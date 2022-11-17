Read full article on original website
Related
WVNT-TV
West Virginia concludes homestand vs. App State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team caps its season-opening homestand on Sunday, Nov. 20, as it gets set to welcome Appalachian State inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. Tipoff against the Mountaineers is set for 1 p.m. ET, with gates opening at 12 p.m....
WVNT-TV
Quick Hits: Brown praises WVU’s effort after K-State loss
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia’s home slate ended with a disappointing loss to No. 15 Kansas State. While WVU head coach Neal Brown wasn’t happy with the result, he had a lot of good to say about his team after the defeat. “I thought the guys...
WVNT-TV
West Virginia man charged with attempting to solicit a minor
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Braxton County man was charged with attempting to solicit a minor via computer after Bridgeport investigators say he attempted to meet up with someone who he thought was a 15-year-old girl. According to a criminal complaint, Jeffrey James, 35, was texting and using social...
Comments / 0