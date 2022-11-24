ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thanksgiving in Atlanta: Tis’ the time to give back

By Isaiah Singleton
TheAtlantaVoice
 1 day ago

It’s the season of giving and Thanksgiving is fast approaching. Local businesses, churches, and other organizations around metro Atlanta will be providing Thanksgiving services. Here are ten events in and around Atlanta that will give away Thanksgiving food items or provide Thanksgiving meals:

  1. Hosea Helps Thanksgiving Drive-Thru (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19):

Hosea Helps will be hosting a Thanksgiving Drive-Thru on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To register, visit https://4hosea.org/thanksgiving/

  • Important: Even though you registered, you will only be able to pick up food while supplies last, so do not arrive late or you will risk not being able to get any groceries. To keep everyone safe during COVID-19, this event is strictly a Drive-Thru event. To receive groceries, you must be in a vehicle.
  • Location: 2545 Forrest Hills Dr SW, Atlanta, GA
  1. United Methodist Church Turkey Giveaway (Noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 19):

More than 140 turkeys will be distributed at the City of Stonecrest’s third annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway. Turkeys and food baskets will be distributed from noon to 2 p.m., Saturday Nov. 19.

  • Eligibility: This is a drive-thru event. First come, first serve.
  • Location: Ousley United Methodist Church, 3261 Panola Road, Stonecrest
  1. East Point Turkey Giveaway (10 a.m. Nov. 19):

East Point residents will have two opportunities to get free turkeys as East Point will be holding its ninth annual turkey drive with one free turkey per household on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m.

  • Eligibility: First come, first serve, to people who can provide ID showing they are an East Point resident
  • Locations: East Point City Hall, 2757 East Point Street, East Point and East Point Police Substation, 3100 Washington Road, East Point.
  1. Jubilee Christian Church International Special Thanksgiving Service and Brunch (10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20)

The Jubilee Christian Church International will be hosting a special Thanksgiving service and brunch on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event is free.

  1. Marietta River of Life Church Friendsgiving Event (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20):

The River of Life Church in Marietta will be hosting a Friendsgiving event Sunday, Nov. 20 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

  1. Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Turkey Giveaway (3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21):

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is giving back to the community by hosting a turkey giveaway from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov 21.

  • Eligibility: First come, first serve.
  • Location: Old National Discount Mall, 2660 Old National Highway, College Park
  1. 1K Turkey Giveaway (11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22)

In honor of the life and contributions of Shanod A. Johnson, The Covenant Church will hold a 1K Turkey giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 11a.m. They will be giveaway over 1,000 Thanksgiving boxes free. This event will take place at Towers High School. This is a first come, first served event, so get there early.

  1. Hosea Helps – Fresh Food Wednesday: Thanksgiving Edition (2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23)

Hosea Helps is distributing Thanksgiving style grocery packages on Wednesday, Nov. 23 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. that include a turkey, fresh produce, quality foods from Hello Fresh and Kroger, beverages and more. Families are welcome regardless of where they live in the State of Georgia.

  • Eligibility: Show up, not pre-registration required
  • Location: 2545 Forrest Hills Dr SW, Atlanta, GA
  1. Mayor’s 4th Annual Thanksgiving Brunch (Thursday, Nov. 24)

Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham will host her 4 th annual Thanksgiving brunch on Thursday, Nov. 24. The event is free, but you must register. The times available are from 11 a.m. to noon or 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Join Mayor Ingraham and her family for a time of thanksgiving, fellowship, and community connections. There will be a drive-thru brunch distribution as well as on-site dining. There will also be a winter essentials drive (coats, blankets, socks and toiletries).

  1. Circa 1890 Lounge Thanksgiving Buffet (7 p.m. – midnight Thursday, Nov. 24)

Circa 1890 Lounge will be hosting a Thanksgiving buffet from 7 p.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving Day. To reserve a spot, it’s free, but to eat the dinner buffet, guests must pay $40 per person.

Priestess Auset Ra Amen
1d ago

I stopped celebrating all holidays, 25 years ago. I have never been happier, pointless idiotic rituals, to keep you stressed and broke.

Reply
3
 

TheAtlantaVoice

