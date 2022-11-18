ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

FBI Launches Investigation Into Shanquella Robinson’s Mysterious Death

By Sharde Gillam
Z1079
Z1079
 3 days ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LoFrY_0jFYpO2800
Source: its.quella_ / Instagram

The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) has now gotten involved in the suspicious death of 25-year-old popular North Carolina braider, Shanquella Robinson, who mysteriously died while vacationing with friends in Mexico.

The federal agency has reportedly intervened on behalf of Shanquella’s parents, Salamondra and Bernard Robinson, who reported her death after Mexican authorities suggested there was no foul play but Shanquella’s autopsy report determined that she died from a broken neck and suffered severe spinal cord injuries, according to BET.com.

We previously reported that the 25 year old stylist was vacationing with friends in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, last month to celebrate a birthday. The group of seven friends left from Charlotte, North Carolina and one day into the trip – Shanquella mysteriously died.

“They said she wasn’t feeling well. She had alcohol poisoning,” Salamondra, Shanquella’s mother explained in a report. “They couldn’t get a pulse. Each one of the people that was there with her was telling different stories. No one told the same story, so I never believed them anyway.”

A now-viral video has circulated across social media of another woman on the trip, Daejhanae Jackson, as she was viciously beating Shanquella while a male voice egged the violence on, which has raised questions among the Robinson family and many social media users into what exactly happened to Shanquella.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Shanquella Robinson.

Don’t miss…

Regina King Speaks On 26-Year-Old Son’s Death: ‘Our Family Is Devastated’

FBI Launches Investigation Into Shanquella Robinson’s Mysterious Death was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
rolling out

Mystery of North Carolina woman’s death continues; fight footage surfaces

The mystery surrounding the death a 25-year-old North Carolina woman continues. Shanquella Robinson, of Charlotte, traveled to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with a group of friends to celebrate one of their birthdays. Her mother, Salamondra Robinson, told Queen City News her daughter died within 24 hours of her arrival. Salamondra Robinson told the outlet her friends frantically called her and said Shanquella wasn’t feeling well, had alcohol poisoning and didn’t have a pulse.
CHARLOTTE, NC
TheDailyBeast

Cops Detail Chilling Texts From Parents of Boy Found Dead in Washing Machine

A 7-year-old Texas boy found dead in his family’s washing machine last summer had been beaten, asphyxiated, and possibly drowned before being dumped in the appliance to “conceal the location of the body,” according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast.Troy Koehler’s adoptive parents, Jemaine and Tiffany Thomas, were furious with their son because he had eaten their food without permission, the affidavit states, citing text messages found by investigators on the Thomas’ cell phones.“Fuck that, I’m for not doing shit for his birthday,” Tiffany, 35, allegedly wrote to Jemaine, 42, on July 7, three weeks before...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Daily Mail

Michigan couple and their teenage sons who mysteriously vanished are spotted at gas station 300 miles from home days after father called cops 'displaying paranoia with concerns over the FBI, CIA and 9/11'

A couple and their teenage sons who mysteriously vanished were spotted 300 miles away from their Michigan home days after police said they were 'concerned' for their safety. Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, both 51, and their two sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, disappeared from their Fremont home on Sunday after the father of two called 911 about a 9/11 conspiracy theory and was 'paranoid' about the FBI and CIA.
FREMONT, MI
The US Sun

Boy, 3, dies after mystery ‘incident’ at home as cops launch probe

POLICE are investigating after a three-year-old boy died following a "medical incident". Emergency crews were called to Ushaw Moor, near Durham, on Saturday. The youngster was rushed to hospital but couldn't be saved and was declared dead shortly after. Police have now launched a probe into his death but have...
The Independent

Quinton Simon - update: Mother of missing Georgia toddler under fire as search enters fourth week

The search for missing toddler Quinton Simon has entered its fourth week in Savannah, Georgia. The 20-month-old vanished on 5 October and is now presumed dead and buried in a landfill, Georgia authorities said. His mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, is considered the prime suspect in the case but has not been arrested or charged. Speaking to WTOC on Monday for her first interview since Quinton was reported missing, Ms Simon complained that she has been a victim of “devastating harassment” by protesters camped outside her home. “I’ve been here every day since this. I’m not running and I’m not...
SAVANNAH, GA
94.3 Lite FM

The Illinois Serial Killer who Built a ‘Murder Castle’

Residents in the California community of Stockton have been living in fear of a possible serial killer that police believe is responsible for at least 5 recent murders. In an interview with ABC News, the police chief of Stockton said the individual is on a "mission to kill" and before the murders, all the victims have been alone and the attacks occurred "at night or in the early morning."
CHICAGO, IL
Vice

Armed Robber Busted Mid-Dump After Fleeing Crime Scene

MEXICO CITY — When you gotta go, you gotta go. But maybe, an exception to the rule should be that if you’re fleeing the scene of a crime, you may want to consider holding it in. An armed robber was busted while sitting on the toilet after deciding...
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
414
Followers
5K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy