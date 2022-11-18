Read full article on original website
Wan’Dale Robinson injury: Torn ACL ends season for Giants’ rookie wide receiver
Wan’Dale Robinson’s season is over. The New York Giants rookie wide receiver suffered a torn ACL in the team’s loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Robinson, who missed four games earlier in the season with a sprained MCL, was having his best game as an NFL player before suffering the injury. Robinson had nine receptions on 13 targets for his first 100-yard receiving game.
Giants news, 11/22: Playoff picture, Robinson out for season, more headlines
Entering Sunday, most sites that offer playoff forecasts had the Giants at an 80 percent or higher probability of being a playoff team. NFL Playoff Picture gives the Giants a 65 percent chance to reach the playoffs. FiveThirtyEight has the Giants with a 51 percent chance. Team Rankings puts the...
Giants-Lions ‘things I think:’ The Giants did not look like a playoff team on Sunday
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — “It is November and December football. S—- gets real around this time.”. That was New York Giants edge defender Jihad Ward after Sunday’s disappointing 31-18 loss to the Detroit Lions. It was a game that the 7-3 Giants were favored to win, but one that turned into their poorest performance of what has been a surprisingly good 2022 season.
Big Blue View mailbag: From Kenny Golladay to Kadarius Toney, it’s all about wide receiver
It’s Saturday, and you know what that means. It is Big Blue View Mailbag day. So, let’s answer some New York Giants questions. Brian Misdom asks: It is clear one of the priorities this offseason will be WR. With Golladay on his way to being cut, Shepard recovering from another injury and our hodgepodge of PS players, I see Wan’Dale as the only sure thing going into next year.
Giants-Lions final score: Giants fall flat, lose to Detroit, 31-18
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants stumbled on Sunday, losing a game the were favored to win to the Detroit Lions, 31-18. The Giants are 7-3, and have lost two of their last three games. The Lions, who have won three straight, are 4-6. Twenty-four of Detroit’s...
Giants-Lions inactives: Wan’Dale Robinson, Kenny Golladay playing
Wide receivers Wan’Dale Robinson and Kenny Golladay, who were both questionable with hamstring injuries, are active on Sunday for the New York Giants as they host the Detroit Lions. Right tackle Evan Neal (sprained MCL) will miss a third straight game, as will tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye). Tyre...
Natural Grass 4 Life lol
If you replace this garbage synthetic turf field with another turf field instead of natural grass I will never watch another Giants game. I was at the Giants Monday night game vs. Dallas, you could clearly see the seam in the endzone. I would have been embarrassed if I was you. My football field looks like a bad carpet job in some middling company? Thought you were a billionaire and this an NFL franchise? Cortland State has a better set up...
Things are Getting Interesting on the Offensive Line…
The activations of Shane Lemieux, Nick Gates, and Matt Peart gives the Giants their best and deepest offensive line in many, many seasons. Evan Neal should be back in time for the thanksgiving matchup with the Cowboys. Is this the starting offensive line for the rest of the season when...
Building a championship Giants roster: Defensive line
Despite their 7-2 record, the New York Giants still need to add pieces to become a true Super Bowl contender. In a previous post we compared the Giants’ offensive line to some of the best the NFL has to offer and considered the pieces they already have on the outside, the financial challenges involved in keeping those players long-term, and what the approach should be for the interior line positions.
Giants vs. Lions: Stats and analytics from a disappointing loss
The New York Giants came into their Week 11 game against the Detroit Lions with high hopes. The Giants were 3-point favorites at home and looking to ride a two-game winning streak into their Thanksgiving evening match-up against the Dallas Cowboys. Advancing to 8-2 on the season could have been huge when heading into a home stretch dominated by divisional games.
NFC playoff picture: Giants are still in, but their odds aren’t as good
The NFC playoff picture does not look nearly as rosy for the New York Giants as it did before Sunday’s 31-18 loss to the Detroit Lions. If the playoffs began today, the 7-3 Giants would still be in the field. They would be the No. 6 seed in the seven-team field.
Beckham and more
Alright, Odell says he's coming in for a visit after Thanksgiving and I'm fine, even very happy with that. But I don't see him signing anything more than a 5 or 6 game trial run type rental agreement. If he does well and fits in the 2 sides can go at it for a new three, possibly even a four year deal after the season. Now that he's been around and grown up a bit, if he's healthy with his toughness and insane athletic ability he can bring both performance and leadership to help this team take the next step. Having OBJ should help the QB's development and make Daniel Jones a better player. His presence in virtually any of the wideout sets also eliminates the 7 and 8 man fronts that the Giants so often face and therefore opens up some running lanes for Saquon that otherwise just wouldn't be there.
Can they keep winning?
Other than last week against the Texans, I haven't gone into any single game expecting the Giants to win. Not even this Sunday against the Lions, am I overly confident, and Detroit just won their first road game in over two years!. Vegas agrees -- the Giants are just 3...
Giants-Lions: 5 plays that led to New York’s loss
The New York Giants were humbled on Sunday by the now 4-6 Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The Lions controlled the game and defeated New York, 31-18, in the swirling winds of East Rutherford, N.J. Big Blue’s formula to victory in this surprisingly successful season isn’t overly complicated....
4 Downs: Takeaways from the Giants’ ugly loss to the Detroit Lions
The New York Giants (7-3) stumbled badly in Week 11, falling 31-18 to the Detroit Lions (4-6) at home. The Giants came into the game favored by 3 points and looked like they were going to walk away with the game after a methodical opening drive. But then things started to go sideways for the Giants, and the wheels fell off completely over the course of the game.
What can we learn from Giants’ Pro Football Focus grades, snap counts vs. Detroit?
What can the snap counts and Pro Football Focus grades from Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions tell us about the New York Giants? Let’s find out. Rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (nine catches for 100 yards) was having an excellent game before suffering a season-ending torn ACL.
49ers at Cardinals: Game time, TV channel, odds, picks, online streaming, announcers, more
The NFC West hasn’t lived up to the expectations that it is one of the best divisions in the NFL. As these two teams meet in Mexico City for Monday Night Football, each team still has the chance to challenge the surprise division leader in Seattle. The 49ers are...
Film breakdown: Giants’ LB Micah McFadden vs. Houston
A demand for exceptional linebacking play has been at the forefront of discussion amongst New York Giants’ fans for quite some time. The days of Antonio Pierce have long passed, and the Giants have not consistently had above-average inside linebacker since. I’m not advocating for the Giants to spend...
Giants-Lions ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’ review: Giants’ ugly performance deserves a ‘Wet Willie’
The New York Giants offered their worst performance of the 2022 season in Sunday’s 31-18 loss to the Detroit Lions. Let’s get to the ‘Kudos & Wet Willies.’. Wan’Dale Robinson — The rookie wide receiver showed why the Giants drafted him with a career-best nine catches and 100 yards before suffering an awful-looking knee injury in the fourth quarter.
Shane Lemieux activated from IR by Giants
Shane Lemieux, who missed the first nine games following surgery to repair a foot injury that included both turf toe from a dislocation of the big toe on his left foot and a fracture of that same toe, is being activated from injured reserve by the New York Giants. Lemieux,...
