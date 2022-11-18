Read full article on original website
Dogs use next-man-up mentality to down Warhawks
LA Tech (2-2) started the game minus three critical players – Cobe Williams, Kaleb Stewart, and David Green – for various reasons. It created an opportunity for new players to step up in their place. And that they did. Quandre Bullock, Terran Williams, and Kenny Hunter came off...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Dogs host ULM tonight at TAC
After two grueling games on the road, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs return home to the Thomas Assembly Center to face ULM tonight at 6 p.m. The game begins a stretch of four games in six days for head coach Talvin Hester and Company. Tonight’s game can be heard on the LA Tech Sports Network on 107.5 FM and through the LA Tech Athletics app with Malcolm Butler and Jack Thigpen providing a call of the action.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Techsters face SMU in Dallas
Louisiana Tech returns to the hardwood today when the Lady Techsters face SMU at Moody Coliseum at 4 p.m. The contest can be heard on the LA Tech Sports Network on 97.7 FM and through the LA Tech Athletics app with Kyle Roberts providing a call of the action. It can also be seen on ESPN+.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ticket info for Ruston playoff game at Denham Springs
According to the Ruston High School Facebook page, tickets for the Bearcats Non-Select Division I quarterfinal match-up at Denham Springs this Friday can only be purchased at the gate to the stadium that night. Tickets will be $15. Current Ruston High students can purchase tickets at the gate for $10...
lincolnparishjournal.com
LA Tech soccer inks five to NLIs
Louisiana Tech head coach Steve Voltz announced this week the signing of five new Lady Techsters that will join the LA Tech Soccer program in the Fall of 2023. The four incoming freshmen signing National Letters of Intent include Kyra Taylor, Dakota Merino, Ella White, Mackenzie Kelso, and Valerie Gherson.
lincolnparishjournal.com
LA Tech bowling inks Junior USA Team member
Annalise Obryant signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Louisiana Tech women’s bowling team on Thursday, Nov. 17. “Annalise will be coming to Louisiana Tech next year,” said Tech head coach Matt Nantais. “She has had a lot of success throughout her career, and we are looking for her to make an immediate impact once she gets here in the fall. Her work ethic is second to none so she will fit right in with what we do here.”
lincolnparishjournal.com
Road woes continue for Dogs in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Calvin Camp rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns to lead Charlotte (3-9, 2-6) to its first home win of the season as the 49ers defeated Louisiana Tech 26-21 Saturday afternoon at Jerry Richardson Stadium. While the 49ers snapped their six-game home losing streak, the Bulldogs (3-8,...
postsouth.com
LSU women's basketball score vs. Northwestern State: Live updates
LSU kept its 100-point game streak alive the last time out, surpassing the century mark on its final offensive possession. Will the Tigers, who set the program record for consecutive game scoring more than 100 against Houston Christian, extend the record to five straight as they welcome instate foe, Northwestern State to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center Sunday (2 p.m., SEC Network+)?
West Monroe, November 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice
LSUSports.net
No. 15 LSU Set To Host Northwestern State Sunday
BATON ROUGE – No. 15 LSU will close out its five-game homestand to begin the season on Sunday when it hosts Northwestern State at 2 p.m. CT in the PMAC. LSU will head to the Bimini, Bahamas over Thanksgiving for the Goombay Splash where the Tigers will take on George Mason and UAB.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Lady Tigers pick up first win of season
Miracle Saxon scored a game-high 17 points as the Grambling State women’s basketball team defeated New Orleans 69-59 on Friday evening at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. Saxon dominated the stat sheet adding seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block for the Lady Tigers. Colbi Maples,...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Local swimmers impressive at state meet
A number of Lincoln Parish affiliated swimmers earned all-state honors during the Louisiana High School Athletic Association State Swim Meet held this past week at the Recreation and Aquatic Center at Sulphur Parks and Recreation in Sulphur. Choudrant’s Jack Groce, Cedar Creek’s Camdyn Napper and McKenzie Jones, and Ruston High’s...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Weekly events
Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Monday, Nov. 21. 11:30 a.m.: Lunch on Us (Presbyterian...
brproud.com
Monroe station experiencing signal loss in broadcast; power to be restored by afternoon
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — KTVE is experiencing a signal loss. According to a source, Entergy is upgrading the transmitter connected to the broadcast. The signal loss began at approximately 8 AM today, November 21, 2022. Power is estimated to be restored by 4 PM.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Turner reminds graduates of lasting Louisiana Tech lessons
Longtime community service enthusiast and Louisiana Tech University alumna Rosemary “Toni” Wurster Chandler Turner of Dallas shared in her address to Fall 2022 graduates the ways in which her Tech education taught valuable life-long lessons. “I used what I learned at Tech to overcome the unexpected, to deal...
theadvocate.com
Man convicted of setting off bombs around Louisiana bought supplies in Lafayette
An Alexandria man convicted of staging and setting off bombs in Alexandria and Monroe bought some of the bomb making materials in Lafayette, federal prosecutors said. On Friday, a federal jury in Alexandria found 40-year-old Daniel Aikens guilty of three counts of making a destructive device, three counts of possession of a destructive device , one count of use of an explosive to commit a federal felony and one count of conveying malicious false information.
17-year-old dies in Louisiana crash
Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 151 near Clarks Spring Road.
KNOE TV8
Monroe townhouses set ablaze, four homes damaged
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two townhouses are severely damaged and two others need major repairs following a fire on the 1400 block of Erin St. in Monroe that happened on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The Monroe Fire Department was called around 11:00 A.M. to respond to a fire. When they...
Jury convicts Louisiana man on eight illegal explosive related charges
A federal jury has convicted a man following multiple bombings in Louisiana.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Riot breaks out at east Ruston home
A disturbance at a Duque Drive residence in Ruston Tuesday night led to the arrest of several men, including one for inciting a riot. Ruston Police responded to an ongoing disturbance involving a firearm about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday. One of the victims told officers he and Antavion Bass, 19, of Ruston had a verbal argument. The victim said Bass had been coming to his home to get a ride to work with his girlfriend and he wanted Bass to stop doing so.
