S&P 500 Analyst Moves: ROST
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Ross Stores is now the #90 analyst pick, moving up by 8 spots. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and...
Notable Monday Option Activity: APA, VZ, TEAM
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in APA Corp (Symbol: APA), where a total of 31,584 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.3% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43.50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 4,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,900 underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Monday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Materials
In afternoon trading on Monday, Healthcare stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.5%. Within that group, STERIS plc (Symbol: STE) and Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.5% and 5.1%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.5% on the day, and down 3.03% year-to-date. STERIS plc, meanwhile, is down 26.31% year-to-date, and Becton, Dickinson & Co, is down 2.34% year-to-date. Combined, STE and BDX make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Interesting FOLD Put And Call Options For July 2023
Investors in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: FOLD) saw new options become available this week, for the July 2023 expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 242 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the FOLD options chain for the new July 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CLX, SJM, PEP
Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX), where a total volume of 5,810 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 581,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.3% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring December 09, 2022, with 653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,300 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:
Best Dividend Stocks To Buy Now? 2 To Know
A dividend is a payment made by a corporation to its shareholders, usually as a distribution of profits. When a company earns a profit or surplus, the board of directors may decide to reinvest some or all of the money in the business or pay it out to shareholders as a dividend. Next, dividends can be issued as cash payments, shares of stock, or other property.
Monday 11/21 Insider Buying Report: ESAB, INTC
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
What to Note Ahead of Construction Partners (ROAD) Q4 Earnings
Construction Partners, Inc. ROAD is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 22, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 109.1% and 19.7%, respectively. Both metrics increased 27.8% and 45.3% year over year, respectively. The upside was mainly backed by solid organic growth and acquisition benefits.
Monday's ETF Movers: FTXG, OIH
In trading on Monday, the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Herbalife Nutrition, up about 3.3% and shares of Hershey, up about 2.7% on the day. And underperforming other...
MHR Fund Management Ups Stake in Lions Gate (LGF.A)
Fintel reports that Mhr Fund Management Llc has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 20,198,615 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A). This represents 24.22% of the company. In their previous filing dated May 6, 2020 they reported 19,309,564 shares and 23.07% of the company, an...
Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services
The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Energy sector, showing a 1.6% loss. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.3% and 3.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.4% on the day, and up 67.08% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 46.93% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 83.74% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and MRO make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
GPC March 2023 Options Begin Trading
Investors in Genuine Parts Co. (Symbol: GPC) saw new options become available today, for the March 2023 expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 116 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the GPC options chain for the new March 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Cassava (SAVA) Stock: Risk/Reward Equation Is More Balanced, Says Analyst
Cassava (SAVA) shares have put in a good rally since hitting a yearly low in late July, with the stock almost doubling during the period. However, the surge is a bit of a head scratcher to B. Riley’s Mayank Mamtani who finds no real evidence to support the uptick.
Expert Ratings for Sensata Technologies
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Sensata Technologies ST within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Sensata Technologies. The company has an average price target of $48.0 with a high of $54.00 and a low of $42.00.
First Week of TWNK July 2023 Options Trading
Investors in Hostess Brands Inc (Symbol: TWNK) saw new options begin trading this week, for the July 2023 expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 242 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the TWNK options chain for the new July 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Expert Ratings for PowerSchool Holdings
Analysts have provided the following ratings for PowerSchool Holdings PWSC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, PowerSchool Holdings has an average price target of $21.75 with a high of $23.00 and a low of $20.00.
Archon Capital Ups Stake in Apyx Medical (APYX) After Q3 Results
Fintel reports that Archon Capital Management LLC has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,452,030 shares of Apyx Medical Corp (APYX). This represents 9.98% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2,194,118 shares and 6.39% of the company, an increase...
Hestia Capital Discloses Activist Position in PBI / Pitney Bowes
Fintel reports that Hestia Capital Partners Lp has filed a 13D form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12,000,000 shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI). This represents 6.9% of the company. Pitney Bowes is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world,...
LABU, NSPL: Big ETF Outflows
Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the DIREXION DAILY STANDARD AND POORS BIOTECH BULL 3X SHARES, where 22,950,000 units were destroyed, or a 14.0% decrease week over week. And on a percentage change...
Burning Rock Biotech Limited Sponsored ADR (BNR) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Burning Rock Biotech Limited Sponsored ADR (BNR) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks...
