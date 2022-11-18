Read full article on original website
Ouachita Parish Police Jury to vote on buying building for main branch of the library
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 21, 2022, the police jury will meet to discuss the approval of a new building and parking lot for the main branch of the Ouachita Parish Library. According to officials, making a new building would be more cost efficient than renovating the current library. Shane Smiley with the […]
myarklamiss.com
Barber college in El Dorado ready to host 7th annual Christmas event on December 17
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Jason Alan Barber College in El Dorado, Ark., is getting ready to host its 7th annual “Give a Child a Christmas” event on December 17, 2022. The event will be happening from 10 AM to 2 PM at the barber college which is located at 200 W. Locust Street in downtown El Dorado, Ark.
Bayou Trade Days takes place the third weekend of every month
MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– The Arklamiss is home to many fun family activities. One of those activities takes place every third weekend of the month, and that is Bayou Trade Days. Janet Keith, the owner, told us more about their family-owned business. “We saw the vision of a family-oriented business for East Monroe, and because of […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Turner reminds graduates of lasting Louisiana Tech lessons
Longtime community service enthusiast and Louisiana Tech University alumna Rosemary “Toni” Wurster Chandler Turner of Dallas shared in her address to Fall 2022 graduates the ways in which her Tech education taught valuable life-long lessons. “I used what I learned at Tech to overcome the unexpected, to deal...
KNOE TV8
City of Monroe hosting multiple Thanksgiving break events for children
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe will be offering free Thanksgiving camps for children aged 5-12 years old. There will be an activity and art camp, a tennis camp, an art camp, and a basketball skills clinic. The camps will be at four different locations on Nov. 21-23,...
West Monroe Police Department to conduct occupant protection checkpoints
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department will conduct an occupant protection checkpoint. According to a release, the City of West Monroe has had many motorists traveling in violation of Louisiana’s occupant protection laws. This West Monroe police aim to combat these problems by creating high visibility to the community and communicating […]
Office of Juvenile Justice director resigns with Louisiana youth prisons in turmoil
The person in charge of Louisiana’s juvenile jails has resigned, according to a statement Friday afternoon from Gov. John Bel Edwards. Bill Sommers’ departure comes while the state’s youth prisons have reached capacity. Incarcerated youth have been moved to a building on the Angola penitentiary campus for adults after frequent violent incidents at Office of […] The post Office of Juvenile Justice director resigns with Louisiana youth prisons in turmoil appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
One Louisiana Man Killed and One Injured in a Two-Vehicle Crash on US 425
One Louisiana Man Killed and One Injured in a Two-Vehicle Crash on US 425. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at about 11:45 a.m., LSP Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 425 south of LA Highway 867. James A. Hales, 78, of Rayville, Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
KSLA
Minden nonprofit hopes toy drive will help provide for 500 families
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - It’s the time of the year for giving! Over in Minden the We’re Here nonprofit is teaming up with several other organizations to host a toy drive. You can drop off unopened toys at the following locations in Minden before Dec. 12:. Anytime Fitness.
Car and motorcycle crash takes place in West Monroe; Arkansas Road experiencing traffic
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 17, 2022, West Monroe Police reported that an accident took place that involved a car and motorcycle. According to officials, the accident occurred on 1600 block of Arkansas Road in West Monroe, La. The eastbound of Arkansas Road is closed with only the westbound open.
KSLA
Haynesville man accused of setting fire to former church, 2 vacant residences
HAYNESVILLE, La. (KSLA) — A Claiborne Parish man is accused of setting fire to two vacant residences and a former church within less than eight hours. Lorenzo D. Henderson, 28, of Haynesville, is charged with aggravated arson because at least one of the three fires threatened nearby dwellings that were occupied, said Ashley Arnaud, of the Louisiana state fire marshal’s office.
MISSING PERSON: West Monroe woman located safe by deputies
UPDATE (11/18/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, November 18, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Rusty Rachelle Thomas was located safe by authorities. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 42-year-old Rusty Rachelle Thomas. According to deputies, Thomas is described as a White female, standing five feet and […]
Jury convicts Louisiana man on eight illegal explosive related charges
A federal jury has convicted a man following multiple bombings in Louisiana.
17-year-old dies in Louisiana crash
Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 151 near Clarks Spring Road.
1 Person Critically Injured In A Motorcycle Crash In West Monroe (West Monroe, LA)
Authorities responded to a motorcycle crash that injured a person. The crash happened in the 1600 block of Arkansas Road On Thursday evening. The crash involved a truck and a motorcycle.
West Monroe Police Department requesting assistance locating motorcyclist
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 12, 2022, West Monroe Police Department Officers attempted to stop a motorcycle after a suspected drug transaction and traffic charges; however, the driver refused to stop and lead officers on a short pursuit. Felony charges will be filed. The image is poor quality; however, there are some distinguishing […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
LA Tech bowling inks Junior USA Team member
Annalise Obryant signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Louisiana Tech women’s bowling team on Thursday, Nov. 17. “Annalise will be coming to Louisiana Tech next year,” said Tech head coach Matt Nantais. “She has had a lot of success throughout her career, and we are looking for her to make an immediate impact once she gets here in the fall. Her work ethic is second to none so she will fit right in with what we do here.”
KNOE TV8
Monroe townhouses set ablaze, four homes damaged
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two townhouses are severely damaged and two others need major repairs following a fire on the 1400 block of Erin St. in Monroe that happened on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The Monroe Fire Department was called around 11:00 A.M. to respond to a fire. When they...
West Monroe man accused of threatening to shoot Citi Trends’ customers and employees over item prices; arrested
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 8, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to Citi Trends on Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La. due to a Black male allegedly making threats to shoot multiple people inside of the store. Once officers arrived at the store, they […]
Ouachita Parish Sherriff’s Office arrests 60 people during warrant sweep; mostly warrants for narcotic charges
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sherriff office, Metro Narcotics, and several local agencies conducted a warrant sweep. According to a release from Ouachita Parish Sherriff’s Office, the sweep resulted in 60 people being arrested on warrants for mostly narcotics charges. More results will be released at an upcoming press conference on Tuesday, […]
