Let’s wind the clock back to the good ol’ days of 2017. When we look back on that year, Aaron Judge dominates the scene, and for good reason. He easily won the Home Run Derby, set the record for most home runs by a rookie, won the Rookie of the Year Award, and finished runner-up for the AL MVP. But while Judge was dominating headlines in the American League and on the East coast, his National League counterpart on the West Coast, Cody Bellinger, was also announcing his arrival. With a 39-home run season in which he slashed .267/.352/.581 while splitting time between first base and left field, the then-21-year-old looked to be the next great Dodgers star.

18 HOURS AGO