The holidays are here, and this year College Park Main Street has a few events that are sure to make your season sparkle. First, CPMS will kick off the season with the tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 26 at Albert Park. Next, on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 5 p.m., CPMS will host its first annual Holiday on the Drive Parade. Attendees can celebrate the beginning of the holiday season together with a special guest — Santa Claus — who will be floating in brand-new ways this year, just for College Park. Photo opportunities will be available at Albert Park with the man himself.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO