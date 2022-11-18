Read full article on original website
Football: Ohio beats Bowling Green 38-14 to win MAC East
Ohio is headed to Detroit. It crushed Bowling Green 38-14 Tuesday in the regular season finale to clinch the Mid-American Conference East Division and earn a spot in the MAC Championship game against Toledo. With quarterback Kurtis Rourke out for the season with a knee injury, it was up to...
Football: Everything to know about Bowling Green
Ohio hosts Bowling Green Tuesday in its regular season finale, and the task is very simple. Win, and Ohio makes the Mid-American Conference Championship game, lose, and it does not. Here is everything to know about Ohio’s final regular season opponent:. Head Coach. Scot Loeffler entered his fourth season...
Night Court: Getting to know Kent "Kento" Lankos
Hosted by Junior Cole Patterson and Senior Jensen Knecht, Night Court is a podcast that explores student life at Ohio University beyond the classroom, with interviews from local personalities and fan-favorites. On this episode of Night Court, Jensen and Cole sat down with a well known Athens personality known as...
National Pan-Hellenic Council Plaza remains under construction
The construction of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, or NPHC, Plaza, which will honor historically African American fraternities and sororities, is close to completion, although there is no set reveal date. According to a university news release, the plaza’s goal is to provide inclusivity and increase visibility and continued support to...
City Council passes resolution to protect reproductive rights
Athens City Council met on Monday to discuss a resolution recommending the mayor deprioritize the criminalization of any aspects of abortion in Athens. According to a previous Post report, Councilwoman Sarah Grace, D-At Large, said she proposed the resolution because the body is limited in its scope of authority, and a resolution would be best to urge the administration to deprioritize those types of investigations.
