This Pizza has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Strong third period pushes No. 12 Ohio State past No. 20 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Medical Miracle: Nurse’s health scare has new awareness for patients
A health scare has given a local nurse new awareness of what her patients are going through.
Mother finds ways to heal and help after losing veteran son to suicide
When Mary Johnson-Cox first put the dog tag bearing the name of her son, Brandon, on the Witness Tree in Akron, “It was heart-wrenching,” she recalled. “I have PTSD of my own. I started shaking so bad,” she said. It also was a step in her healing...
Adoption Awareness Month: Inside 'adoption day' for one Cuyahoga County family
CLEVELAND — Life is full of doors; the question is which ones to open, and behind this one is a family that's been waiting 1,243 days for something very special: Gabriel's adoption. "It's the end of a long journey and permanency for Gabriel," mother Megan said in Cuyahoga County...
3News' Maureen Kyle reveals special connection to Cassidy Theatre in Parma Heights
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio — We kick off our GO! morning show series -- Homecoming -- where we are highlighting places around Northeast Ohio that are important to the GO! team and their families. Up first... 3News' Maureen Kyle grew up in Westlake, but spent a lot of time in...
Children staying fewer nights at Cuyahoga County office building, but officials still face huge placement gap
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland teen failed by a broken child welfare system, is now preparing to be shipped out of state. It’s an update to a tragic story we told you this summer. The boy is just one of many troubled teens 19 Investigates discovered have spent part of the year living at a Cuyahoga County office building.
Streetsboro High School senior has died, superintendent confirms
STREETSBORO, Ohio — Streetsboro City Schools Superintendent R. Michael Daulbaugh released a statement Sunday evening announcing that a student at Streetsboro High School has tragically died. The student was identified by Daulbaugh as senior James Woods. No information has been released as to the cause of Woods' death. SUBSCRIBE:...
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine orders flags to be lowered in honor of Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Following the tragic death of Cleveland veteran firefighter Johnny Tetrick, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is ordering flags to fly at half-staff until sunset on the day of his funeral. Gov. DeWine released the following statement on Sunday:. "In honor of the life and service of Cleveland...
Mature and Distinct Women Bring Class and Business to the Runway: Model to Raise Awareness for Worthy Causes
Alyce Moore and Credessa GroceCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Design) Cuyahoga County, OH. - Every month, there is a cause to celebrate and acknowledge. As time passes, community members are reminded of worthy causes to remember, those that have impacted societal norms because of their relevance. At times, community members will orchestrate gathering to advocate for a cause, raise funds, and display homage due to unforeseen circumstances of a loved one. Whatever the case, people join for a moment of reflective reverence.
I Promise students have 3 Questions for the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank
CLEVELAND — The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has helped people in eight different counties for 40 years. Over its first 40 years, the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has distributed more than 560 million pounds of food to the local community. In 2021, it distributed 30 million pounds of food, the equivalent of 22.5 million meals, through 600 food programs.
Rev. Anne B. Jolly selected to be next Bishop of Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Rev. Anne B. Jolly was selected to be the next bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio during its 206th annual convention Saturday. She was elected at the Cleveland Marriott Downtown at Key Tower. She is the first woman to be chosen as bishop in the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio.
Victim identified in Parma homicide investigation
PARMA, Ohio — The name of an alleged homicide victim has been released by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Last week, 3News reported on a body that had been...
Lizzo coming to Ohio next year during her tour
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The "Rumors" are true! Grammy and Emmy Award-winning artist Lizzo is coming to Ohio next year. As part of her 17-city tour, Lizzo will make a stop at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on May 12, 2023. Tickets for "The Special 2our" went on sale Nov. 18.
A solution for failing teeth!
Joe talks with Dr. John Heimke from Oral Design Cleveland about full-arch dental implants and a solution for failing teeth. (Sponsored by Oral Design Cleveland)
Woman, 54, and daughter, 24, fight, spilling paint on infant: Shaker Heights Police Blotter
Free holiday concert, food drive Dec. 4
The Lyndhurst Community Center will host a free holiday concert and food drive at 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at 1341 Parkview Drive in Lyndhurst. The Hillcrest Concert Band will perform holiday favorites. Refreshments will be served. Non-perishable food items will be accepted for the food drive. Toys will be accepted to support Olivia’s Dream Toy Drive.
Northeast Ohio snow totals for Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It certainly wasn’t Buffalo-like, but this weekend’s lake-effect snow storm did drop a decent amount of snow on some areas of Northeast Ohio. The lake-effect is fickle, and this time the eastern suburbs of Cleveland recorded the highest amounts. The most recent totals from the National Weather Service show Lyndhurst with 8.5 inches as of 9:17 a.m. Sunday. Richmond Heights had 7.8 inches as of 9:21 a.m.
Awesome Multi-Generational Family Fun in Hartville Ohio
Disclosure: This post was written in partnership with Ohio. Find It Here. and Experience Hartville. What do you do when you want to get away for the weekend and are traveling with four generations? Read on. I have an idea for you!. My family was recently invited to visit Experience...
Cleveland has first monkeypox-associated death, health officials say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man who tested positive for the monkeypox virus has died, confirmed Cleveland health officials Thursday afternoon. The man, whose name is not being released, is Cleveland’s first death associated with the virus. Cleveland health officials added the victim also had other health conditions...
The biggest blessing: Akron man wins St. Jude Dream Home
One Northeast Ohio man’s life is changed forever after he was announced as the winner of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.
Police say Cleveland woman found
Cleveland Division of Police is looking for a woman who was reported missing Thursday evening.
