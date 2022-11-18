ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

dallasexpress.com

Macy’s and Clothes4Souls Distributed 500 Coats to Dallas Residents

Clothes4Souls partnered with Macy’s and distributed 500 new coats to Hope Dallas on November 17. Soles4Souls and Macy’s volunteers partnered with local charities and service entities to distribute the coats to people in need in the Dallas area, according to a press release. The organizations gathered at Bryan...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

What's In a Name? Carbone's Will Close for Renovations and Reopen with New Name

We've long been fans of Carbone's. It's a staple on our Top 100 list as well as in our regular rotation of local spots to fill up on pasta. Owner Julian Barsotti opened this casual red-sauce Italian restaurant 10 years ago along Oak Lawn Avenue as an ode to his roots in New Jersey, where his family owned an Italian grocery store called Carbone's.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

Imagine Turn-of-the-Century Dallas From This Porch of This Junius Street Home

Imagine the hollow clip-clops of horse-drawn carriages traveling the freshly-paved roads of Junius Street and just picture old-world Dallas from this porch. The year is 1908 and the city of Dallas is bustling with new development. Mr. William Frank Knox is a railroad man for Gulf Texas & Western Railroad who is eager to put down roots for his wife and two young kids in Munger Place.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

Drama, Elegance, and Privacy — This East Kessler Contemporary Has it All

The residents of East Kessler long ago decided against becoming a conservation district. How could they? The neighborhood’s architectural style is impossible to categorize other than eclectic. Styles range from the historic 1850s Rock Lodge and the 1936 Art Moderne house to some unique modern homes. However, finding new construction like this dramatic contemporary is rare.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

H-E-B and Central Pull Thousands of Pounds of Ground Beef from Shelves Amid Recall

Local grocers in Texas have pulled ground beef from their shelves amid a recent issued recall.Brittani Burns/Unsplash. Thousands of pounds of ground beef sold at local grocers H-E-B and Central Market have been recalled because the meat may possibly be contaminated. Dallas News reports that Tyson Foods recalled almost 94,000 pounds of ground beef after they received complaints from consumers who claimed to have found a reflective material in the meat.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
fortworthreport.org

Looking for free food this Thanksgiving? Here’s how you can find help

With the cost of food increasing, purchasing the ingredients for Thanksgiving dinner could hit people’s wallets harder than usual Thursday. Tarrant County residents have a variety of choices to access free food for Thanksgiving dinner. Here are a few options for you to get free food or a hot meal, plus some options for where you may volunteer:
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
cravedfw

RAM Set for Free 2-day Clinic in Dallas, Texas

Crave knows many of our readers, especially those in the service industry, are without healthcare. We present an alternative that may be timely for some, and we hope this helps. Remote Area Medical – RAM – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

North Texas Artists Weigh in on Why the Grammys Still Matter

Last week, nominees were announced for the 65th Grammys, and several Dallas-Fort Worth artists are up for awards at next year’s ceremony. The biggest night in music always seems to tear our news feeds (and soon-to-be-nonexistent Twitter timelines) apart, and despite all the naysayers who claim year after year that the Grammys never get it right, they still hold massive weight in the the recording industry world.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Six H-E-B Items Worth the Wait in Line

Friends Claudia Kist and Tommy Trogden created an H-E-B Facebook page as a way to secretly keep friends informed about the grocery chain’s expansion into North Texas before the company made the news official. “We started it back in 2020 when it was filed with the Plano zoning board...
DALLAS, TX

