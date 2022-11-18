ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln Parish, LA

MyArkLaMiss

Bayou Trade Days takes place the third weekend of every month

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– The Arklamiss is home to many fun family activities. One of those activities takes place every third weekend of the month, and that is Bayou Trade Days. Janet Keith, the owner, told us more about their family-owned business. “We saw the vision of a family-oriented business for East Monroe, and because of […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Turner reminds graduates of lasting Louisiana Tech lessons

Longtime community service enthusiast and Louisiana Tech University alumna Rosemary “Toni” Wurster Chandler Turner of Dallas shared in her address to Fall 2022 graduates the ways in which her Tech education taught valuable life-long lessons. “I used what I learned at Tech to overcome the unexpected, to deal...
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe Police Department to conduct occupant protection checkpoints

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department will conduct an occupant protection checkpoint. According to a release, the City of West Monroe has had many motorists traveling in violation of Louisiana’s occupant protection laws. This West Monroe police aim to combat these problems by creating high visibility to the community and communicating […]
WEST MONROE, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Office of Juvenile Justice director resigns with Louisiana youth prisons in turmoil

The person in charge of Louisiana’s juvenile jails has resigned, according to a statement Friday afternoon from Gov. John Bel Edwards. Bill Sommers’ departure comes while the state’s youth prisons have reached capacity. Incarcerated youth have been moved to a building on the Angola penitentiary campus for adults after frequent violent incidents at Office of […] The post Office of Juvenile Justice director resigns with Louisiana youth prisons in turmoil appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

Haynesville man accused of setting fire to former church, 2 vacant residences

HAYNESVILLE, La. (KSLA) — A Claiborne Parish man is accused of setting fire to two vacant residences and a former church within less than eight hours. Lorenzo D. Henderson, 28, of Haynesville, is charged with aggravated arson because at least one of the three fires threatened nearby dwellings that were occupied, said Ashley Arnaud, of the Louisiana state fire marshal’s office.
HAYNESVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON: West Monroe woman located safe by deputies

UPDATE (11/18/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, November 18, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Rusty Rachelle Thomas was located safe by authorities. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 42-year-old Rusty Rachelle Thomas. According to deputies, Thomas is described as a White female, standing five feet and […]
WEST MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

LA Tech bowling inks Junior USA Team member

Annalise Obryant signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Louisiana Tech women’s bowling team on Thursday, Nov. 17. “Annalise will be coming to Louisiana Tech next year,” said Tech head coach Matt Nantais. “She has had a lot of success throughout her career, and we are looking for her to make an immediate impact once she gets here in the fall. Her work ethic is second to none so she will fit right in with what we do here.”
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe townhouses set ablaze, four homes damaged

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two townhouses are severely damaged and two others need major repairs following a fire on the 1400 block of Erin St. in Monroe that happened on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The Monroe Fire Department was called around 11:00 A.M. to respond to a fire. When they...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man accused of threatening to shoot Citi Trends’ customers and employees over item prices; arrested

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 8, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to Citi Trends on Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La. due to a Black male allegedly making threats to shoot multiple people inside of the store. Once officers arrived at the store, they […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Ouachita Parish Sherriff’s Office arrests 60 people during warrant sweep; mostly warrants for narcotic charges

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sherriff office, Metro Narcotics, and several local agencies conducted a warrant sweep. According to a release from Ouachita Parish Sherriff’s Office, the sweep resulted in 60 people being arrested on warrants for mostly narcotics charges. More results will be released at an upcoming press conference on Tuesday, […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA

