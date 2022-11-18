ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KRDO News Channel 13

State lawmakers react to Colorado Springs deadly mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just before midnight Saturday, five people lost their lives and several more were injured at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), dispatch received reports of an active shooter at 11:57 p.m. At an early morning press conference, police said 18 people were The post State lawmakers react to Colorado Springs deadly mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

History of mass shootings in Colorado

The Club Q in Colorado Springs shooting, sadly, is far from the first mass shooting in Colorado. In fact, the shooting comes just a week before the anniversary of the Planning Parenthood shooting in Colorado Springs in 2015 that left three dead. Police say five people are dead and 18 injured after the nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs late Saturday night, Nov. 19, 2022. Here is a list of past...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

COLD CASE: Who killed Essel Levin?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A woman who was found dead with a close-range gunshot wound is still being investigated by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) 41 years later. On Nov. 19, officers were called to Sussex Lane regarding an unresponsive woman at the location. When officers arrived, they located 45-year-old Essel Levin lying face down […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

1 year later: Colorado Springs Memorial Park skatepark murders, still no arrests made

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been exactly one year since 14-year-old Dominic Celano and 23-year-old Gage Celano were shot and killed at Memorial Park's skatepark. Still, police have made no arrests in the case. Since the murders Ray Celano, the father of Dominic, said the family is still searching for closure but is trying The post 1 year later: Colorado Springs Memorial Park skatepark murders, still no arrests made appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Busted in Teller County November 10, 2022 Edition

Amanda Gail Tipling, date of birth September 6, 1989 of Florissant, Colorado was summons and released on a promise to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia and drove an unsafe vehicle. Aaron Jacob Gonzales-Meyer, date of birth August 25, 1982 of Colorado Springs, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for...
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KXRM

4th Judicial DA’s Office updates on Club Q shooting

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office released a statement regarding the investigation into the deadly Club Q shooting that claimed the lives of five people and injured 25 others Saturday night on Nov. 19. Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, has been identified as a suspect in the shooting and taken into custody, according […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

13 Investigates: Corrections officer dies after falling asleep behind the wheel; Family says work schedule was factor in crash

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- With the Colorado Department of Corrections (DOC) struggling to fill hundreds of jobs, workers tasked with overseeing the state's most dangerous criminals are putting in more and more overtime hours. 13 Investigates found the number of vacancies for corrections officers in the state of Colorado more than quintupled from The post 13 Investigates: Corrections officer dies after falling asleep behind the wheel; Family says work schedule was factor in crash appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
CBS News

Felon gives up when his stolen car runs out of gas

Ignoring a stranded driver's request not to call police, a truck driver called 9-1-1 anyhow to report the stranded motorist on Interstate 25 early Friday morning. The call resulted in the arrest of Wesley Adam Braden, a 31-year-old ex-convict with several active warrants for his arrest. "We believe his car...
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
speaker.gov

Pelosi Statement on Shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs

San Francisco — Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement after the mass shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, which killed at least five people and injured at least eighteen:. “Americans awoke this morning to horrific news: a brutal attack on an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Police investigating fire at Encore at First & Main

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a structure fire that occurred on Friday, Nov. 18. Shortly after 7:40 p.m., a structure fire was reported at the Encore at First and Main in the 3600 block of Powell Point. The reporting witnesses advised of a fire in a third-story unit. Multiple […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

CSFD on scene of traffic crash with trapped parties

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a traffic crash with trapped parties Thursday morning on Nov. 17. CSFD says the crash occurred on Austin Bluffs Parkway and Brenner Place. Multiple fire units are on scene. The public is asked to use alternate routes. CSFD says one patient with […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

