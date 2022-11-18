Read full article on original website
yourcommunitypaper.com
The Way We Were: The Beautification of Orlando’s Oldest Park
Submitted by Shannon Elliston, Orange County Regional History Center school services manager. For residents of Fern Creek, Dickson Azalea Park has provided a quiet escape from the bustle of downtown Orlando for generations. The 3.6-acre park, located between Rosearden Drive and Celia Lane, has constantly evolved over the last century to serve the needs of the surrounding community.
yourcommunitypaper.com
Comings and Growings (Downtown, December 2022)
Black Magic Pizza, which describes itself as a “punk rock pizza pop up” on its website, will be opening a brick-and-mortar location where Itsa Chicken once was. The corner window at 121 N. Bumby Ave. attached to Whiskey Lou’s in the Milk District will be offering Black Magic’s beloved pies in January, according to an Orlando Sentinel article.
yourcommunitypaper.com
Orlando cyclists congregate monthly at Critical Mass
If you live in or around downtown Orlando, you might’ve witnessed — or been caught in traffic behind — the phenomenon known as Critical Mass. A gathering of cyclists, Critical Mass happens on the last Friday of each month in Loch Haven Park to ride through the city together and remind local citizens just how many cyclists call our city home.
yourcommunitypaper.com
Light Up SoDo Dec. 4
The SoDo Main Street District brings back its popular Light Up SoDo event on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Held at the SoDo Shopping Center, the seventh annual family- and pet-friendly event will feature stilt walkers, train rides, princesses, bounce houses, face painting, writing letters to Santa, live performances and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.
yourcommunitypaper.com
A new season of sparkle in College Park
The holidays are here, and this year College Park Main Street has a few events that are sure to make your season sparkle. First, CPMS will kick off the season with the tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 26 at Albert Park. Next, on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 5 p.m., CPMS will host its first annual Holiday on the Drive Parade. Attendees can celebrate the beginning of the holiday season together with a special guest — Santa Claus — who will be floating in brand-new ways this year, just for College Park. Photo opportunities will be available at Albert Park with the man himself.
yourcommunitypaper.com
Lake Lawsona/Fern Creek neighborhood holds cleanup, prepares for holidays
Submitted by Jeff Smith, Lake Lawsona/Fern Creek Neighborhood Association president. Happy Holidays from the residents of the Lake Lawsona/Fern Creek Neighborhood. Our November park cleanup with Green Up Orlando was a success thanks to neighborhood volunteers and the Lake Nona High School National Honor Society members who joined us on Nov. 12. We anticipate another event like this in the beginning of 2023.
yourcommunitypaper.com
South Eola active in November
Submitted by David Wessman, South Eola Neighborhood Association president. Our rescheduled #SouthEolaNNO on Nov. 1 started the month with a bang. With food, beverages, an ice cream truck, raffles and amazing music by the Dave Capp Project, this was our biggest and best year yet. The South Eola Neighborhood Association would like to recognize our amazing sponsors — Eola Lounge and Publix — who helped make this night such a success.
yourcommunitypaper.com
Publisher’s Desk: The season of giving is here and there’s room for everyone
Each month after we’ve turned in the final piece of content to layout, our writing team gets together to pitch story ideas for the next edition. It’s always fun to hear about the news they’ve uncovered and can’t wait to share. They come prepared with a long list of options and work together, brainstorming different angles with one another. Every one of them is passionate about their community and Orlando.
yourcommunitypaper.com
Fond farewell to Jade Sushi
After 10 years in business, College Park says see you later to beloved local restaurant Jade Sushi. Due to rent conflict, Jade Sushi had its final service during the weekend of JazzFest. “It is with humble gratitude and a heavy heart that we announce the closing of Jade Sushi &...
yourcommunitypaper.com
Boone Outfitters invites you to help students over the holidays
Boone High School’s clothing closet is asking for donations to help students over the holidays. Gift ideas include fluffy blankets, small wallets/clutches, sports balls, watches, hoodies, athletic wear, chargers, teen cosmetics, tech gadgets and games. Gift cards worth $25 from Target or Walmart can be donated. Items can also...
