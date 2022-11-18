ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man accused of vandalizing ex-wife’s home; arrested

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 21, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Winnfield Road in West Monroe, La. due to an unauthorized entry complaint. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the victim who mentioned that her […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man leads police on foot chase, arrested for recent burglaries

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, November 20, 2022, around 5:50 AM, Monroe Police were patrolling on Roselawn Avenue due to recent burglaries in the area. While in the area, officers observed a White male located at Nettles Automotives, who was identified as 34-year-old Matthew Judd. […]
MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

17-year-old dies in Ouachita Parish crash

CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, November 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 151 near Clarks Spring Road. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 17-year-old Landon Garsee of Eros, La. The investigation revealed that a 2003 Ford Ranger, driven...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KSLA

Haynesville man accused of setting fire to former church, 2 vacant residences

HAYNESVILLE, La. (KSLA) — A Claiborne Parish man is accused of setting fire to two vacant residences and a former church within less than eight hours. Lorenzo D. Henderson, 28, of Haynesville, is charged with aggravated arson because at least one of the three fires threatened nearby dwellings that were occupied, said Ashley Arnaud, of the Louisiana state fire marshal’s office.
HAYNESVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

78-year-old Rayville man dies in Franklin Parish crash

BASKIN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — At approximately 11:45 AM, on Saturday, November 19, 2022, authorities responded to a crash on U.S. Highway 425 which claimed the life of 78-year-old James A. Hales of Rayville, La. According to officials, a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 38-year-old Cody Jone, was traveling south on U.S. Highway 425 when his […]
RAYVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON: West Monroe woman located safe by deputies

UPDATE (11/18/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, November 18, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Rusty Rachelle Thomas was located safe by authorities. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 42-year-old Rusty Rachelle Thomas. According to deputies, Thomas is described as a White female, standing five feet and […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

WMPD investigating crash on Arkansas Rd.

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe Police are investigating a crash between a truck and a motorcyclist that occurred Thursday evening in the 1600 block of Arkansas Rd. One person was taken to the hospital with severe injuries. Arkansas Rd. is now open for traffic after being shut down by WMPD.
WEST MONROE, LA
KTBS

Puppies living in Bienville community drainage pipe are rescued

ADA TAYLOR, La. -- Six puppies that had taken up refuge in a drainage pipe in the town of Ada Taylor were rescued Sunday. A deputy from the Bienville Sheriff's Department contacted the Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA) several weeks ago, seeking help for a mother dog and her nursing puppies. A former tenant in the 300 block of Pete Lyon Road apparently vacated their rental property and left the mother dog and her puppies behind.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Bank Fraud and Identity Theft investigation lands West Monroe man in jail, investigators say

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the span of several months, investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a Bank Fraud and Identity Theft investigation on 37-year-old William Mitchell Brown. On December 8, 2021, authorities were assigned to an alleged theft case where the victim […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man accused of threatening to shoot Citi Trends’ customers and employees over item prices; arrested

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 8, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to Citi Trends on Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La. due to a Black male allegedly making threats to shoot multiple people inside of the store. Once officers arrived at the store, they […]
MONROE, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches Police arrest juvenile for theft of city vehicle

Natchitoches Police Department officers responded to 500 North Street (J.W. Thomas Apartments) on Nov. 12 around 9:24 am in reference to a vehicle crash. Upon officers arrival they were told by several witnesses that the driver who caused the crash fled the area. Officers were able to determine that a truck involved in the crash had been stolen from the MLK Recreation Center the previous day along with another city vehicle that was also located near the J.W. Thomas Apartments.

