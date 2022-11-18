Read full article on original website
5 killed and 18 wounded at Colorado spring night clubkandelColorado Springs, CO
Working Fusion at Mill Street: Tiny Homes With Huge PotentialColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
DougCo city leaders encourage school board to try again on funding measuresSuzie GlassmanLone Tree, CO
Friday Is the Grand Opening of "Skate in the Park" With Giveaways and Music (November 18)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
4 Great Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Colorado Police Will Cite You for Driving With Snow on Your Car
Colorado has a lot to offer in the winter, from skiing to sledding to snowy mountain cabins. However, there are downsides to colder weather in the Centennial State. You'll have to be more careful on the roads, pack on extra layers of clothing, and get up early to clean off your car on a snowy day.
State lawmakers react to Colorado Springs deadly mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just before midnight Saturday, five people lost their lives and several more were injured at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), dispatch received reports of an active shooter at 11:57 p.m. At an early morning press conference, police said 18 people were The post State lawmakers react to Colorado Springs deadly mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub appeared first on KRDO.
Police: Five dead, 25 injured in Club Q shooting
CSPD said five people are dead and 25 others injured after a shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs.
History of mass shootings in Colorado
The Club Q in Colorado Springs shooting, sadly, is far from the first mass shooting in Colorado. In fact, the shooting comes just a week before the anniversary of the Planning Parenthood shooting in Colorado Springs in 2015 that left three dead. Police say five people are dead and 18 injured after the nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs late Saturday night, Nov. 19, 2022. Here is a list of past...
WATCH: Authorities provide update on Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs
WATCH - Boebert Declares Victory in House Dist. 3 Race, Frisch Concedes. Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert has declared victory in one of the closest elections in Colorado history.
Club Q shooting: 5 dead, 25 injured in Colorado Springs
A shooting left five people dead and 25 injured at an LBGTQ+ club in Colorado Springs on Saturday night.
Colorado Springs mass shooting suspect may have had earlier run-ins with police
Law enforcement officials investigating the Club Q shootings on Sunday said suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich's “interactions with law enforcement” are part of the broader investigation. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrested a man with the same name and matching age in June 2021 in connection to a...
LATEST UPDATES: Colorado Springs mass shooting targets LGBTQ nightclub
Police say five people are dead and 25 injured after a nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs late Saturday night. The shooting was reported just before midnight at Club Q, a gay and lesbian nightclub at 3430 North Academy Blvd., just south of North Carefree Circle. Click or tap here for...
WATCH: Latest on Club Q shooting victims in Colorado Springs as Sunday morning
COLD CASE: Who killed Essel Levin?
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A woman who was found dead with a close-range gunshot wound is still being investigated by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) 41 years later. On Nov. 19, officers were called to Sussex Lane regarding an unresponsive woman at the location. When officers arrived, they located 45-year-old Essel Levin lying face down […]
1 year later: Colorado Springs Memorial Park skatepark murders, still no arrests made
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been exactly one year since 14-year-old Dominic Celano and 23-year-old Gage Celano were shot and killed at Memorial Park's skatepark. Still, police have made no arrests in the case. Since the murders Ray Celano, the father of Dominic, said the family is still searching for closure but is trying The post 1 year later: Colorado Springs Memorial Park skatepark murders, still no arrests made appeared first on KRDO.
Busted in Teller County November 10, 2022 Edition
Amanda Gail Tipling, date of birth September 6, 1989 of Florissant, Colorado was summons and released on a promise to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia and drove an unsafe vehicle. Aaron Jacob Gonzales-Meyer, date of birth August 25, 1982 of Colorado Springs, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for...
4th Judicial DA’s Office updates on Club Q shooting
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office released a statement regarding the investigation into the deadly Club Q shooting that claimed the lives of five people and injured 25 others Saturday night on Nov. 19. Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, has been identified as a suspect in the shooting and taken into custody, according […]
13 Investigates: Corrections officer dies after falling asleep behind the wheel; Family says work schedule was factor in crash
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- With the Colorado Department of Corrections (DOC) struggling to fill hundreds of jobs, workers tasked with overseeing the state's most dangerous criminals are putting in more and more overtime hours. 13 Investigates found the number of vacancies for corrections officers in the state of Colorado more than quintupled from The post 13 Investigates: Corrections officer dies after falling asleep behind the wheel; Family says work schedule was factor in crash appeared first on KRDO.
Felon gives up when his stolen car runs out of gas
Ignoring a stranded driver's request not to call police, a truck driver called 9-1-1 anyhow to report the stranded motorist on Interstate 25 early Friday morning. The call resulted in the arrest of Wesley Adam Braden, a 31-year-old ex-convict with several active warrants for his arrest. "We believe his car...
COVID-19 infections expected to increase across Colorado after Thanksgiving, but severity could be curbed
Colorado public health and medical professionals expect a bump in already steadily increasing COVID-19 infections and related hospitalizations across the state after the Thanksgiving holiday and through the winter season. But cases could be less severe than in past surges thanks to high immunity levels in the community, they said.
Pelosi Statement on Shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs
San Francisco — Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement after the mass shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, which killed at least five people and injured at least eighteen:. “Americans awoke this morning to horrific news: a brutal attack on an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado...
Here’s the New Names of Boulder Colorado’s Snowplows
The time of year when snowplows and passenger vehicles coexist in the state of Colorado is a beautiful thing. Some people name their cars, so it's only right that snowplows sport a pretty cool nickname too. The City of Boulder has held its second annual snowplow naming contest and the...
Police investigating fire at Encore at First & Main
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a structure fire that occurred on Friday, Nov. 18. Shortly after 7:40 p.m., a structure fire was reported at the Encore at First and Main in the 3600 block of Powell Point. The reporting witnesses advised of a fire in a third-story unit. Multiple […]
CSFD on scene of traffic crash with trapped parties
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a traffic crash with trapped parties Thursday morning on Nov. 17. CSFD says the crash occurred on Austin Bluffs Parkway and Brenner Place. Multiple fire units are on scene. The public is asked to use alternate routes. CSFD says one patient with […]
