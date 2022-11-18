Read full article on original website
davisvanguard.org
Judge Sentences First time Offender to Jail, Even Though It May Lead to Loss Of Job Held for 19 Years
VENTURA, CA – Although sporting an otherwise clean record, a man was sentenced here in Ventura County Superior Court Friday to 90 days in county jail for a first time felony drug offense, despite his defense attorney’s suggestion the man could lose his job of 19 years if given jail time.
kvta.com
Guilty Verdicts In Deadly Shooting At Ventura Parking Structure
A Ventura County jury spent a week in deliberations before returning guilty verdicts Monday in connection with a shooting at the Ventura Parking structure on Harbor Boulevard almost three years ago that left one person dead and another wounded. They convicted Raymond Bolanos of Oxnard (photo) of murder and attempted...
kvta.com
Ventura County District Attorney Charges Real Estate Agent With Theft And Forgery
The Ventura County District Attorney's Office has charged a local real estate agent with one count of Grand Theft and 14 counts of Forgery. They say that 28-year-old Daniel Montano of Camarillo was arrested Thursday and booked into the Ventura County Jail. He was released on bail and is scheduled...
Santa Barbara sheriff’s deputies who shot, wounded man were legally justified, DA says
The two deputies fired a total of 11 shots, the report said.
Santa Barbara Independent
Lamborghini Driver Caught Going 152 MPH on Highway 154
The driver of a blue Lamborghini was charged Sunday with a misdemeanor for driving 152 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 154. “SLOW DOWN!!!” the Buellton office of the California Highway Patrol said in a Facebook post announcing the incident. “We know how tempting it can be to ‘open it up’ when your car is fast and the weather is beautiful, but save it for the track!”
Suspect steals bounty of iPads in Westlake Village burglary
Authorities are searching for a burglary suspect who ransacked a medical clinic in Westlake Village earlier this month, nabbing a bounty of iPads. The burglary happened on Nov. 4 around 3:43 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say the suspect shattered a window to gain entry into a treatment room inside […]
Santa Barbara Independent
Another Racial Incident at Santa Barbara Junior High
The Santa Barbara Unified School District is in damage-control mode after Santa Barbara Junior High School experienced another racial incident. Unlike the physical assault by students on a Black classmate in February, this one involved the verbal use of the N-word by the junior high principal Daniel Dupont. The earlier...
Delivery driver from Venice arrested in Ventura County drug bust
A delivery driver from Venice is sitting in jail tonight after Ventura County deputies found about 520 grams of opioids in his vehicle. According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department, Mark Gerontzos was sitting in a Thousand Oaks parking lot off the 900 block of Academy drive when detectives swarmed his vehicle to serve a search warrant. After combing through Gerontzos personal belongings and his vehicle, investigators seized over ten ounces of fentanyl, eight ounces of heroin, three ounces of meth and 638 counterfeit oxycodone pills, which authorities believe to be made of fentanyl. Deputies also found a loaded handgun and "a large amount" of money. According to VCSD, the number of opioids seized in this raid equates to about 520 grams or 13,000 doses. They claim this amount is enough to kill over a million people. Gerontzos was arrested and booked on various narcotics and weapons charges. He was released on an $80,000 bond is expected to return to court on Nov. 28. Officials said the investigation is still ongoing and are looking to make additional arrests. VCSD has partnered with Ventura county Behavioral Health to reduce overdoses and educate residents about the dangers of opioids and other drugs.
Ex-husband of Simi Valley woman found dead formally charged with her murder
The ex-husband of the Simi Valley mother of two who was found dead over the weekend has been formally charged with her murder.
A mother who disappeared last week found dead
A mother of two who disappeared last week in suspicious circumstances from her home in Simi Valley, California, has been found dead, authorities said. The Simi Valley Police Department said they found Rachel Castillo's remains in a remote location in the Antelope Valley.
ExxonMobil is selling Central Coast offshore oil platforms, processing plant. What’s next?
The $643 million sale includes the former Plains All American pipeline that caused the Refugio oil spill.
String of card skimming thefts wipes out accounts of local bank customers
Local mom Unique Castillo says she used the ATMs at Santa Maria's Bank of America on South Broadway two weeks ago, and within hours, the money in her Electronic Benefits Card was wiped out.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Victim Identified in Fatal Santa Maria House Fire
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the victim in the Santa Maria fatal house fire last month. On October 19, county firefighters responded to the 3500 block of Rosales Court in the Tanglewood neighborhood. Crews discovered a single story, single-family home emitting black smoke and...
Bakersfield Now
Manhunt for Taft woman ends in arrest in Santa Barbara County
TAFT, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A multi-agency manhunt of a woman Sunday beginning in Taft ended with her surrendering in Santa Barbara County, according to the Taft Police Department (TPD). Around 11:23 a.m. Sunday, Taft police officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Sixth Street in Taft...
kclu.org
Avian flu detected in Tri-Counties
A disease which targets birds has surfaced in Ventura County. County Public Health officials say two cases of Avian Flu have been detected in the county. One case involved an owl in Oxnard, and the second was an owl in Thousand Oaks. Humans are at low risk of contracting the...
Authorities identify woman found dead following Tanglewood house fire
Authorities have released the name of the woman found dead after a fire broke out in a Tanglewood house last month.
kclu.org
Company offers South Coast community a huge present: One of the oldest buildings in Ventura County
It’s one of Ventura County’s oldest, and most historic buildings. Now, the oil company which owns it is offering to give it to the community, along with funding to help make some much needed repairs. "This building is special in part just because of its heritage that it...
29-year-old identified in fatal car vs pedestrian accident
A 29-year-old who died in a Nov. 11 pedestrian traffic incident has been identified as Michael Saffold from Goleta, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The post 29-year-old identified in fatal car vs pedestrian accident appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Body found in underwater cave in Santa Barbara County
Rescue crews on Friday recovered from a Central Coast island cave what may be the deceased body of a diver who went missing nearly two years ago. On Nov. 29, 2020, Ryder Sturt, 31, of Ventura was tank diving for lobster with a partner in the Painted Cave Preserve area of Santa Cruz Island, located in the Santa Barbara County section of the Channel Islands. Sturt never surfaced, and his partner called for help. Rescue crews searched for Sturt but did not locate him.
kvta.com
Winds Returns With Public Safety Power Shutoffs In Ventura County
(Edison Public Safety Power Shutoffs at 1:30 AM Saturday) For official information involving Ventura County and any problems go to: https://www.vcemergency.com/. Update--The northeast or Santa Ana winds returned to Ventura County this weekend prompting Southern California Edison to impose Public Safety Power Shutoffs to almost 3,000 of its customers in Ventura County by Saturday afternoon.
