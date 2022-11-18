ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont, FL

AAA brings back 'Tow to Go' service for Thanksgiving holiday

TAMPA, Fla. — For anyone planning on getting together with family or friends for Thanksgiving this year, law enforcement and AAA want you to keep this in mind: don't drink and drive. The auto club aims to help — it's bringing back its "Tow to Go" program for the...
Tampa International Airport flight update: Few delays, cheaper parking available online

TAMPA, Fla. — It's so far, so good at Tampa International Airport with very few flight delays and cancellations reported just ahead of Thanksgiving. "Very busy," Emily Nipps, a spokesperson for TPA described the scene. "So the day before Thanksgiving, we expected it to be busy. There are lots of people here, probably about 70,000 passengers will be coming through here today."
Buying gifts? Here's a list of some of the toys recalled so far in 2022

TAMPA, Fla. — A warning for parents – you can still buy toys even though they are recalled. Ahead of Black Friday, U.S. Rep Kathy Castor, D-Tampa, is highlighting the "Trouble in Toyland" report made by the U.S. PIRG Education Fund. This list has been published for the past 30 years to help keep kids safe during the holiday season.
Earn your appetite with 'Planksgiving'

TAMPA, Fla. — Before you fill your plate with turkey and trimmings, Row House in Tampa is helping you earn your appetite, with a little holiday twist on a popular core workout. Lead Coach Candace Holland walks us through some of the “Planksgiving” options to warm up for the...
