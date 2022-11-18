Athens City Council met on Monday to discuss a resolution recommending the mayor deprioritize the criminalization of any aspects of abortion in Athens. According to a previous Post report, Councilwoman Sarah Grace, D-At Large, said she proposed the resolution because the body is limited in its scope of authority, and a resolution would be best to urge the administration to deprioritize those types of investigations.

