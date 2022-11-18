ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

golfmagic.com

Report: Tiger Woods' former caddie Steve Williams is coming out of retirement

Tiger Woods' former caddie Steve Williams is coming out of retirement to caddie for Adam Scott. According to a report by Evin Priest of GolfDigest, the famous looper will be back on the fairways for the 42-year-old former Masters champion later this month and into 2023. Woods and Williams split...
GolfWRX

Report: Tiger Woods makes cart decision ahead of Hero comeback

In October, Notah Begay told SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio that Tiger Woods’ expected re-appearance may be subject to a “late-minute introduction of a cart rule.”. It seems the golfing world would bow to any conditions just to see a glimpse of the man that changed the sport forever and, having announced, as host, he would be one of the three missing players from the initial list of 17, the Hero World Challenge has some extra spice.
ALBANY, NY
golfmagic.com

McIlroy reveals equipment switch that changed his fortunes: "I was struggling!"

Rory McIlroy says changing golf balls before the 2022 Masters turned his "whole year around" after the struggles that culminated in a tearful greenside interview at the Ryder Cup when Europe's miserable fate was all-but confirmed. McIlroy reigned supreme once again over the weekend when he finished top of the...
Golf.com

Lydia Ko’s emotional win comes with a record-setting prize

When Lydia Ko tapped in on the 72nd hole, she finally let the rest of the world in. Ko, while always insightful in interviews, is generally inscrutable on the course. She’d held steady all week in Naples, Fla., building a massive lead and then holding on tight. But on the final green of the CME Group Tour Championship, it suddenly hit. A second consecutive victory. A signature win. Her first multiple-win season since 2016. And the largest first-place prize — a $2 million check — in the history of women’s sports.
NAPLES, FL
golfmagic.com

Open champ agrees with Rory McIlroy, also wants Greg Norman OUT of LIV Golf

Former Open champion Ian Baker-Finch has echoed Rory McIlroy's sentiments in that Greg Norman needs to step down from his role as LIV Golf CEO in order for the sport to move forwards. World No.1 McIlroy told GolfMagic and the rest of the golfing media on site at the DP...
Golf.com

Veteran pro opens up on run that’s taken him from the world 400s — to top 30

Rewind to May 2021, and Seamus Power is a name maybe even the golf junkies hadn’t heard of. Back then, the Irishman who played junior golf with the likes of Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy had managed to finish inside the PGA Tour’s top 125 only once in four seasons. He represented Ireland in the 2016 Summer Olympics, but some 18 months ago, he wasn’t even in the top 400 in the world and had missed five of nine cuts to start the season.
golfmagic.com

CEO of CME blasts LPGA Tour: "It's an EMBARRASSMENT to my company and me!"

The chief executive of CME has launched a sensational attack on the LPGA Tour and their chief executive Mollie Marcoux Samaan. In a report by Beth Ann Nichols of Golfweek, CME boss Terry Duffy has taken aim at the LPGA and the direction of the tour. His main complaint came...
InsideHook

Is Bryson DeChambeau Now Anti-Bulking?

During peak quarantine, Bryson DeChambeau turned his garage into a cutting-edge performance lab. After months of strength training (you can watch him get after it here) he looked more like Gronk than a professional golfer. DeChambeau reportedly put on 20 pounds, drawing compliments from Tiger Woods and gaining distance on his already-towering drives.

