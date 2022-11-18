Read full article on original website
max983.net
Bremen Town Council Adopts Wage Ordinance
The Bremen Town Council members formally adopted the wage ordinance for 2023 during their meeting last week. The wage ordinance reflects an eight percent increase for all employees except for the Electric Department. The Electric Department employees received a generous wage increase earlier in the year. The initial wage increase...
max983.net
Marshall County Council Discusses Additional Appropriation for Sheriff’s Department
The Marshall County Council rejected an additional appropriation submitted by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department for Ritter Strategic Services, LLC to evaluate the dispatch, Standard Operating Procedures review, training program analysis, and radio needs. The council tabled the request during the October meeting for clarification. The analysis is being...
max983.net
Culver Town Council to Meet Tonight
The Culver Town Council will be holding a public hearing on changes to their current zoning ordinance tonight. The second and third reading of the zoning ordinance is also up for approval after the hearing. The council also has planned to discuss the first reading of the 2023 salary ordinance.
max983.net
Election Board certifies 2022 General Election
Article submitted by Jamie Fleury, The Pilot News Staff Writer. The Marshall County Election Board met Friday and certified the General Midterm Elections 2022. Serving as proxy for Ralph Huff was George Schricker, also present was Marshall County Circuit Court Clerk, Secretary of Election Board Deborah VanDeMark and Vice President Adam Lukenbill.
max983.net
Marshall County Republican Party Caucus Scheduled
The Marshall County Republican Party has announced a vacancy for Marshall County Treasurer. A Caucus is set for Wednesday, December 7 to fill the vacancy. Marshall County Treasurer Angie Birchmeier has resigned from the position as she was elected Marshall County Auditor in the 2022 November General Election. Her resignation is effective Saturday, December 31.
max983.net
Town of Argos Continues to Fine Tune SRO Contract
The Argos Town Council is awaiting final touches on a contract with the Argos Community School Corporation concerning the School Resource Officer. Town Attorney Derek Jones is working on the contract with the school. During a previous meeting, it was explained that the School Resource Officer is an employee of...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Shows Interest In U.S. 30 Planning
State officials expect a large crowd for the next public meeting in Warsaw that will take another look at options for a future limited-access highway through Kosciusko County. On Friday, consultants working for the Indiana Department of Transportation held a meeting in Warsaw as they continue to gather comments. The gathering at Warsaw Community Public Library was seen as a warm-up of what's expected at a Dec. 6 meeting at Lincoln Elementary School, where engineers will present a slew of maps covering many of the aspects in the proposal to reconstruct U.S. 30.
max983.net
Law Enforcement Awarded Grants to Curb Dangerous Driving
The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) awarded $5.7 million in grant funding to more than 200 police departments for enhanced traffic enforcement. Departments will use the funding to conduct overtime patrols and carry out strategies aimed at curbing dangerous and reckless driving. Most of their efforts will take place during...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Valparaiso Community Schools to let government officials use buses in emergencies
Valparaiso Community Schools is offering the use of its buses during potential emergencies. Superintendent Dr. Jim McCall says he's been working on a policy for months, but the recent incident in Warsaw highlighted its importance. "A bus, not of Warsaw's, had been in an accident, and they were able to...
WNDU
Berrien County restaurant owner fighting to stay in America
HARBERT, Mich. (WNDU) - WNDU has been following this story for decades. Now, a Berrien County restaurant owner, Ibrahim Parlak, is facing a new deportation battle. This comes after a judge in 2018 granted Parlak permission to stay in the United States, after fleeing from Turkey back in the ‘90′s.
max983.net
Culver Community School Board to Meet Tonight
The Culver Community School Board will meet tonight where the members will hold a work session to discuss certain policies and to talk about the Special Education Cooperative. The board members will also review communication upgrades and take action to approve the installation of bleachers. The second reading on certain policies will also be up for approval with the potential of adoption.
buildingindiana.com
Six Additional NWI Projects Start with READI Grant Funding
Thirty-four (34) projects were selected by a team representing talent, business development and marketing, infrastructure, quality of place and entrepreneurship and innovation. The Northwest Indiana Forum spearheaded the efforts to secure $50 million in READI grant funding. These selected projects have an additional $550 million of matched spending that will spur development and growth in Northwest Indiana. The Northwest Indiana Forum represents Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper, Starke and Pulaski counties.
max983.net
Bremen Tree Lighting Set for Wednesday, November 23
The Bremen tree lighting ceremony will be Wednesday, November 23 at 6:30 p.m. ET at the corner of Plymouth Street and Bowen Avenue. Santa will arrive to help light the tree, and music will be provided Community Gospel Church, hosted by the Bremen Chamber of Commerce. Everyone is invited to...
abc57.com
Deputies investigating shooting at Ox Bow County Park
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Deputies are investigating a shooting at Ox Bow County Park Monday afternoon, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 4:37 p.m., deputies were called to the park in the 23000 block of County Road 45 for a shooting report. Deputies at the scene located a...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 12:52 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 8800 block East CR 350N, Pierceton. James R. Shock reported the theft of a vehicle. Value: $5,000. 7:58 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 3700 block West Old Road 30, Warsaw. Officers investigated a civil...
WNDU
Mullen achieves funding necessary for purchase of old Hummer factory
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, Mullen announced that it has arranged the funding it needs to buy the Mishawaka factory where the civilian Hummer was once made. In a news release, Mullen said it has raised $150,000,000 from its existing shareholders to accelerate the production and delivery of electric crossover vehicles.
95.3 MNC
Deadly crash in LaPorte County
Snowy weather was a factor in a deadly crash in LaPorte County. The collision happened around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, on Johnson Road at CR 500 West. A gray 2009 Hyundai, driven by a 65-year-old Michigan City man, was traveling north on County Road 500 West. The driver disregarded the stop sign at the intersection and the vehicle collided with an eastbound vehicle.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 6:27 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, West CR 500N, west of North CR 400W, Atwood. Driver: Jasmine A. Stroup, 20, Maye Street, Warsaw. Stroup’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $5,000. 8:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, East...
Indiana man dies after falling into manure lagoon on dairy farm
FAIR OAKS, I.N. (WXIN) — A man from Indiana is dead after falling into a manure lagoon at a dairy farm in Jasper County, the local sheriff confirmed. Robert Van Baren, 30, reportedly fell into the lagoon on Thursday morning after a piece of equipment he was using rolled in and became submerged, according to […]
hometownnewsnow.com
Weather Linked to Fatal Crash
(La Porte County, IN) - One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash outside La Porte over the weekend. It happened Saturday about 4 p.m. on Johnson Road at County Road 500 West. According to La Porte County Police, Dwayne Nash, 65, of Michigan City ran a stop sign and...
