Dallas Cowboys Crush Minnesota Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys had some hard conversations with each other after their collapse last week at Green Bay. They took out all that frustration and then some on the Minnesota Vikings, who might need a serious talk themselves after their seven-game winning streak came to a screeching halt.
Laura Rutledge Explains Absence From SEC Network This Morning
ESPN reporter Laura Rutledge was not present for this Saturday's edition of "SEC Nation." She hopped on Twitter to share the reason behind her absence. Rutledge was not feeling good this Saturday. Although she's not used to slowing down, she had no choice but to listen to her body. Rutledge...
South Dakota State TE Tucker Kraft Declares for NFL Draft
South Dakota State Tight End Tucker Kraft has long been on the radar of NFL teams as one of the premier players at his position in all of College Football. On Monday morning, the Kraft sweepstakes have officially begun, as the talented pass catcher for the Jackrabbits announced that he intends to declare for the NFL Draft.
