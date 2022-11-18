My Hero Academia's sixth season has never placed the Shonen villains in a stronger position than it has now, though, despite this new status as the Paranormal Liberation Front, the antagonists are taking some heavy blows thanks in part to the heroes launching a surprise assault. With Twice being the first major casualty for the League of Villains during this full-blown confrontation, Toga is now left picking up the pieces and her anger might be a pivotal key in winning the antagonists the war.

25 DAYS AGO