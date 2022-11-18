ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson Valley hospitals receive 'A' grades, some 'D' ratings in new national rankings

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

A new list of the supposedly safest hospitals in the country has been released, and some Hudson Valley health centers are receiving top marks.

The Leapfrog group rated hospitals based on safety improvements that have been made, specifically when it comes to preventing unnecessary errors, accidents etc.

St. Anthony Community Hospital in Warwick and White Plains Hospital both received "A" grades, while Bon Secours in Port Jervis got a "B."

While there were thankfully no "F" ratings in the Hudson Valley, Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla received a D, along with St. John's Riverside in Yonkers.

