West Monroe man accused of vandalizing ex-wife’s home; arrested
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 21, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Winnfield Road in West Monroe, La. due to an unauthorized entry complaint. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the victim who mentioned that her […]
Monroe man leads police on foot chase, arrested for recent burglaries
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, November 20, 2022, around 5:50 AM, Monroe Police were patrolling on Roselawn Avenue due to recent burglaries in the area. While in the area, officers observed a White male located at Nettles Automotives, who was identified as 34-year-old Matthew Judd. […]
Louisiana mother charged after child arrested 3 times in one week
A Natchitoches mother is facing charges after police arrested her child three different times in six days on theft and burglary charges.
Monroe Police Department respond to 911 hang-up call, leading to a Monroe man’s arrest
DISCLAIMER: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 21, 2022, at 7:04 AM, officers responded to a 911 hang-up call at the Bon Aire Drive Apartments. When authorities arrived on the scene, the victim explained that her ex-boyfriend of eight years, Galen Galmore, broke into her home while […]
Monroe Police still searching for suspect in December 2021 fatal hit-and-run
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is still asking for assistance in locating a hit-and-run suspect that fatally struck Janesia Walker on December 6, 2021, in Monroe, La. According to officials, the suspect’s vehicle was a black KIA SUV that was missing a driver-side mirror that also had damages in the front of […]
cenlanow.com
17-year-old dies in Ouachita Parish crash
CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, November 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 151 near Clarks Spring Road. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 17-year-old Landon Garsee of Eros, La. The investigation revealed that a 2003 Ford Ranger, driven...
KSLA
Haynesville man accused of setting fire to former church, 2 vacant residences
HAYNESVILLE, La. (KSLA) — A Claiborne Parish man is accused of setting fire to two vacant residences and a former church within less than eight hours. Lorenzo D. Henderson, 28, of Haynesville, is charged with aggravated arson because at least one of the three fires threatened nearby dwellings that were occupied, said Ashley Arnaud, of the Louisiana state fire marshal’s office.
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating scam calls in the parish
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a scam that is currently underway in Ouachita Parish. A person identifying themselves as an Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputy is calling potential victims and informing them that there is a warrant out for their arrest, but the arrest can be avoided by paying with […]
Jury convicts Louisiana man on eight illegal explosive related charges
A federal jury has convicted a man following multiple bombings in Louisiana.
78-year-old Rayville man dies in Franklin Parish crash
BASKIN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — At approximately 11:45 AM, on Saturday, November 19, 2022, authorities responded to a crash on U.S. Highway 425 which claimed the life of 78-year-old James A. Hales of Rayville, La. According to officials, a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 38-year-old Cody Jone, was traveling south on U.S. Highway 425 when his […]
kalb.com
DANIEL AIKENS: After federal conviction, Grant DA says he will move forward with murder case
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, Daniel Aikens, 40, of Alexandria, was convicted by a federal jury on eight counts related to three explosions in the Alexandria and Monroe area. Aikens was arrested in Alexandria after a Jan. 2, 2020 explosion outside of PayDay Today loan...
Ouachita Parish Police Jury to vote on buying building for main branch of the library
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 21, 2022, the police jury will meet to discuss the approval of a new building and parking lot for the main branch of the Ouachita Parish Library. According to officials, making a new building would be more cost efficient than renovating the current library. Shane Smiley with the […]
MISSING PERSON: West Monroe woman located safe by deputies
UPDATE (11/18/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, November 18, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Rusty Rachelle Thomas was located safe by authorities. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 42-year-old Rusty Rachelle Thomas. According to deputies, Thomas is described as a White female, standing five feet and […]
KNOE TV8
WMPD investigating crash on Arkansas Rd.
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe Police are investigating a crash between a truck and a motorcyclist that occurred Thursday evening in the 1600 block of Arkansas Rd. One person was taken to the hospital with severe injuries. Arkansas Rd. is now open for traffic after being shut down by WMPD.
KTBS
Puppies living in Bienville community drainage pipe are rescued
ADA TAYLOR, La. -- Six puppies that had taken up refuge in a drainage pipe in the town of Ada Taylor were rescued Sunday. A deputy from the Bienville Sheriff's Department contacted the Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA) several weeks ago, seeking help for a mother dog and her nursing puppies. A former tenant in the 300 block of Pete Lyon Road apparently vacated their rental property and left the mother dog and her puppies behind.
Car and motorcycle crash takes place in West Monroe; Arkansas Road experiencing traffic
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 17, 2022, West Monroe Police reported that an accident took place that involved a car and motorcycle. According to officials, the accident occurred on 1600 block of Arkansas Road in West Monroe, La. The eastbound of Arkansas Road is closed with only the westbound open.
Bank Fraud and Identity Theft investigation lands West Monroe man in jail, investigators say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the span of several months, investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a Bank Fraud and Identity Theft investigation on 37-year-old William Mitchell Brown. On December 8, 2021, authorities were assigned to an alleged theft case where the victim […]
West Monroe man accused of threatening to shoot Citi Trends’ customers and employees over item prices; arrested
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 8, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to Citi Trends on Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La. due to a Black male allegedly making threats to shoot multiple people inside of the store. Once officers arrived at the store, they […]
KSLA
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Family of boy who took his own life at Ware Youth Center speaks out about troubles at facility
COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - Almost four years ago at the Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish, two teenage boys died by suicide just 72 hours apart. While that detention center was cited for several violations of state regulations, Ware and its administrators didn’t face any penalties. The image...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Police arrest juvenile for theft of city vehicle
Natchitoches Police Department officers responded to 500 North Street (J.W. Thomas Apartments) on Nov. 12 around 9:24 am in reference to a vehicle crash. Upon officers arrival they were told by several witnesses that the driver who caused the crash fled the area. Officers were able to determine that a truck involved in the crash had been stolen from the MLK Recreation Center the previous day along with another city vehicle that was also located near the J.W. Thomas Apartments.
