FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends WatchStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
3 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy Kite paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
Vendors back to work as former Eastland open-air market reopens in new location
CHARLOTTE — The former Central Flea Market is officially back in Charlotte as it reopened on Saturday, just in time for the holiday season. After the open-air market near the Eastland Mall closed 10 months ago, dozens of vendors were forced to leave the property on Feb. 11. The...
WBTV
National Bonsai exhibit coming to Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Bonsai hobbyists, gardeners, and art lovers all can enjoy the beauty of these small trees when bonsai artists and vendors from all over the USA will display their trees. This is a great chance to learn about this art and hobby, buy a tree or buy supplies.
focusnewspaper.com
Experience A Pioneer Christmas, Hart Square Village, Dec. 3 & 4
Vale, NC – Hart Square Foundation will welcome visitors to Christmas In The Village on December 3 and 4, 2022. Experience the magic of the holiday season as it would have been in the early 1800’s as you stroll through the nation’s largest collection of historic log structures by lantern light. This event will showcase traditional arts, trades, and yuletide pioneer traditions in North Carolina.
wccbcharlotte.com
Another Successful Christmas Tree Lighting in Concord
CONCORD, N.C. — With the flick of a switch on this frosty Friday night, Concord is ringing in the holiday season with its official Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. “This has become a tradition for us,” Mayor Bill Dusch says. “It started in 2007 and it just keeps growing.”
WCNC
Get into the spirit of the holidays with BlackLion
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Christmas is in the air so it's time to get your home ready, and turn up that festive vibe! BlackLion excels in beautiful accessories and gorgeous comfortable furniture. They have all the major brands. If you want to change your eating areas they have dinning solutions to take your home to the next level. If you want to update or change the look of your home consider buying accessories like mirrors, lamps, and art.
iredellfreenews.com
Town of Mooresville to open renovated skate park on December 3
The Town of Mooresville will open its renovated skate park, located at 748 W. Iredell Avenue, on Saturday, December 3, with a free public celebration event from 12 noon to 4 p.m. The renovated park will provide residents of Mooresville and the surrounding area with access to the largest skate...
lincolntimesnews.com
The Crowe Mansion to get a new purpose
LINCOLNTON – The Crowe Mansion is one of those stately structures that anyone passing by would do a doubletake wondering what the history was behind the home and what it looked like inside. The mansion, which has been vacant for some time now, was recently purchased by three women, Kayla Fuller, Allison Fuller, and Brandi Wyant with the intention of using it as a wedding and event venue.
wccbcharlotte.com
Bikers Announce The 36th Annual Toys For Tots Motorcycle Ride
CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) — This year’s annual Gaston County Toys for Tots event will be held Sunday, November 27. The ride will kick off at the Erwin Community Center located at 913 N. Pryor Street and end at the Eastridge Mall parking lot. For 36 years, area...
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Restaurant Serving Families In Need For Second Year This Thanksgiving
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte restaurant is once again preparing to feed hundreds of families in need this holiday. The owners of Mama’s Caribbean Grill will serve families their favorite Caribbean dishes on Thanksgiving for free. Last year, hundreds of people turned out for Thanksgiving meals. The owners served...
Prominent Charlotte pastor at Victory Christian Center dies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A prominent Charlotte pastor at the Victory Christian Center has died, church leaders announced Saturday. Pastor Robyn Gool of Victory Christian Center died Friday, according to the center’s Facebook account. “While we are saddened by his passing, we rejoice in knowing that he is with the Lord and that […]
spoonuniversity.com
Where to Go For Holiday Eats in Charlotte 2022
Every year, Charlotte hosts a variety of fun Holiday activities for all ages, and what better way to celebrate than with food? Discover festive (and mostly free) events in order to make the most out of this Holiday Season. From the Holiday market at Light the Knights, to decorating cookies with Santa at Optimist Hall, or free kids' breakfast with Clifford the Big Red Dog, there's lots to explore! Keep reading to find out where to go for Holiday eats in Charlotte 2022.
Statesville Record & Landmark
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,150,000
Full custom modern farmhouse situated on 1.2 acres in highly desirable Davidson Downes. Downtown Davidson is less than 2 miles away where you can enjoy award winning schools, parks, shopping, and dining. This beauty features hard flooring throughout, primary suite on main level, vented gas logs, open concept living with split bedroom floor plan, and an expansive unfinished basement. Kitchen features extra large island, stainless appliances, natural gas range, in wall oven, and an apron front farmhouse sink. Second Floor features large bonus/pool table room, bed/bonus, half bath, and wet bar area. Enjoy the quiet rocking chair front porch or entertain your guests from the large back covered grilling porch both featuring beautiful pine wooden ceilings. Sonos in wall speakers powered by Sonos amps are scattered throughout the interior and exterior of the home. Never run out of hot water while enjoying the dual rain head master shower thanks to a Rinnai tankless gas water heater.
Pastor of Victory Christian Center passes away
CHARLOTTE — Pastor Robyn Gool with Victory Christian Center has died, according to community faith leaders. The church announced that Gool passed Friday evening. The cause of death is unknown at this time. The church said the family is requesting that there be no visitations while arrangements are being...
thestokesnews.com
Medical lab scientist got her start at SCC
Britt Gilley, of Charlotte, a graduate of Surry Community College, is now working in medical laboratories and making strides toward developing her career even further. Gilley graduated from East Surry High School in 2008 and then attended Surry Community College to start her college education. She earned an associate in arts and took additional pre-requisite classes that helped her get a headstart at a university.
Charcuterie franchise Graze Craze to open Charlotte store
CHARLOTTE — Graze Craze has made its debut in North Carolina. The charcuterie-centric franchise recently opened at 16011-C Lancaster Highway in south Charlotte. It’s part of the Capstone Commons shopping complex, near the intersection of Lancaster Highway and Johnston Road. Husband-and-wife duo Chelsea and Christopher Shelton are behind...
charlottesmartypants.com
Jurassic Encounter is back for 10 days at Ballantyne’s Backyard!
After a great inaugural run last year, Jurassic Encounter is back this year at Ballantyne’s Backyard, starting TODAY from 2 to 6 p.m. It’ll be here throughout Thanksgiving week, open every day except Thanksgiving. Smarty Carroll took her boys last year and they had a ball and are planning to go back. Read about it here!
iredellfreenews.com
Still Rolling! Statesville woman celebrates 99th birthday with bowling buddies
Doris Willard turned 99 years old on Friday. She celebrated a day early by bowling three games — and eating “just a little” birthday cake — with three dozen close friends at Play Mor Lanes in Statesville. Willard, who bowls twice a week and competes in...
Plaza Midwood spot named one of Esquire’s ‘Best New Restaurants in America’
CHARLOTTE — Supperland has landed on Esquire’s list of the “Best New Restaurants in America” in 2022. The publication features its top 40 picks from across the country; Supperland is ranked at No. 15. The Plaza Midwood restaurant dishes up steakhouse-meets-church-potluck vibes. Esquire also named Head...
wccbcharlotte.com
USPS Begins Operation Santa, Looking For More Elves
CHARLOTTE, NC — The United States Post Office is looking for volunteers to answer letters to Santa. Volunteers will look through letters children have written to Santa. When volunteers find a letter that interests them, they’ll buy a gift for the writer and send it off anonymously. The program has existed for more 100 years.
Multiple pets perish in Concord house fire
CONCORD, N.C. — Three dogs and a pet rabbit died from smoke inhalation after a house fire in Concord on Saturday, according to Concord Fire Department. The department sent a news release Sunday afternoon saying the fire happened on Rocky River Rd. in Concord around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.
