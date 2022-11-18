Read full article on original website
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Bryan: A shower is possible early. Mostly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bryan area. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Tuesday, Nov. 22
The Texas Tenors: Deep in the Heart of Christmas performs at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Barnhill Center at Simon Theatre in Brenham. Emmy Award winners and Billboard No. 1 recording artists Marcus, JC and John were recently featured on ABC’s “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.” Lively, heart-warming holiday concert of seasonal favorites. Tickets: $75-$95 but are sold out. To be added to the waiting list, call box office at 979-337-7240.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for November 22
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Sunday, Nov. 20
The Brazos Valley Chorale's annual holiday concert, "O, Holy Night," will be held at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at First Presbyterian Church (1100 Carter Creek Pkwy. in Bryan). Tickets are $20 for adults; $5 for students; under 6 is free) and are available at bvchorale.org or may be purchased at the door.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Outgoing College Station Mayor Karl Mooney reflects on his time serving city
When Karl Mooney was 6 years old, he said he never thought one day he would become mayor. In 1956, however, he met someone who would change the way he viewed life and people. “There was a gentleman who when I was very young and walking to school, I would pass by his house every day,” Mooney recalled. “And he had a nice little white-picket fence in front, and he was always outside doing some work. I was walking by one day and I saw some flowers that he had and I commented to him how pretty his flowers were. I was walking to first grade and we ended up having a pleasant little conversation and that continued on.”
Bryan College Station Eagle
1 killed, 2 seriously injured in Saturday crash involving Santa’s Wonderland bus
One person was killed and two others were seriously injured in a crash on Texas 6 in College Station on Saturday night involving an SUV and a Santa’s Wonderland bus, according to the College Station Police Department. (tncms-inline)1594257897281978368[0](/tncms-inline) The person killed in the crash, who was driving the SUV,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station, Brazos Christian football teams set playoff times for next week
College Station will meet Georgetown at 6 p.m. Friday in Class 5A Division I regional semifinal action at Waco ISD Stadium. The matchup of 10-2 teams is a rematch. Geogetown won 49-38 in District 11-5A-I play on Oct. 21. They ended up sharing the district crown with A&M Consolidated. Brazos...
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated girls take second, Rudder third at recent gymnastics meet
The A&M Consolidated girls gymnastics team placed second with Rudder third at the Region 2 Compulsory Invitational on Friday at Rudder. Round Rock won the nine-team meet with 114.1 points followed by Consol (113.95) and Rudder (113.25). Rudder’s Savannah Hall won the balance beam and placed second in the floor...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M's Takuto Endo places fifth on men’s platform at Texas Diving Invitational
AUSTIN — Texas A&M’s Takuto Endo finished fifth in men’s platform diving with 323.55 points on Saturday at the Texas Diving Invitational at the Jamail Texas Swim Center. A&M’s Rhett Hensley finished ninth in men’s platform diving (287.85). Alyssa Clairmont led the Aggie women with...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Albert Regis
Texas A&M football defensive lineman Albert Regis meets the media at the LSU preview press conference inside the Kyle Field Media Center. (November 21, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Layden Robinson
Texas A&M football offensive lineman Layden Robinson meets the media at the LSU preview press conference inside the Kyle Field Media Center. (November 21, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Cessna: Texas A&M's ray of sunshine doesn't brighten a gloomy season
Even when Texas A&M finally managed to win, it lost. The Aggies beat Massachusetts 20-3 on Saturday to end a six-game winning streak. A&M was far from great, but it played well enough to win for the first time since Sept. 24. That’s a reason to celebrate. Yet by game’s end only a paltry crowd remained at Kyle Field in what would’ve been a poor turnout for a spring game.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M volleyball team drops first of two matches at Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Texas A&M volleyball team lost to Missouri 25-19, 25-19, 25-16 on Saturday in the first of two Southeastern Conference matches this weekend at the Hearnes Center. Missouri (9-16, 2-13) outhit A&M .291 to .150 and had more blocks (6-4), aces (8-4) and digs (50-39). Caroline...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Jimbo Fisher
Texas A&M football head coach Jimbo Fisher meets the media at his LSU week press conference. (November 21, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M men's basketball team to wrap up Myrtle Beach Invitational against Loyola Chicago
The Texas A&M men’s basketball team will face Loyola Chicago at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the Aggies’ final game at the Myrtle Beach Invitational in Conway, South Carolina. The Aggies (2-2) lost their first two games of the tournament, falling to Murray State 88-79 and Colorado 103-75. Loyola Chicago (2-2) lost to Tulsa 85-66 and 70-48.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher will be back at work Sunday, trying to fix things
The Texas A&M football team in its season finale could upset sixth-ranked LSU, which would be great, but many fans already have turned their focus to 2023. Next season officially starts Sunday when Fisher said he’ll starting addressing “the issues and things we have to do to get back on top.”
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggies not deterred by light crowd Saturday at Kyle Field
A smaller crowd at Kyle Field didn’t deter the Texas A&M football team during the Aggies’ 20-3 win over Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon. The announced attendance was 90,177, but it appeared far less fans actually entered the stadium and even fewer remained after the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band’s halftime performance. It was the lowest attended game of the season and the smallest crowd at Kyle Field since the stadium was expanded before the 2014 season not counting the 2020 season, which had limited attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M's 20-3 win over UMass a ray of sunshine in an overcast season
The cold, rainy weather that descended on Kyle Field kept plenty of fans at home Saturday and discouraged another mass from returning after halftime, and the dreary atmosphere surrounding Texas A&M’s conference reprieve against Massachusetts mirrored the emotions the Aggies brought to it. “It’s been miserable,” A&M linebacker Edgerrin...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rockdale’s Campsey steps down
Rockdale athletic director/football coach Jacob Campsey has stepped down from his post. Campsey was 14-18 in three seasons, including 3-7 this season, failing to make the playoffs. Campsey came to Rockdale in 2014 as defensive coordinator under Jeff Miller. Campsey was elevated to head coach when Miller left for Cy-Fair after going 106-61 from 2006-19 at Rockdale, winning the 3A-DI state title in 2017.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M football breaks losing skid with 20-3 win over UMass
Texas A&M football (4-7) snapped its six-game losing streak with a 20-3 win over Massachusetts (1-10) Saturday in a dreary Kyle Field. The Aggies posted 404 total yards in the game, including a combined 257 yards from quarterback Conner Weigman. With running back Devon Achane missing his second consecutive game with a leg injury, Le’Veon Moss led the Aggies in rushing yards with 78 on 12 carries.
Comments / 0