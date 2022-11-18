ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracee Ellis Ross Dances For The ‘Gram In A Loewe Look

By Sharde Gillam
 3 days ago

Source: David Crotty / Getty

One of our favorite fashion muses, Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram earlier today to show off her fabulous style in a sparkling look that we love!

Taking to the platform, the former black-ish actress donned a sparkling black slinky dress and black slacks from Loewe that she styled to perfection. The designer look featured sparkles throughout which she paired with flared black pants, black booties, and minimal jewelry to keep the look sleek and stylish. In some looks, she traded in her black slacks and let it all hang out as she showed off her best assets for the ‘Gram.

As for her hair, she traded in her usual big, fluffy curls for a sleek and slicked back bun and served a natural beat on her face as she posed and danced around for a series of photos and videos for her IG followers.

The legendary actress shared the sexy designer ensemble with her 11 million Instagram followers, simply captioning the look, “DINNER ATTIRE”.

Check it out below.

“SEXY!!!!

” one of Tracee’s fans said of the look while another wrote, “Oh. My. Gawd. Wow.” while another simply commented with, “

What do you think about Tracee’s sexy and fashionable slay? Did she nail it?

Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Bosses Up in a White Cut-Out Burberry Dress & Hidden Heels for ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’

Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram to post a slideshow of images of the outfit she wore on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” last night. The social media post, which saw the star clad in a white Burberry dress, held the caption, “Baby wore Burberry for Corden tonight.” Always one for interesting silhouettes, the actress’ outfit consisted of a floor length white long-sleeve mock-neck gown featuring lots of cut-outs. The risky style was layered underneath a shorter babydoll dress that offered her more coverage. The garment featured a sweetheart bodice that was lined with short tassels, offering another instance of...
Vogue

Unpacking EmRata’s Date-Night Style

Whatever Emily Ratajkowski does, she has the world’s undivided attention. Whether shutting down London Fashion Week at the JW Anderson show, or simply running errands in New York City, the model and My Body author is forever turning heads. But when it comes to her style, Ratajkowski’s range of sultry looks is worth referencing for a sizzling date night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Ming Lee Simmons Turns Heads in Daring Cutout Dress & Hidden Heels at amfAR Gala Los Angeles With Kimora Lee Simmons

Ming Lee Simmons was one of many stars to grace the red carpet at the 2022 amfAR Gala held last night in Los Angeles at the Pacific Design Center. She was joined by her mother, Kimora Lee Simmons, and wowed in a sleek black gown. Ming Lee’s look consisted of a floor-length dress with a halter-style neckline and a geometric bodice. Just below the top was a myriad of cut-outs that also took an angular shape, followed by ruching that brought the waist of the garment inwards making for a sharper silhouette. Beyond her dress, the 22-year-old model accessorized simply, stringing on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Taraji P. Henson Takes A Sheer Risk in Halter Minidress & Matching Robe at Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Taraji P. Henson wasn’t afraid to take a risk at the premiere of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 runway show. Launching on Nov. 9, the fourth annual Savage X Fenty show — aptly titled “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4” — will be streamed online through Amazon’s Prime Video platform.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
Footwear News

Ashley Graham Revives the ‘No-Pants’ Trend in Strappy Sandals at ‘Is That Black Enough For You?!?’ Netflix Premiere

Ashley Graham mastered casual style at the premiere of “Is That Black Enough For You?!?” on Sunday night in New York. The model supported her husband, Justin Ervin, who worked on the camera crew of the new documentary, streaming now on Netflix. To the event, Graham wore a simple but chic look. She donned a black button-down shirt dress and embraced the “no-pants” trend of 2018 that celebrities embraced with gusto. Ariana Grande, Olivia Culpo and more were among the stars who used the silhouette for their street style moments. Last month, Tia Mowry recently revived the trend while posing on Instagram. Karlie...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Models in Vibrant PVC Dress & Mary Jane Heels With Socks for Batsheva

Zaya Wade shared a behind-the-scenes video on her Instagram yesterday. The video showed the star on set, clad in a bright orange ensemble, wearing black shoes perfect for fall. The caption of the post reads, “when there’s talking on set .” Modeling like a pro, Wade wore an orange Batsheva PVC minidress featuring a high exaggerated collar neckline and oversized bell sleeves to match. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaya Wade (@zayawade) Although the shot was brief, the video saw Wade crossing her legs wearing what looked to be glossy black pointed-toe Mary Janes with block heels that...
Footwear News

Kimora Lee Simmons Makes a Fierce Arrival in Caged Dress & Strappy Sandals at amfAR Los Angeles Gala with Ming Lee Simmons

Kimora Lee Simmons attended the 2022 amfAR Los Angeles Gala yesterday held at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif. The model, who arrived with her daughter Ming Lee Simmons, wore an asymmetrical dress with a lace corset top and sharp sandal heels. Kimora’s dress was made of black fabric with see-through details. The garment had a high-low skirt that transitioned into a floor-length train along with a caged black bodice with a singular off-the-shoulder sleeve. The star accessorized with plenty of jewelry. The mom of five strapped on silver sandals with stiletto-style heels that effectively elevated the 47-year-old’s outfit, while offering...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Bursts With Color in Maxi Dress & Hidden Heels at Jean Paul Gautier & FWRD Cocktail Party

Kendall Jenner hosted a cocktail party at a private venue on Thursday in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of Jean Paul Gaultier with retailer FWRD. Jenner, who is FWRD’s creative director, was joined by several stars, including Doja Cat, Chloe Bailey, Karrueche Tran, Megan Fox and Phoebe Gates. Jenner was certainly dressed to impress for the occasion, arriving in a custom Jean Paul Gautier maxi dress. The piece was decorated with dots allover, fell delicately off her shoulders and included long fitted sleeves. The supermodel complemented her ensemble with chunky statement green earrings and red nails. For glam, Jenner went with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Halle Bailey Looks Pretty in Pink High-Slit Dress & Red Strappy Sandals at CFDA Awards 2022

Halle Bailey popped in pink at the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight. “The Little Mermaid” star posed for photos at Casa Cipriani in a pink gown from Caroline Herrera’s spring 2023 collection. The dress featured an oversized flower on the shoulder, an asymmetrical hemline and one billowy sleeve. The garment also included a large cutout on the side of the bodice, ruched detailing near the waistline and a thigh-high slit on the skirt. Taking things up a notch, Bailey styled her knotless braids in a top-knot bun and accessorized with diamond emerald drop earrings and a small red square clutch....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POPSUGAR

Anya Taylor-Joy Styles Her Cone-Bra Bustier With Extreme Platform Wedges

Anya Taylor-Joy's latest press tour is the fashionable gift that keeps on giving. While promoting her new film "The Menu" on "The Tonight Show" on Nov. 16, the actor showed an edgier side to her style in a straight-off-the-runway look from Schiaparelli's spring 2023 collection. Her gold satin corset top...
Footwear News

Tia Mowry Glimmers in a Crystalized Jumpsuit and Coordinating Statement Heels

Tia Mowrey sparkled in an outfit video the “Twitches” actress shared on her Instagram Story yesterday, filmed in her massive walk-in closet. Showing off, the star wore what appeared to be a shiny jumpsuit and coordinating heels. The former Disney Channel star stepped into a mock neck crystalized jumpsuit with fitted legging style pants, which she wore underneath an oversized black blazer. Mowry wore large silver hoops and styled her hair slicked back and out of her face in waves. Jumpsuits have a unique history. They were first created in the early 1900s for people who were, yes, literally jumping out of...
Footwear News

Kerry Washington Looks Effortlessly Chic in Pleated Leather Dress & Pointy Pumps for ‘The School for Good and Evil’ Press Tour

Kerry Washington favored a classic pump yet again. The actress stepped out in NYC today, continuing the press tour for her new Netflix film, “The School for Good and Evil.” After appearing on “The View” wearing a deep purple drop-waist dress and white pumps, she switched to a different outfit. This time, she was wearing a beige leather midi dress. The strapless garment featured a bustier top and a pleated asymmetrical skirt. The dress also included a matching belt that she tied instead of looped into the belt. Washington wore her hair back and gold medium-sized earrings were visible. She added a simple...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

La La Anthony Gets Sleek in Billowy Rick Owens Dress & Invisible Heels at CFDA Awards 2022

La La Anthony was a vision white at the 2022 CFDA Awards. The annual fashion event is being held at Casa Cipriani in New York City tonight. Anthony brought a sleek take to the red carpet. The media maven had all eyes on her as she arrived in a white Rick Owens gown. The silhouette included an asymmetrical neckline with one sleeve fitted, ruched detailing on the shoulder and a cinched waist. While the skirt hugged her hips and included a billowy hemline and modest train. To place more emphasis on her look, the television personality simply accessorized with gold hoop earrings...
Footwear News

Tia Mowry Means Business in Mauve Blazer With Matching Skirt & Suede Thigh-High Boots on ‘Today’ Show

Tia Mowry was photographed leaving the NBC studios on Nov. 16 in New York after her appearance on “Today” with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. The “Sister, Sister” actress’ look centered around the color mauve, with the hue carried down to her feet. Mowry meant business in an oversized blazer, which she wore overtop a white top. On bottom, the author got into a breezy slip skirt with a silky finish. Over her shoulder, the former Disney Channel cast member slung on a black chain bag with gold hardware. Mowry adorned her braided back hair with puka shells and accessorized her look...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Keke Palmer Blossoms in Floral Carolina Herrera Dress & Matching Knee-High Boots at CFDA Awards 2022

Keke Palmer wore florals to the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight. The “Hustlers” actress wore a Carolina Herrera dress to the fashion event. The off-the-shoulder ensemble featured bubble sleeves and a high-slit, which allowed us to take a peek at her footwear choice. The matching belt accentuated her waist while bringing more volume to the skirt. The stunning piece was picked off the runway from the designer’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Kris Jenner Elevates Balenciaga Pajamas With Pointy Heels at Kathy Hilton’s Sant and Abel Holiday Party

Kris Jenner brought a fashionable take to PJ’s while in Los Angeles, celebrating Kathy Hilton’s new collaboration with Australian sleepwear brand Sant and Abel. At Hilton’s home for the festive occasion, Jenner posed in a black silk top and pants by Balenciaga. Covered in the French brand’s “BB” logo, her ensemble gave the appearance of luxe pajamas. The “Kardashians” star’s attire was finished with a sparkling diamond necklace, ring and stud earrings, as well as a silver version of Balenciaga’s hit Hourglass handbag — given a maximalist spin from a coating of gleaming crystals. When it came to footwear, Jenner appeared to complete...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Z1079

Z1079

Comments / 0

