In afternoon trading on Monday, Healthcare stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.5%. Within that group, STERIS plc (Symbol: STE) and Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.5% and 5.1%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.5% on the day, and down 3.03% year-to-date. STERIS plc, meanwhile, is down 26.31% year-to-date, and Becton, Dickinson & Co, is down 2.34% year-to-date. Combined, STE and BDX make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

16 HOURS AGO