I'm a Celebrity announces fourth campmate leaving the show
I'm a Celebrity spoilers follow. I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! revealed the fourth campmate to be eliminated from the show tonight (November 22), following Charlene White, Scarlette Douglas and Sue Cleaver. Ant and Dec came into camp live at the end of the latest instalment to announce...
I'm a Celebrity's Charlene White shares mistake Ant and Dec made during trial
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'s Charlene White has revealed a mistake that Ant and Dec made during the first task of the series. Before the celebrities made it to the jungle, Jill Scott, Charlene and Babatunde Aléshé took part in The Ledge. They each had to walk along an elongated plank off the top of a skyscraper, and once they reached a wider platform, the plank would be removed.
Boy George the first male elimainted
Anyone else quite surprised at that ? Love him or hate him I think George was big character and a big part of the series , I didn’t expect him to be the first male to leave . Anyone else quite surprised at that ? Love him or hate...
Strictly judge Shirley Ballas in tears as son Mark wins Dancing With The Stars
Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas shed a few tears after her son Mark Ballas won Dancing With The Stars. Professional dancer Mark and his celebrity partner Charli D'Amelio were crowned the 2022 winners of DWTS on Monday (November 21), so Shirley took to social media to congratulate the pair in a heartfelt post.
Hugh Grant thought Love Actually might be the "most psychotic thing" he'd been in
Love Actually has become a key player on the Christmas movie roster, but it turns out that Hugh Grant may not have immediately understood its appeal. It’s the 20th anniversary of the making of the British Christmas film, and cast members have come together to reminisce and share insider details for an ABC special, The Laughter and Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer Special.
Why do they never seem to get these big bookings right?
Another high cost booking departs relatively early . Boy George was a huge price but as normally with these costly bookings their best days are long gone. I know they have to try and get bookings to cover all ages and demographics but it’s still something i feel they struggle with.
David Tennant transforms in first-look trailer for new ITV drama Litvinenko
The trailer for new ITV drama Litvinenko, which stars David Tennant in the titular role, just dropped. And (no surprises here), it looks really, really good. If you’re into intrigue, mystery and drama, all based on real events and with a generous helping of Tennant… this will probably be one for you.
Dancing with the Stars crowns season 31 winner
Dancing with the Stars finale spoilers follow. Dancing with the Stars has revealed the winners of season 31. This week's (November 21) finale saw four couples battle it out for the crown – namely, Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas, Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy, Wayne Brady and Witney Carson, and Shangela and Gleb Savchenko.
Strictly's Maisie Smith and Max George defend their age gap as they discuss romance
Strictly Come Dancing's Maisie Smith and Max George have defended their age gap as they discussed their romance. The duo went official as a couple in September, after they met while taking part in Strictly in 2020 and subsequently both appearing on the show's live tour. While there's a 13-year...
Strictly's Dianne Buswell shares sweet tribute to Tyler West after departure
Strictly Come Dancing spoilers follow. Last night's (November 20) Strictly Come Dancing saw Tyler West and Dianne Buswell eliminated from the competition after facing Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu in the dreaded dance-off at Blackpool. Only Anton Du Beke voted to save them. Now, Dianne has shared a touching post...
Strictly Come Dancing’s Kym Marsh pulls out of weekend's live show
Strictly Come Dancing star Kym Marsh has pulled out of this Saturday’s live show. The former Coronation Street star has tested positive for Covid-19 so is unable to take part, with the BBC confirming she will be absent from the live show on November 26. "Kym Marsh has tested...
EE - Dots cousin joins show
Dots great nephew will be joining the show as per the BBCs facebook page. Dots great nephew will be joining the show. Dots great nephew will be joining the show. No. Although the BBC lists him as a great nephew he is more of a cousin. His name is Reiss and he will be a love interest for Sonia. The actor is a Jonny Freeman.
EastEnders' Janine and Mick discover pregnancy complications
EastEnders spoilers follow. Janine Butcher is facing pregnancy complications in EastEnders. This latest episode picked up in the aftermath of Janine's tumble down the stairs at the tube station, where she'd fallen directly on her stomach. Tuesday's instalment saw Sharon once again trying to smooth things over between the Carters...
EastEnders' Janine Butcher makes shock Mick decision in baby story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Janine Butcher decided to call off her engagement to Mick Carter in tonight's episode (November 23). Wednesday's visit to Walford explored the aftermath of pregnant Janine's worrying accident, and the news she received about their unborn baby as a result. Last night's episode saw the doctors...
Sharon Marshall
Sharon Marshall the lady’s who speaks about the soaps on this morning … I saw her at the park a few days ago…. Sharon Marshall the lady’s who speaks about the soaps on this morning … I saw her at the park a few days ago….
Timothée Chalamet's Bones and All is a must see
Bones and All is, in some ways, reminiscent of the beloved childhood classic Where The Wild Things Are. At the heart of both stories is a yearning for love, mingled in with the strange and all-consuming (pun intended) desire to wholly possess the object of said love. This entanglement between...
Benidorm star Hannah Hobley welcomes first child and shares sweet name
Hannah Hobley, who played Chantelle Garvey on ITV's Benidorm, has given birth to a baby daughter. The actress shared a series of photos on Instagram this week, revealing that she and her fiancé Nathan Smith have named their newborn daughter Beatrice Hobley-Smith. Accompanying her post, Hannah wrote: "Please excuse...
