Read full article on original website
Related
Modern Warfare 2 players are falling in love with a new anti-camping tool
If you hate campers, you're going to love this.
Modern Warfare 2 is making the same 'mistake' as MW2019, say fans
The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II community are concerned that Activision going to "make the same mistake" as it did with Modern Warfare 2019 - combining the game into the launch of Warzone 2.0 and eventually eclipsing the most recent main game when the battle royale becomes more and more lucrative.
Modern Warfare 2 players call out frustrating new map
It’s officially reached that time of year where I just cannot keep up with the sheer amount of major releases. If you’re not journeying through the glitch-ridden Paldea in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, chances are you’re probably trying to save the world in God of War Ragnarök. Before that, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II landed which already feels like months ago. How time flies.
The PlayStation 7 is already being discussed... by Xbox
The PlayStation 5 is just over two years old at this point, but some of us are already looking to the future. Maybe a little too far. Specifically, Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently discussed the PlayStation 7 while talking about Call Of Duty's hypothetical future with Sony. As I'm sure...
Watch the "first ever" Warzone 2 nuke obliterate Al Mazrah
The dramatic moment is complimented by gratuitous "let's goooooos"
Warzone 2 XP exploit has players reaching max level in one match
Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has been out for just under a week, and it's fair to say the free-to-play battle royale has had some... teething problems. This was to be expected, of course. It's why Activision made the decision to temporarily take Call Of Duty: Warzone offline - so it could properly address any issues with Warzone 2.0 and get them fixed sooner rather than later.
GTA Online Could Finally Get A Much-Requested Feature
"Grand Theft Auto Online" is far from a perfect game, but even in 2022 it remains one of Rockstar's most lucrative titles. This online mode for "Grand Theft Auto 5" has received lots of updates and additional content over the years, but there's one thing that's been missing from the game for a long time: fast travel. It doesn't usually take too long to get around in "Grand Theft Auto" games — especially if a player has access to aircraft or knows how to exploit — but with "Grand Theft Auto 6" boasting a map as large as "GTA 5" and "Red Dead Redemption 2" combined, fast travel is looking more and more appetizing.
The Warzone 2 nuke is real: someone just detonated it live on stream
Involves collecting three cores and painting a giant target on your squad's back.
The Verge
Sony is slashing prices on PS5 games and accessories ahead of Black Friday
Sony switched on some very good holiday deals on digital video games for PS5 and PS4, as well as PS5 accessories, like the DualSense controller. I won’t list out all of the game deals available at the PlayStation Store, but here’s the best way to frame the significance of the game discounts: you can get three PS5-exclusive games, like, say, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, and Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, for less than $100 ($30 each). That’s a far cry from the original $70 cost for just one of these titles. Newer games, like Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7, are a bargain at $39.89 each for the PS5 versions. And then there’s the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which costs just $19.89.
GTA RP fans both scared and relieved after Rockstar addresses roleplay servers
Rockstar says GTA RP will "thrive in a safe and friendly way for many years to come"
ComicBook
Xbox 360 Cult Classic From 2009 Being Re-Released
An Xbox 360 cult classic from 2009 is being re-released on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. Unfortunately, there's no word of PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X versions, however, the game will be playable on all of these machines via backward compatibility. As for the game, it's the fantasy-themed action RPG Risen from Piranha Bytes and Deep Silver. If that name sounds familiar, it's because it's a series comprised of three games, but one that hasn't been seen since 2014.
Fortnite's new Fracture event might blow the game up, again
Fortnite's Fracture, the event that will spell the end of Chapter 3, has now got a date and time and it turns out this will be the shortest Chapter in the history of the game. All change. At the end of every Chapter, Epic Games has sowed havoc on its...
ComicBook
Ubisoft Makes One of Its Best Games 100% Free
One of the best Ubisoft games of all time is 100 percent free, no strings attached. Ubisoft has been around since 1986, and over these many years, it's shipped many great games and series like Far Cry, Assassin's Creed, Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon, Rayman, and Prince of Persia. Many of its best games though -- or at least its highest-rated games -- shipped between 2000 and 2010, one of the great decades of gaming. For example, the first-ever Splinter Cell shipped during this window in 2002. 20 years later Ubisoft has made it free for everyone to celebrate its anniversary.
ComicBook
New The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Update Has Nintendo Fans Excited
A new update pertaining to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom -- the Nintendo Switch sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild -- has Nintendo fans excited across Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED. The update doesn't come the way of Nintendo itself, but the game rating board in Korea, which has rated the game for release. Of course, the game already has a May release date, so this isn't notable in that sense, but many Nintendo fans think this means a new trailer is coming soon.
ComicBook
PS4 Users Can Soon Play a New Nintendo Switch Exclusive
PS4 users can soon play a 2022 Nintendo Switch exclusive. Between, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Bayonetta 3, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Splatoon 3, and that new Kirby game where you eat cars, it's been a solid year for Nintendo. None of these games are coming to PS4 though. Unlike PlayStation, which is beginning to experiment with the PC, Nintendo doesn't play around with its exclusives. In other words, if you're hoping to play the marquee Nintendo exclusives on anything but a Nintendo console, it's not going to happen. That said, if you want to play Loopers on your PS4, you can do that this February.
Call Of Duty gives console players feature PC gamers have had for years
Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has finally launched, offering players around the world a brand-new battle royale experience to really sink their teeth into over the next few months. The sequel to Call Of Duty: Warzone comes with a brand-new map, a number of improved features, and some seriously impressive...
ComicBook
Popular New Xbox Game Pass Game Being Review Bombed With "0s" on Metacritic
A popular and new Xbox Game Pass game is being revied bombed with scores of zero on Metacritic. This week, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate libraries across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC were updated with some critically-acclaimed games, including Pentiment a narrative adventure game meets RPG from a small team within Obsidian Entertainment, the makers of titles like Fallout: New Vegas, South Park: The Stick of Truth, The Outer Worlds, and many other notable games over the years.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's New Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon Has a Delightful Nod to Godzilla
The signature move of the newest pseudo-legendary Pokemon is an unmistakable nod to one of Godzilla's strangest abilities. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduce Frigibax and its evolutions Arctibax and Baxcalibur. All three Pokemon are dinosaur-like Pokemon with a very distinct axe-like spike on their backs. Baxcalibur's crest looks almost identical to the dorsal spike that adorn Godzilla's back. Baxcalibur's signature move Glaive Rush is another seeming reference to the King of the Monsters. The Pokemon rushes at its opponent to ram its spike into its opponent, looking like an upside-down version of Godzilla's unique method of flight from the seminal Godzilla vs. Hedorah. You can check out the animation of Baxcalibur's attack below, followed by Godzilla's radioactive breath-powered flight.
ComicBook
Electronic Arts Warns Players of Another Game Shutdown
Electronic Arts confirmed the end of yet another game this week by announcing that one of the versions of The Sims 4 called The Sims 4: Legacy Edition would no longer be available to download as of December 12th. It's a product that's identical in many ways to The Sims 4 in terms of content but is meant for those with older computers to play on and therefore has limitations on what releases and features it can support. Those who want to keep playing The Sims 4 are being advised to find a way to upgrade their systems if they want to continue playing The Sims 4 proper and are to migrate their saves over to ensure a smooth transition.
GAMINGbible
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 0