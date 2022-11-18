Tuesday Piper wears a suit to work sometimes. You know, the typical jumpsuit with a mesh veil and Velcroed wrists and ankles. Piper, the City of Orlando’s first-ever professional beekeeper, is tasked with maintaining the City’s three apiaries in downtown Orlando. She’s only been on the job for a few months, but the City had functioning beehives before then, after installing an apiary on the roof of Fire Station 1 last spring. Before Piper, the City’s sustainability manager, Daniel Friedline, took care of the hives along with his many other duties. But with the addition of two other apiaries, one at Fire Station 2 and one at a City-owned lot in Parramore, the City decided to add another worker bee to take care of its three apiaries exclusively.

