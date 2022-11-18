ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

Dogs use next-man-up mentality to down Warhawks

LA Tech (2-2) started the game minus three critical players – Cobe Williams, Kaleb Stewart, and David Green – for various reasons. It created an opportunity for new players to step up in their place. And that they did. Quandre Bullock, Terran Williams, and Kenny Hunter came off...
RUSTON, LA
Dogs host ULM tonight at TAC

After two grueling games on the road, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs return home to the Thomas Assembly Center to face ULM tonight at 6 p.m. The game begins a stretch of four games in six days for head coach Talvin Hester and Company. Tonight’s game can be heard on the LA Tech Sports Network on 107.5 FM and through the LA Tech Athletics app with Malcolm Butler and Jack Thigpen providing a call of the action.
RUSTON, LA
Techsters face SMU in Dallas

Louisiana Tech returns to the hardwood today when the Lady Techsters face SMU at Moody Coliseum at 4 p.m. The contest can be heard on the LA Tech Sports Network on 97.7 FM and through the LA Tech Athletics app with Kyle Roberts providing a call of the action. It can also be seen on ESPN+.
RUSTON, LA
Ticket info for Ruston playoff game at Denham Springs

According to the Ruston High School Facebook page, tickets for the Bearcats Non-Select Division I quarterfinal match-up at Denham Springs this Friday can only be purchased at the gate to the stadium that night. Tickets will be $15. Current Ruston High students can purchase tickets at the gate for $10...
RUSTON, LA
LA Tech soccer inks five to NLIs

Louisiana Tech head coach Steve Voltz announced this week the signing of five new Lady Techsters that will join the LA Tech Soccer program in the Fall of 2023. The four incoming freshmen signing National Letters of Intent include Kyra Taylor, Dakota Merino, Ella White, Mackenzie Kelso, and Valerie Gherson.
RUSTON, LA
LA Tech bowling inks Junior USA Team member

Annalise Obryant signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Louisiana Tech women’s bowling team on Thursday, Nov. 17. “Annalise will be coming to Louisiana Tech next year,” said Tech head coach Matt Nantais. “She has had a lot of success throughout her career, and we are looking for her to make an immediate impact once she gets here in the fall. Her work ethic is second to none so she will fit right in with what we do here.”
RUSTON, LA
Road woes continue for Dogs in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Calvin Camp rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns to lead Charlotte (3-9, 2-6) to its first home win of the season as the 49ers defeated Louisiana Tech 26-21 Saturday afternoon at Jerry Richardson Stadium. While the 49ers snapped their six-game home losing streak, the Bulldogs (3-8,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
LSU women's basketball score vs. Northwestern State: Live updates

LSU kept its 100-point game streak alive the last time out, surpassing the century mark on its final offensive possession. Will the Tigers, who set the program record for consecutive game scoring more than 100 against Houston Christian, extend the record to five straight as they welcome instate foe, Northwestern State to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center Sunday (2 p.m., SEC Network+)?
BATON ROUGE, LA
West Monroe, November 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Ouachita Parish High School soccer team will have a game with West Monroe High School on November 21, 2022, 17:00:00.
WEST MONROE, LA
No. 15 LSU Set To Host Northwestern State Sunday

BATON ROUGE – No. 15 LSU will close out its five-game homestand to begin the season on Sunday when it hosts Northwestern State at 2 p.m. CT in the PMAC. LSU will head to the Bimini, Bahamas over Thanksgiving for the Goombay Splash where the Tigers will take on George Mason and UAB.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lady Tigers pick up first win of season

Miracle Saxon scored a game-high 17 points as the Grambling State women’s basketball team defeated New Orleans 69-59 on Friday evening at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. Saxon dominated the stat sheet adding seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block for the Lady Tigers. Colbi Maples,...
GRAMBLING, LA
Local swimmers impressive at state meet

A number of Lincoln Parish affiliated swimmers earned all-state honors during the Louisiana High School Athletic Association State Swim Meet held this past week at the Recreation and Aquatic Center at Sulphur Parks and Recreation in Sulphur. Choudrant’s Jack Groce, Cedar Creek’s Camdyn Napper and McKenzie Jones, and Ruston High’s...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
Weekly events

Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Monday, Nov. 21. 11:30 a.m.: Lunch on Us (Presbyterian...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
Turner reminds graduates of lasting Louisiana Tech lessons

Longtime community service enthusiast and Louisiana Tech University alumna Rosemary “Toni” Wurster Chandler Turner of Dallas shared in her address to Fall 2022 graduates the ways in which her Tech education taught valuable life-long lessons. “I used what I learned at Tech to overcome the unexpected, to deal...
RUSTON, LA
Man convicted of setting off bombs around Louisiana bought supplies in Lafayette

An Alexandria man convicted of staging and setting off bombs in Alexandria and Monroe bought some of the bomb making materials in Lafayette, federal prosecutors said. On Friday, a federal jury in Alexandria found 40-year-old Daniel Aikens guilty of three counts of making a destructive device, three counts of possession of a destructive device , one count of use of an explosive to commit a federal felony and one count of conveying malicious false information.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Monroe townhouses set ablaze, four homes damaged

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two townhouses are severely damaged and two others need major repairs following a fire on the 1400 block of Erin St. in Monroe that happened on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The Monroe Fire Department was called around 11:00 A.M. to respond to a fire. When they...
MONROE, LA
Riot breaks out at east Ruston home

A disturbance at a Duque Drive residence in Ruston Tuesday night led to the arrest of several men, including one for inciting a riot. Ruston Police responded to an ongoing disturbance involving a firearm about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday. One of the victims told officers he and Antavion Bass, 19, of Ruston had a verbal argument. The victim said Bass had been coming to his home to get a ride to work with his girlfriend and he wanted Bass to stop doing so.
RUSTON, LA

