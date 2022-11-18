ADA TAYLOR, La. -- Six puppies that had taken up refuge in a drainage pipe in the town of Ada Taylor were rescued Sunday. A deputy from the Bienville Sheriff's Department contacted the Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA) several weeks ago, seeking help for a mother dog and her nursing puppies. A former tenant in the 300 block of Pete Lyon Road apparently vacated their rental property and left the mother dog and her puppies behind.

BIENVILLE PARISH, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO