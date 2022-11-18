Read full article on original website
'God saved me': Poinciana 11-year-old out of the hospital after hit-and-run crash
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Zion McMillan is a survivor. The 11-year-old is recovering after he was hit by a car last Tuesday. "You alright?" Zion's dad, Jarvis Alston, asked. The 11-year-old said it's his faith that got him here. "Philippians 4:19 tells us what?" Alston asked his son. "I...
State seeks $250K fine against Orlando FreeFall ride operator after teen's death
ORLANDO, Fla — Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried announced Tuesday her office issued an administrative complaint and is seeking a fine exceeding $250,000 after a teen fell to his death from a free-fall ride in March. During a news conference, Fried was joined by state Sen. Geraldine Thompson,...
AAA brings back 'Tow to Go' service for Thanksgiving holiday
TAMPA, Fla. — For anyone planning on getting together with family or friends for Thanksgiving this year, law enforcement and AAA want you to keep this in mind: don't drink and drive. The auto club aims to help — it's bringing back its "Tow to Go" program for the...
Busting long COVID: Treatment in Florida shows early signs of success
THE VILLAGES, Fla. — New data shows that one in every five people who’ve had COVID-19 are still suffering from lingering symptoms. It’s a phenomenon more commonly referred to as long COVID. As doctors try to identify the cause, the Aviv Clinic in The Villages is having...
What plumbers say not to do to make sure your drain doesn't clog on Thanksgiving
TAMPA, Fla. — If you’re cooking or hosting Thanksgiving this year, plumbers want you to be aware of a few things that could go wrong. As the owner of Olin Plumbing in Tampa, Derek Olin has been doing this for 52 years. "Our busiest time is right around...
Tampa International Airport flight update: Few delays, cheaper parking available online
TAMPA, Fla. — It's so far, so good at Tampa International Airport with very few flight delays and cancellations reported just ahead of Thanksgiving. "Very busy," Emily Nipps, a spokesperson for TPA described the scene. "So the day before Thanksgiving, we expected it to be busy. There are lots of people here, probably about 70,000 passengers will be coming through here today."
Buying gifts? Here's a list of some of the toys recalled so far in 2022
TAMPA, Fla. — A warning for parents – you can still buy toys even though they are recalled. Ahead of Black Friday, U.S. Rep Kathy Castor, D-Tampa, is highlighting the "Trouble in Toyland" report made by the U.S. PIRG Education Fund. This list has been published for the past 30 years to help keep kids safe during the holiday season.
Earn your appetite with 'Planksgiving'
TAMPA, Fla. — Before you fill your plate with turkey and trimmings, Row House in Tampa is helping you earn your appetite, with a little holiday twist on a popular core workout. Lead Coach Candace Holland walks us through some of the “Planksgiving” options to warm up for the...
Last-minute shopping plans? Here's a list of stores open on Thanksgiving
TAMPA, Fla. — Wednesday is the last day to get anything you need for the Thanksgiving holiday, though, just in case you need a handful of items more, you'll have some options. A lot of stores across the U.S. will be closing their doors for the federal holiday, which...
