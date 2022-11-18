Read full article on original website
cardinalnews.org
Indicted Buchanan County supervisor now faces more than 70 new charges, more . . .
Here are some of the top stories from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. What was suspect’s motive? — The Washington Post. UVa stays quiet on finding guns in suspect’s dorm room. — Charlottesville Daily Progress. Memorial service held. — Charlottesville Daily Progress. UVa...
Driver killed in Tazewell County crash identified, charges pending
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police (VSP) have identified a person killed after a crash on icy roads in Tazewell County last Thursday. According to a release from the VSP, troopers were called to a crash near the intersection of U.S. 460 and Route 1401 around 6:40 a.m. Police report a Toyota […]
supertalk929.com
Fire department: Blaze at Wallens Ridge supermax prison began in cell
There’s been no official word from the Virginia Department of Corrections concerning a fire reported at Wallens Ridge supermax prison in Big Stone Gap on Monday. Town fire department information posted on social media said the blaze reportedly started in a cell inside the structure and was extinguished. It also said that no flames or smoke were visible.
wymt.com
VSP arrests Buchanan County man on multiple charges
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One Southwest Virginia man is facing some serious charges after an incident that took place last month. Virginia State Police arrested Trey Adkins, 42, of Grundy on Thursday. Troopers started an investigation in October into Adkins possibly violating a protective order. They found he did...
wcyb.com
Road rage incident leads to shooting in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — There is new information on a Sunday night shooting that happened in Washington County Virginia. According to the Washington County Sheriff's office, The incident happened a little before 5:30 p.m. Sunday, on Travelite Road, just off lee highway. The victim told officers it started as...
Man arrested in West Virginia for battery, strangulation and more charges
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) arrested a man for domestic battery, strangulation or suffocation, and more charges. Willie McCoy was arrested in the Beech Creek community by Cpl. M.J. Mounts with assistance from the Gilbert Police Department, the MCSO says. According to the MCSO, McCoy was arrested for alleged […]
wbtw.com
Tennessee man considered Armed Career Criminal sentenced to 22 years in prison
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport man has been sentenced to 264 months in prison after he was found to be an Armed Career Criminal following a jury trial. According to the release from the Department of Justice, Phillip Thomas Green, 36, of Kingsport, was found guilty of being in possession of a firearm in violation of United States Code 18 § 922(g)(1) after a two-day jury trial.
q95fm.net
Man from Southwest Virginia Arrested and Charged with Stalking and Violating Protective Order
A man from southwest Virginia is now facing charges following an incident that happened back in October. On Thursday, 42 year old Trey Adkins of Grundy was arrested by Virginia State Police. In October, Troopers began investigating Adkins for possibly violating a protective order. Troopers discovered that Adkins had violated...
WCSO searching for suspect following road rage incident
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect new information. BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Police are searching for a suspect involved in an apparent road rage incident that led to shots fired in Bristol, Virginia on Sunday, according to Captain Hazlewood with the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred on Interstate 81 […]
Metro News
Arrests made in Raleigh County violent crimes
BECKLEY, W.Va. — Two people are in custody following separate violent crimes in recent days in Raleigh County. According to Raleigh County sheriff’s deputies, a man identified as Jordan Morgan, 31, of Dameron, was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting on Lower Sandlick Road. The victim identified as Joshua Morgan, who was hospitalized.
Man found guilty of trafficking meth into Southwest Virginia sentenced
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A man who was part of a reported organization that trafficked methamphetamine from Texas and Indiana into Southwest Virginia has been sentenced to 72 months in federal prison. According to a release from the Commonwealth of Virginia’s Office of the Attorney General, Pedro Loza III, 28, of Bullhead City, Arizona, was […]
wjhl.com
Holiday Events in Marion, Virginia
(WJHL) Ken Heath from Marion, Virginia shares information on upcoming events within the town over the next few weeks. For more information please visit www.MarionVA.org.
Police: Bristol, Va. man arrested for shooting wife
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Police are investigating a shooting in Bristol, Virginia. The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. at Eastridge Apartments on Eastridge Road, according to the Bristol, Virginia Police Department. Police said a man, identified as Gerold T. Smith, 38, shot his wife after an argument. She was taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center […]
wchstv.com
Sheriff: Lengthy drug investigation leads to several arrests in Mingo County
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Several people were arrested in a drug raid in Mingo County that resulted from a lengthy investigation. Law enforcement at the scene said they hoped to make more arrests overnight. Several agencies, including the U.S. 119 Drug Task Force and the Mingo County Sheriff’s...
Fatal three car accident in Tazewell County
UPDATE (Monday, November 21, 2022 at 11:50 A.M.) BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — The victim of three car accident in Tazewell County, Virginia has been identified. after an accident between two cars, both drivers were assessing damage when a third car struck the driver of a Toyota Tacoma. The driver of the Tacoma, David O. Lee, […]
Police respond to shooting in Raleigh County
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On November 17, 2022, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office reported they responded to a shooting at a home that left one injured. Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s responded to a home in Lower Sandlick Rd. after getting a call that a shooting had taken place. When they arrived on the scene […]
Raleigh County Deputies respond to stabbing in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing in Beckley on November 18, 2022. On November 15th, 2022 Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing at a home on Canterbury Dr. in Beckley. When Deputies arrived on scene they were met at the door […]
wfxrtv.com
Fatal multiple-vehicle crash in Tazewell County this morning
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) responded to a multi-vehicle crash this morning at 6:40 in Tazewell County. According to VSP, the crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. 460 and Route 1401. Officials say, the initial crash occurred when a pick-up truck and an SUV...
6 arrested in West Virginia drug trafficking bust
WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK)—Six people were arrested during a drug bust on Wednesday night. According to the US Marshals Southern District of West Virginia, they, along with Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED), and the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests during a drug trafficking investigation that they say had been taking place over […]
US Marshals and Mingo County Sheriff’s Office Take Down Drug Trafficking Organization
WILLIAMSON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to a press release from the Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force, multiple people have been arrested in connection to drug trafficking. The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia, Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force, and the...
