ST. GEORGE, UTAH - Behind a runner-up finish by Wiktoria Dabrowska in the 100 Free, the Fresno State swimming team finished fifth as a team at the Utah Tech Invitational. In addition to Dabrowska's performance in the 100 Free, Athena Clayson placed eighth in the 200 Back (2:01.66), Mackenzie Hutler was eighth in the 200 Fly (2:06.05), Eleonora Trentin took ninth in the 100 Free (51.07) and Madison Caserio checked in 10th in the 1650 (17:32.52).

FRESNO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO