WKYC

Streetsboro High School senior has died, superintendent confirms

STREETSBORO, Ohio — Streetsboro City Schools Superintendent R. Michael Daulbaugh released a statement Sunday evening announcing that a student at Streetsboro High School has tragically died. The student was identified by Daulbaugh as senior James Woods. No information has been released as to the cause of Woods' death. SUBSCRIBE:...
STREETSBORO, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Mature and Distinct Women Bring Class and Business to the Runway: Model to Raise Awareness for Worthy Causes

Alyce Moore and Credessa GroceCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Design) Cuyahoga County, OH. - Every month, there is a cause to celebrate and acknowledge. As time passes, community members are reminded of worthy causes to remember, those that have impacted societal norms because of their relevance. At times, community members will orchestrate gathering to advocate for a cause, raise funds, and display homage due to unforeseen circumstances of a loved one. Whatever the case, people join for a moment of reflective reverence.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

I Promise students have 3 Questions for the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank

CLEVELAND — The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has helped people in eight different counties for 40 years. Over its first 40 years, the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has distributed more than 560 million pounds of food to the local community. In 2021, it distributed 30 million pounds of food, the equivalent of 22.5 million meals, through 600 food programs.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Rev. Anne B. Jolly selected to be next Bishop of Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Rev. Anne B. Jolly was selected to be the next bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio during its 206th annual convention Saturday. She was elected at the Cleveland Marriott Downtown at Key Tower. She is the first woman to be chosen as bishop in the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Victim identified in Parma homicide investigation

PARMA, Ohio — The name of an alleged homicide victim has been released by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Last week, 3News reported on a body that had been...
PARMA, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Lizzo coming to Ohio next year during her tour

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The "Rumors" are true! Grammy and Emmy Award-winning artist Lizzo is coming to Ohio next year. As part of her 17-city tour, Lizzo will make a stop at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on May 12, 2023. Tickets for "The Special 2our" went on sale Nov. 18.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

A solution for failing teeth!

Joe talks with Dr. John Heimke from Oral Design Cleveland about full-arch dental implants and a solution for failing teeth. (Sponsored by Oral Design Cleveland)
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Free holiday concert, food drive Dec. 4

The Lyndhurst Community Center will host a free holiday concert and food drive at 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at 1341 Parkview Drive in Lyndhurst. The Hillcrest Concert Band will perform holiday favorites. Refreshments will be served. Non-perishable food items will be accepted for the food drive. Toys will be accepted to support Olivia’s Dream Toy Drive.
LYNDHURST, OH
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio snow totals for Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It certainly wasn’t Buffalo-like, but this weekend’s lake-effect snow storm did drop a decent amount of snow on some areas of Northeast Ohio. The lake-effect is fickle, and this time the eastern suburbs of Cleveland recorded the highest amounts. The most recent totals from the National Weather Service show Lyndhurst with 8.5 inches as of 9:17 a.m. Sunday. Richmond Heights had 7.8 inches as of 9:21 a.m.
CLEVELAND, OH
travelinspiredliving.com

Awesome Multi-Generational Family Fun in Hartville Ohio

Disclosure: This post was written in partnership with Ohio. Find It Here. and Experience Hartville. What do you do when you want to get away for the weekend and are traveling with four generations? Read on. I have an idea for you!. My family was recently invited to visit Experience...
HARTVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland has first monkeypox-associated death, health officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man who tested positive for the monkeypox virus has died, confirmed Cleveland health officials Thursday afternoon. The man, whose name is not being released, is Cleveland’s first death associated with the virus. Cleveland health officials added the victim also had other health conditions...
CLEVELAND, OH

