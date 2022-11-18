Read full article on original website
Game of Thrones and The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal lands next movie role
Game of Thrones and The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal has landed his next movie role in Freaky Tales. Freaky Tales is the new movie from Captain Marvel directors Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden, who have gathered together an all-star cast including Rogue One's Ben Mendelsohn, Avatar: The Way of Water's Jack Champion and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actor Dominique Thorne.
Supernatural creator pays tribute to Nicki Aycox following her death aged 47
Supernatural creator Eric Kripke has paid tribute to the show's star Nicki Aycox following her death. Aycox, known to fans of the long-running series for playing the first incarnation of Meg Masters, passed away last week. She was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2020. "Gutted to hear the great #NickiAycox, our...
Black Panther 2 star breaks silence over surprise MCU return
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spoilers follow. Michael B Jordan has opened up about his surprising cameo in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, revealing he didn't tell his family about his brief appearance in the film. While speaking to ET Online at the premiere of Paramount+ show Fantasy Football, the actor commented...
Sam Mendes agrees that Spectre isn't as good as Skyfall
James Bond director Sam Mendes has said that his first 007 movie Skyfall is better than the follow-up, Spectre. Oscar-winner Mendes directed 2012's Skyfall, which was Daniel Craig's third Bond outing and perhaps his most critically successful. Mendes then directed Craig's fourth Bond movie, Spectre, but that flick wasn't as successful as Skyfall.
Strictly's Maisie Smith and Max George defend their age gap as they discuss romance
Strictly Come Dancing's Maisie Smith and Max George have defended their age gap as they discussed their romance. The duo went official as a couple in September, after they met while taking part in Strictly in 2020 and subsequently both appearing on the show's live tour. While there's a 13-year...
Power Rangers stars pay tribute to Green Ranger Jason David Frank after he dies, aged 49
Power Rangers stars from across the series have paid tribute to Jason David Frank after his death at the age of 49. The actor first played Tommy Oliver in Mighty Morphin in 1993 and reprised the role in over half a dozen iterations of the franchise, wearing the mantle of Green Ranger, White Ranger, Red Zeo Ranger, Red Turbo Ranger and Black Dino Ranger at various points.
Michael McIntyre's US reboot of The Wheel unveils star-studded trailer
The Wheel is moving across the pond with creator and host Michael McIntyre at the helm and a line-up of celebrity contestants. Originally premiered on the BBC in 2020, the game show will keep the same format in the US with hour-long episodes and a roster of six celebrities choosing a category they claim to be experts in each.
James Gunn reveals Guardians of the Galaxy changes for third movie
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special spoilers follow. Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has shared some details about what fans can expect from the upcoming Holiday Special, teasing changes ahead of the upcoming third film. Speaking to Comicbook.com, Gunn revealed that fans will see exactly what the Guardians...
The Peripheral star opens up about the show's "beautiful" handling of queer representation
The Peripheral star T'Nia Miller and showrunner Lisa Joy have addressed the sci-fi thriller's LGBTQ+ representation. Set in the future, the Prime Video series starring Chloë Grace Moretz incorporates queer relationships to the story in a natural, organic manner. "I don't think we mention, explicitly, sexuality or anything like...
Jerry Seinfeld on why no joke is off-limits, the 'Comedians' guest who made him 'most nervous'
Jerry Seinfeld is marking the decade since the debut of "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" with a book about the series.
Supernatural star Jensen Ackles reveals he was "in talks" for Deadpool
Supernatural and The Winchesters star Jensen Ackles has revealed that he had been in consideration for the lead role in Deadpool. While the role of Wade Wilson ultimately went to Ryan Reynolds, Ackles had briefly been in line for it. "There was definitely a movie that I was very much in talks about," he said, while attending a Supernatural convention in Phoenix, Arizona (via CBR).
Taskmaster announces New Year special with celebrity lineup
Taskmaster will celebrate the New Year with its signature blend of absurd challenges and deadpan in an upcoming special episode. Taskmaster's New Year Treat will feature a celebrity line-up, with contestants from different areas of entertainment trying their hand at the difficult feat of impressing host Greg Davies and his trusted sidekick Alex Horne.
Iron Man's Robert Downey Jr unveils new bald look after shaving his head for a role
Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr has unveiled his shock transformation after shaving his head for an upcoming role in TV show The Sympathizer. Making an appearance at Saturday's Governors Ball alongside his wife Susan, Downey Jr was seen rocking a completely bald head, which was down to the handiwork of his children.
Sort Of (Sky Comedy)
Sabi Mehboob, is a non-binary millennial trying to balance their roles as a child of Pakistani immigrant parents, a bartender at an LGBTQ bookstore and café, and a caregiver to the young children of a professional couple. Wikipedia. I wasn't particularly interested in any part of that situation, but...
Scream star's new TV series is cancelled
If you were excited to watch Scream star Neve Campbell in another mystery drama, we have some bad news for you. The actress's new series Avalon, expected to premiere in the US at midseason, has been abruptly cancelled after earning a straight-to-series order at ABC last February (via TVLine). The...
Best ever Argentine Tango on Strictly?
Just watching lots of them on YouTube and it’s hard to decide as they look very impressive and I’m no dancer. But if I had to pick one it would be Alexandra Burke and Gorka. If you had to pick the best one which would it be?. Posts:...
The Kingdom (Created by Lars Von Trier)
The Kingdom (Riget) is a danish supernatural horror series created by Lars Von Trier. Season 1 aired in 1994. Season 2 followed in 1997 but a planned third and final season was shelved due to the death of a few cast members. Lars then changed his mind and in 2021, a revival series called The Kingdom: Exodus was announced and filmed which has since aired last month in Denmark. The third season will make its way to international viewers on Mubi from November 27 and will air weekly until Christmas Day. The first two seasons are already available on Mubi.
Why does Judy justice sometimes have no adverts and then sometimes have adverts?
Why does Judy justice sometimes have no adverts and then sometimes have adverts?. Judy Justice is part of Freevee which has commercials. Why does Judy justice sometimes have no adverts and then sometimes have adverts?. Freevee where Judy Justice is shown is an ads supported streaming service. I have watched...
Blade movie takes big step forward after director exit
Marvel's reboot of Blade has taken a big step forward after finally securing a new director and screenwriter. Filmmaker Yann Demange has been announced as the new director of the MCU's Blade, which stars double Oscar winner Mahershala Ali in the titular role. Meanwhile, Michael Starrbury has been hired to write the screenplay, Deadline reports.
Bake Off's Prue Leith gives insight into friendship with Paul Hollywood
The Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith has opened up about her friendship with co-judge Paul Hollywood. Leith has been a judge on The Great British Bake Off with Hollywood since 2017, but the two are now teaming up for Roku's US show The Great American Baking Show. In...
