Where to find Bronzor & Bronzong in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will need to find and defeat Bronzor to evolve Charcadet. Below is everything players need to know to find Bronzor, and evolve it into Bronzong, in the Paldea region. Bronzor is a Steel/Psychic-type Pokemon that was first introduced in the Sinnoh region of Gen 4....
How to get Salazzle & Salandit in Pokemon Scarlet Violet: Evolution method explained
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers can get Salazzle and Salandit in the wild, or use its extraordinary evolution method. Here’s where to find them and how Salandit evolves. Salazzle and Salandit were added in Gen 7, as poison/fire-type Pokemon, and they’re back in Game Freak‘s latest games.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player discovers infinite Shiny Duplication glitch
A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player has discovered a glitch that allows players to duplicate a Shiny Pokemon encounter infinitely, and here is how it works. Shiny Pokemon are among the rarest creatures in the Pokemon games, and as such, players often attempt to find the easiest ways to encounter them. This is often done by raising the odds of finding a Shiny Pokemon via a hunting method, Shiny Charm, or using multiple systems.
Simple Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trick makes games run infinitely better
A simple Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trick makes the Nintendo Switch game run infinitely better, amid reports of post-launch issues. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have finally dropped and Switch fans across the world are diving into Game Freak’s latest installment in the immensely popular franchise. The first Pokemon games...
Pokemon Go Ultra Beast Arrival Global event: Raids, Timed Research, Beast Balls
Niantic has revealed the Pokemon Go Ultra Beast Arrival Global event, bringing all of the currently released Sun & Moon Ultra Beasts back into the spotlight for one day. Over the last three months, Pokemon Go has slowly added the Sun & Moon Ultra Beasts into the game through raids and Special Research tasks.
How to unlock 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Trainers can work together to participate in more difficult 5 and 6-Star Tera Raid battles in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Here’s everything you need to know about finding and taking on these raids. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced a brand-new feature in Generation 9, similar to Mega Evolution or...
Genshin Impact fans hail Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event as “better” than Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Genshin Impact fans have been praising the Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event, with many Travelers claiming that it’s “better” than Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. The launch of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has been far from smooth – in fact, many players have reported game-breaking glitches and other performance-related problems. Even popular streamers like Disguised Toast have voiced their frustration over the game’s lack of polish.
How to get False Swipe TM in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
False Swipe is an incredibly useful move in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, but you’ll need to know where to find the False Swipe TM before you can teach it to your Pokemon. If you’re struggling to catch Pokemon out in the wild because you’re constantly knocking them out or your team is over-leveled, then the handy False Swipe TM might just be your new best friend.
Can you change time & weather in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players won’t need to worry so much about the time of day and weather changes. Here is everything to know about weather, time of day, and date changing in the Gen 9 games. Pokemon fans have been impacted by the day and night cycles tied...
Pokemon Go Astral Eclipse event: Solgaleo & Lunala debut, more
Pokemon Go has announced the Astral Eclipse Event, bringing Sun & Moon Legendaries Solgalo and Lunala into the game. Over the last few months, the Season of Light has brought more Gen 7 Pokemon into the game, including Cosmog and Cosmoem via Special Research. Pokemon Go will bring the Sun...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Elite Four guide: How to become a Champion of Paldea
Continuing the tradition of the past eight generations, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet allows players to take on the Elite Four and Champion of Paldea to earn their Champion status. Here is how to defeat them. While Pokemon Scarlet & Violet offers players three storylines to follow and complete in any...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet ripped for “worst Elite Four in any game” by fans
After playing through the entire base game, fans voiced their concerns over Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Elite Four, claiming the batch in the new games are the worst of all the mainline Pokemon entries. The Elite Four are the strongest trainers prior to the post-game in every Pokemon installment....
Purplecliffe continues tradition of failing Shiny encounters with release of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon YouTuber and content creator Purplecliffe continued his tradition of accidentally failing Shiny Pokemon when a new game releases when he ran past a rare Lechonk playing Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Shiny hunting has become a very prevalent activity within the Pokemon fanbase. Many of the most prominent Pokemon content...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Co-op guide: How to invite friends to your world
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can engage in co-op play while exploring the Paldea region. Together, you can explore, battle, trade and take on Tera Raids. Here is everything you need to know. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have made it easier and more immersive than ever to play with friends...
Ludwig panics as Valkyrae & xQc force him toward a permanent Twitch tattoo
Ludwig’s promise to get a tattoo during his charity stream has meant the YouTube star will now be getting a Twitch logo permanently inked on his palm thanks to fellow content creator Valkyrae. On November 20, Ludwig held a 50-hour charity stream in a follow-up to his iconic Twitch...
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s third wave of DLC tracks revealed: Rock, Moon Cup, Merry Mountain & more
The third wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC tracks has been revealed, and it includes a brand new track called Merry Mountain. Following on from the second wave of DLC tracks that came out in March, Nintendo has confirmed that the second wave of Booster Course Pass tracks will arrive in the game on December 7, 2022.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet hero is incredibly rude about his phone use fans say
While players continue to report problems with Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, one person says most have ignored the bigger issue – the hero’s phone usage. Game Freak released Scarlet & Violet just last week on the Nintendo Switch to middling review scores. Thus far, many players seem mixed on the experience, too, thanks in part to its subpar visuals and performance-related issues.
Disguised Toast slams “zero effort” Pokemon Scarlet & Violet games
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have finally been released, but Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang hasn’t exactly been impressed by Game Freak’s latest creature collecting game. The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet release has been getting a lot of attention from players around the world, with many outlining hilarious glitches and frustrating performance issues. In fact, if you’ve been active on any Pokemon social channels, then chances are, you’ve seen your fair share.
Overwatch 2 devs add audio transcription feature to combat toxicity
Overwatch 2 will be implementing a new audio transcription feature as a way to help combat inappropriate or unsportsmanlike comments during matches. As part of the latest Overwatch 2 update, developer Blizzard have revealed that they will be introducing a new chat feature to help monitor “disruptive behavior” in OW2 games. This news was revealed in a new blog post, detailing who will have access to the audio transcription as well as how the process of reporting a player will operate.
MultiVersus patch 2.1 notes: Marvin the Martian arrives, 11 character changes, more
The MultiVersus 2.1 update has arrived, marking the debut of Marvin the Martian while tweaking just shy of a dozen existing fighters. Here’s a full rundown on the latest patch notes. With MultiVersus Season 2 in full swing, the first major update of the cycle is now live. Following...
