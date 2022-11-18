COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been exactly one year since 14-year-old Dominic Celano and 23-year-old Gage Celano were shot and killed at Memorial Park's skatepark. Still, police have made no arrests in the case. Since the murders Ray Celano, the father of Dominic, said the family is still searching for closure but is trying The post 1 year later: Colorado Springs Memorial Park skatepark murders, still no arrests made appeared first on KRDO.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 9 HOURS AGO