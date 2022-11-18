Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
Maryanne Mason, 85, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 85-year-old Maryanne Mason of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Maryanne Mason died Wednesday at her residence.
KTLO
Sammy Gifford, 65, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 65-year-old Sammy Gifford of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Sammy Gifford died Tuesday in Gassville.
KTLO
Mitchell Lynn Purdom, 50, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Mitchell Lynn Purdom, 50, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Mitchell was born on December 14, 1971, in Piggott, Arkansas, to William and Marilynn Wallace Purdom. He graduated from Piggot High School in Piggot, Arkansas. Mitchell was best known for his work with the Bridge of Hope Food Ministry at Engage Church, where he was a member. He enjoyed spending time fishing.
KTLO
Michael Frank Ciampi, 65, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Michael Frank Ciampi, 65, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Mike was born on August 25, 1957, in San Francisco, California, to Bob and Vera Martindale Jones. He graduated from Menelo/Atherton High School in California. Mike served in the United States Army. He owned and operated MC Painting and Decorating for over 30 years. He was well-liked and trusted for his quality of work by many local contractors and individuals. Mike was best known for fishing, hunting, and camping,when he could. He enjoyed NASCAR.
KTLO
Monte Earl Miller, 71, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 71-year-old Monte Earl Miller of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Monte Miller died Sunday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Patricia King, 80, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 80-year-old Patricia King of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Patricia King died Sunday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Richard L. McVean, 82, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 82-year-old Richard L. McVean of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Richard McVean died Sunday at Baxter Health.
KTLO
Area man killed when another vehicle pulls into path
An Ozark County man was killed in a two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon in Howell County. Sixty-one-year-old Mark Gianunzio of Dora was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Gianunzio was traveling on Missouri Route CC. He was nearly six miles west of West Plains when a pickup truck driven by 31-year-old Goga Apriamashivili of Brooklyn, New York, reportedly failed to yield and pulled into his path, causing the collision. Apriamashivili was not injured.
KTLO
Bridge closure on AR Highway 56 between Franklin and Myron
The Izard County Sheriff’s Office reports a bridge closure on Arkansas Highway 56 just west of Myron. The State Highway Department states the closure will be for an indefinite period of time. This closure means there is no thru traffic from Franklin to Myron at this time. There are...
KTLO
Tuesday basketball schedule includes end of Holiday Hoopsgiving
High school basketball makes up the local Tuesday schedule and includes the final of Holiday Hoopsgiving at the Panther Palace in Bergman. In boys’ action, Lead Hill and West Fork tip off at 4, and Flippin meets Mountain View at 6:40. Bergman’s girls face McGehee at 5:20. Elsewhere,...
KTLO
Man dead following 1-vehicle accident in Calico Rock
A Calico Rock man is dead following a one-vehicle accident. Seventy-two-year-old Mihailo Albertson was originally transported Nov. 11 to Izard County Medical Center from the scene in Calico Rock. At the last update, his body was being held at the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office in Little Rock. According to...
KTLO
Tuesday basketball results include Norfork girls falling at Salem
The Norfork High School girls’ basketball team suffered a loss on the road on Tuesday. The Lady Panthers fell to Salem by a final of 56-39. Flippin’s boys suffered a 75-54 loss to Mountain View in the last game of Holiday Hoopsgiving at Bergman. Rilyn Robins led the Bobcats with 16 points, and Alex Glenn added 11. Flippin falls to 7-4 on the season.
KTLO
Monday basketball schedule includes road trip for MH junior high boys’ teams; girls’ games canceled
Basketball makes up the local Monday schedule and includes the last outing before the Thanksgiving holiday for all of Mountain Home’s junior high boys’ teams. They’ll be in Jonesboro for matchups with Nettleton. The seventh grade game tips off at 4:30, and the eighth grade and freshman contests will follow.
KTLO
Monday basketball results include MH losing 2 junior high boys’ games at Nettleton
A pair of Mountain Home’s junior high boys’ basketball teams had a rough trip to Jonesboro on Monday as they played Nettleton. The Junior Bombers fell in the freshman game to the Junior Raiders 49-45. Rhett Gilbert led Mountain Home with 21 points, and Drew Haney added 19. Mountain Home falls to 3-3 on the sesaon.
KTLO
Celebration of Lights asks for volunteers
Volunteers are needed Saturday night for the Coulter Celebration of Lights, hosted by ASU-Mountain Home. Those interested in helping are asked to contact Mollie Morgan at 870-508-6191. The holiday light display throughout the campus will run through December 28. Donations for the light display will be collected at the exit...
KTLO
MH girls finish 4th in Har-Ber wrestling tourney
The Mountain Home High School girls’ wrestling team began the season Saturday at Springdale. The Lady Bombers finished fourth in the Har-Ber Lady Wildcat Invitational with Searcy getting the win. Individually for Mountain Home, Amelia Frounfelter won the 170-pound division, Leigha Gatewood won the 145, and Olivia McCoy won...
KTLO
Marion County yellow panel jurors dismissed
Marion County jurors who serve on the yellow panel have been dismissed for the remainder of the term.
KTLO
Gassville City Hall closed for Thanksgiving Holiday
Gassville City Hall will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday. City Hall will reopen Monday for regular business hours from 8 until 4:30. For police or fire emergencies, please dial 911. For other city related items, call 870-421-7723.
KTLO
Click for Carter’s Christmas Catalog!
The Early Elf gets the deals this week at Carter’s Jewel Chest!. Ready – set – shop! Open Black Friday 9am until 5:30!
KTLO
Boil order issued for Laurelwood Homeowners Association
A boil order was issued Monday afternoon for the Laurelwood Homeowners Association in Baxter County for inadequate disinfectant levels and affects the entire system. All affected customers are advised the water may be unsafe for human consumption, and water used for drinking or food preparation must be boiled briskly for one minute prior to use. All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water used for making ice.
Comments / 0