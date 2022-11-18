Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
5 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Frequent Club Q goer fears government can’t end mass shootingsNatasha LovatoColorado Springs, CO
Sunny Hostin: ‘Jesus Would Be the Grand Marshal at the Pride Parade’April McAbeeColorado Springs, CO
Opinion: NRA Silent When a ‘Good Guy with a Gun’ Was Not Needed to Subdue Club-Q Shooter.Matthew C. WoodruffColorado Springs, CO
Related
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force Hosts Mississippi Valley State Wednesday In Collegiate Hoops Roadshow Game
TV/Stream: MWN (Talent: Ryan Kaufman and Roland Vargish) Radio: Xtra Sports Radio 1300 AM (PxP - Jim Arthur) Live Stats: Statbroadcast (AirForceStats.com) 2021-22 Record: 11-18, 4-13, 9th MW/2-26, 2-16, 12th SWAC. Streak: W1/L1. Last Game: W, 83-56 vs. USC-Upstate/L, 83-62 at Missouri. Next Game: 11/27 vs. Montana/11/26 at Colorado State.
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force travels to Mercyhurst, Nov. 25-26
Game 1: at Mercyhurst, Friday, Nov. 25, 7:05 pm ET, Erie, Pa. Game 2: at Mercyhurst, Saturday, Nov. 26, 4:05 pm ET, Erie, Pa. BROADCAST INFORMATION
goairforcefalcons.com
GAME 12: Air Force at San Diego State
Saturday, Nov. 26, 7 p.m. MT, Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego, CA) Dave Ryan (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst), Brandon Baylor (sidelines) • Radio: KVOR AM 740 in Colorado Springs, 104.3 the Fan in Denver, SXM App 984. Jim Arthur (play-by-play), Jesse Kurtz (analyst) THE SERIES. • Air Force leads the series,...
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force Rolls To 83-56 Win Over USC-Upstate In Collegiate Hoops Roadshow Game
USAF ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force men's basketball (2-3) rolled to a 83-56 win over USC-Upstate (2-3) as part of the Collegiate Hoops Roadshow Multi-team Event Monday night at Clune Arena. Freshman Corbin Green recorded a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds in his first-career game and senior guard Camden Vander Zwaag erupted for a career-high 20 points in the win.
goairforcefalcons.com
Roberts wins third NFF Colorado Player of the Week Award
Air Force senior fullback Brad Roberts was named the National Football Foundation Colorado Chapter Player of the Week for the third time this season. He recorded career highs with 37 carries and 184 yards and a touchdown in a 24-12 home win over Colorado State. The 184 yards are the fourth-most in program history by a fullback, and his 37 carries is a program record for a fullback. Roberts' 100-plus yard game is the ninth this season, and the 100-yard effort is the 18th of his career. Roberts has 17 100-yard games the last two seasons which is the most in program history in consecutive seasons. He went over the 1,400-yard mark for the season, becoming the first player in program history to have multiple seasons of 1,300 yards or more.
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force Fencing Completes Competition At Elite Invitational
Air Force fencing completed competition at the Elite Invitational this Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Tse Sports Center on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Pa. Air Force faced nine combined ranked opponents, including the nation's top-ranked team in Notre Dame on the men's side and Princeton...
goairforcefalcons.com
Rowe named AHA Defensive Player of the Week
U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force junior Luke Rowe was named the Atlantic Hockey Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the AIC series, Nov. 19-20. Rowe, a defenseman from Succasunna, N.J., had two points in the series against the Yellow Jackets, both coming in the 3-3 overtime tie in game one. Rowe scored the second goal of the game, on the power play, to tie the game at 2-2 in the second period. Trialing 3-2 in the third period, Rowe had the primary assist on Willie Reim's goal to tie the game at 3-3.
Comments / 0