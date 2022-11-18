Read full article on original website
Who is new Yankees reliever Junior Fernández?
While Aaron Judge and to a lesser extent Anthony Rizzo have dominated the Yankees hot stove this winter, the bullpen entered the postseason a bit of a question mark. Although the loss of Zack Britton and Aroldis Chapman to free agency isn’t exactly a loss — and may even be counted as an improvement — the current relief corps of Clay Holmes, Wandy Peralta, Jonathan Loaísigia, and Michael King need some reinforcement if the Yankees want to continue having one of the league’s premier bullpens.
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/22/22
Sports Illustrated | Max Goodman: The Yankees have requested the medical information for free agent pitcher Jacob deGrom. The Bombers are the fourth team with reported interest, joining the Mets, Braves, and Rangers. Requesting medicals is something that happens quite often, so it doesn’t mean the Yanks are in a heavy pursuit of the 35-year-old, but he still is one of the game’s best pitchers when healthy.
Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request
The holiday season is around the corner, and soon enough we’ll see which teams are breaking out the big budgets for some festivities. The Yankees have shown some initial promise in this regard as they’ve been in contact with Aaron Judge’s camp and have offered a new contract to him, but without any concrete details we have no idea how far apart the two stand. This has the makings of a drawn-out watch as Judge takes full ownership over his first and likely only free agency bonanza.
Seven former Yankees on ballot for 2023 Hall of Fame class
Early on Monday afternoon, the 2023 ballot for the National Baseball Hall of Fame was released, and the Yankees will be well-represented with seven former Bronx Bombers up for induction this year. Bobby Abreu, Carlos Beltrán, Jacoby Ellsbury, Andruw Jones, Andy Pettitte, Alex Rodriguez, and Gary Sheffield are among the 28 players who will be voted on by the BBWAA for the Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Abreu, Jones, Pettitte, Rodriguez, and Sheffield are returning the ballot, while this will be Beltrán and Ellsbury’s first year of eligibility.
Yankees Potential Free Agent Target: Cody Bellinger
Let’s wind the clock back to the good ol’ days of 2017. When we look back on that year, Aaron Judge dominates the scene, and for good reason. He easily won the Home Run Derby, set the record for most home runs by a rookie, won the Rookie of the Year Award, and finished runner-up for the AL MVP. But while Judge was dominating headlines in the American League and on the East coast, his National League counterpart on the West Coast, Cody Bellinger, was also announcing his arrival. With a 39-home run season in which he slashed .267/.352/.581 while splitting time between first base and left field, the then-21-year-old looked to be the next great Dodgers star.
Yankees 2022 Roster Report Cards: Jonathan Loáisiga
Jonathan Loáisiga was one of the few players who had his best performance of the 2022 season while the team was in the middle of their near-collapse. On the offensive side, it was the Aaron Judge show, but on the pitching side, the bullpen was led by Loáisiga’s 2021-esque pitching.
The hidden stakes of Aaron Judge’s free agency
Having swatted 216 home runs and driven in nearly 500 runs over the past six seasons — only three of which were even full-time efforts — it’s easy to forget that Aaron Judge is also very good at other aspects of baseball. Fielding, specifically. We know that Judge isn’t your traditional slow-footed, beefy slugger, even at 6’7”, but he’s not just good for his body type.
Yankees rumors: Mariners may be eyeing Gleyber Torres
The offseason is still in its early stages, but the hot stove might just be starting to emit some heat. This morning, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported that the Seattle Mariners, who have already been active in the offseason trade market, are interested in Gleyber Torres. It’s...
Yankees 2022 Roster Report Cards: DJ LeMahieu
After re-signing with the Yankees on a six-year contract, DJ LeMahieu muddled through a down 2021 season. The power stroke he suddenly flashed over his first two years in New York vanished, and questions abounded about the infielder’s status. If LeMahieu regressed heavily in the first year of his new deal, what did that portend about his long-term future with the Yankees?
Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Teammates react to Aaron Judge’s MVP Award
Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. The MLB season has come to an end, but we’ll continue to see action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!
Yankees players as World Cup teams: Part one
In case you’ve missed it, the 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to kick off tomorrow. A love of baseball obviously does not necessarily correlate with a love of all sports, soccer included. There’s plenty of people for who the World Cup is the only thing they watch in the sport. To help them, I’ve attempted to compare Yankees players to the 32 teams who will be competing. Here’s part one!
