a recent graduate of Wossman High School when she was struck by a vehicle and left on the side of the highway. Her mother, Sonya...
Louisiana mother charged after child arrested 3 times in one week
A Natchitoches mother is facing charges after police arrested her child three different times in six days on theft and burglary charges.
Jury convicts Louisiana man on eight illegal explosive related charges
A federal jury has convicted a man following multiple bombings in Louisiana.
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating scam calls in the parish
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a scam that is currently underway in Ouachita Parish. A person identifying themselves as an Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputy is calling potential victims and informing them that there is a warrant out for their arrest, but the arrest can be avoided by paying with […]
Monroe Police still searching for suspect in December 2021 fatal hit-and-run
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is still asking for assistance in locating a hit-and-run suspect that fatally struck Janesia Walker on December 6, 2021, in Monroe, La. According to officials, the suspect’s vehicle was a black KIA SUV that was missing a driver-side mirror that also had damages in the front of […]
Monroe man allegedly spits in officer’s face during arrest
A man in Monroe, arrested for disturbing the peace inside of a business, allegedly spat in the officer's face.
West Monroe man accused of vandalizing ex-wife’s home; arrested
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 21, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Winnfield Road in West Monroe, La. due to an unauthorized entry complaint. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the victim who mentioned that her […]
brproud.com
17-year-old dies in Ouachita Parish crash
CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, November 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 151 near Clarks Spring Road. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 17-year-old Landon Garsee of Eros, La. The investigation revealed that a 2003 Ford Ranger, driven...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Myrtis Chandler Orr
Funeral services for Mrs. Myrtis Chandler Orr, 98, will be held at 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Temple Baptist Church Chapel. Interment will follow at Douglas Cemetery in Choudrant, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Ruston. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at Temple Baptist Church Chapel.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Speaker shares story of resiliency through anthropological research on Tulsa Race Massacre
Dr. Alicia Odewale, an African Diaspora archaeologist and an assistant professor of anthropology at The University of Tulsa appeared at Grambling State University recently to give a presentation on reanalyzing historical evidence from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Her work focuses not on the attack itself, but instead on the community’s trauma and triumph in its aftermath.
KSLA
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Family of boy who took his own life at Ware Youth Center speaks out about troubles at facility
COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - Almost four years ago at the Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish, two teenage boys died by suicide just 72 hours apart. While that detention center was cited for several violations of state regulations, Ware and its administrators didn’t face any penalties. The image...
theadvocate.com
Man convicted of setting off bombs around Louisiana bought supplies in Lafayette
An Alexandria man convicted of staging and setting off bombs in Alexandria and Monroe bought some of the bomb making materials in Lafayette, federal prosecutors said. On Friday, a federal jury in Alexandria found 40-year-old Daniel Aikens guilty of three counts of making a destructive device, three counts of possession of a destructive device , one count of use of an explosive to commit a federal felony and one count of conveying malicious false information.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Turner reminds graduates of lasting Louisiana Tech lessons
Longtime community service enthusiast and Louisiana Tech University alumna Rosemary “Toni” Wurster Chandler Turner of Dallas shared in her address to Fall 2022 graduates the ways in which her Tech education taught valuable life-long lessons. “I used what I learned at Tech to overcome the unexpected, to deal...
KSLA
Haynesville man accused of setting fire to former church, 2 vacant residences
HAYNESVILLE, La. (KSLA) — A Claiborne Parish man is accused of setting fire to two vacant residences and a former church within less than eight hours. Lorenzo D. Henderson, 28, of Haynesville, is charged with aggravated arson because at least one of the three fires threatened nearby dwellings that were occupied, said Ashley Arnaud, of the Louisiana state fire marshal’s office.
KNOE TV8
Families drive in for 18th annual Santa Stop
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Sunny 98.3 hosted its annual ‘Santa Stop’ Saturday morning at 1500 North 19th Street. Santa Clause landed at the location in a helicopter shortly after 10 a.m. to greet families for a quick snapshot on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Families remained inside in their cars and fell in line to visit over 40 booths in the area to give away Christmas cheer, free prizes and goodies.
KNOE TV8
Union eliminates Sterlington, Ruston defeats Ouachita, Neville beats East Ascension, and West Monroe
Watch these highlights from Friday Night Blitz, playoffs round 2!. KNOE Friday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. KNOE Friday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. KNOE Friday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 5 hours ago. KNOE Friday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler.
KSLA
Minden nonprofit hopes toy drive will help provide for 500 families
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - It’s the time of the year for giving! Over in Minden the We’re Here nonprofit is teaming up with several other organizations to host a toy drive. You can drop off unopened toys at the following locations in Minden before Dec. 12:. Anytime Fitness.
KNOE TV8
City of Monroe hosting multiple Thanksgiving break events for children
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe will be offering free Thanksgiving camps for children aged 5-12 years old. There will be an activity and art camp, a tennis camp, an art camp, and a basketball skills clinic. The camps will be at four different locations on Nov. 21-23,...
Comments / 0