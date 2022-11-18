Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says
About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
dailyhodl.com
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Details Potential Bitcoin Price Target, Says He’s Betting on Top Crypto Asset and Against Federal Reserve
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki is questioning just how low Bitcoin may go as the fallout from the collapse of FTX continues. Kiyosaki says that he’s a long-term investor of BTC rather than a trader, and he’s not looking to flip the top crypto asset by market cap.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price target now $13.5K as BTC trader says ‘exit all the markets’
Bitcoin (BTC) ranged around $16,500 on Nov. 17 as markets digested the latest events surrounding exchange FTX. FTX CEO tells of “complete failure of corporate controls”. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD seeing only mild volatility at the Wall Street open. The pair showed acclimatization to...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Says Dogecoin and a Top-20 Ethereum-Based Altcoin Are Primed for Explosive Rallies
A popular crypto analyst says Dogecoin (DOGE) and Polygon (MATIC) are primed for huge rallies as markets move sideways. The pseudonymous trader known as Kaleo tells his 538,100 Twitter followers that Dogecoin is consolidating around a baseline bullish price at $0.13 and he predicts a more than 50% price bounce.
Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin says it's a mistake to dismiss everything FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried did despite 'fraud'
Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin cautioned critics of FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried to be more discerning. "Automatically downgrading every single thing SBF believed in is an error," he tweeted on Tuesday. He added: "Don't be the guy who would have tried to cancel vegetarianism in 1945." Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin cautioned critics...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving
The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
A new bankruptcy filing shows the value of FTX's crypto holdings is just $659,000, after Sam Bankman-Fried said they were worth $5.5 billion
Bankruptcy filings show the fair value of crypto held by FTX is $659,000. That compares to Sam Bankman-Fried claim FTX held about $5.5 billion in "less liquid" crypto tokens. "Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls," new FTX CEO John Ray III said.
Futurism
Guy Linked to Huge Crypto Meltdown Says It’s Just a Coincidence That He’s Hanging Out in a Country With No Extradition to United States
As crypto exchange FTX continues its demise, a few certain ghosts of crypto collapses past have unexpectedly crawled out of the rubble. Take Zhu Su and Kyle Davies, the now-maybe-not-missing cofounders of the notorious Three Arrows Capital (3AC) hedge fund. After months of radio silence, the disgraced hedge honchos have...
Coinbase's CEO says FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried reached out for emergency funds: 'It felt like a pretty bad situation that we wanted to stay away from'
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong confirmed to CNBC that Sam Bankman-Fried approached him to try to raise emergency funds for FTX. Armstrong said it quickly became clear it wasn't a good investment for Coinbase. "It felt like a pretty bad situation," he said. The revelation comes as Bankman-Fried looks for investors...
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move 877,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Series of Massive Crypto Transactions Amid Extreme Market Volatility
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors are moving hundreds of billions of the dog-themed meme token amid the turmoil in the crypto market. Citing data from Ethereum (ETH) analytics platform Etherscan, Shiba Inu burn project ShibaPlay says crypto whales transferred a total of 877 billion SHIB tokens worth $7.8 million in a series of transactions.
CoinTelegraph
$600M in Bitcoin options expire on Friday, giving bears reason to pin BTC under $16K
No one can blame Bitcoin (BTC) bulls for placing bets at $20,000 and higher for the $600 million weekly options expiry on Nov. 18. After all, this level had provided a solid resistance since Oct. 25 and held for almost two weeks. However, the base scenario changed abruptly on Nov....
Billionaire Jack Dorsey to Investors: Trust No One in Crypto
Serial entrepreneur Jack Dorsey is an evangelist of bitcoin (BTC), the most popular cryptocurrency. Dorsey, who believes in the blockchain technology underpinning cryptocurrencies and the potential it offers, went so far as to change the name of his company Square to better reflect the strategic shift towards digital assets. The...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Decline May Soon Be Over As BTC Is Seen Hitting $250,000 In 1st Half 2023
Over the last two weeks, Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, lost more than 22% of its value as it continues to struggle in shaking off the effects of the FTX crypto exchange implosion. After briefly reclaiming the $21K territory, BTC was wiped out of all of...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price levels to watch as traders bet on sub-$14K BTC
Bitcoin (BTC) held steady at the Nov. 21 Wall Street open following a weekly close at levels not seen since late 2020. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hovering above $16,000 after dipping below the level overnight. Sentiment remained on a knife edge as rumors over crypto...
‘The money is gone’: people who lost out in FTX’s collapse
Smaller investors tell how they found themselves unable to withdraw money as rumours of the exchange’s troubles spread
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
JPMorgan is about to spend $1 billion on hundreds of rental homes across the US on the way to becoming a megalandlord
JPMorgan and Haven Realty Capital entered into a joint venture agreement on November 15. The companies plan to acquire up to $1 billion in build-to-rent properties, starting in Atlanta. Housing experts warn that it can take a long time to bring build-to-rent properties to market. A new joint venture between...
Chamath Palihapitiya said Sam Bankman-Fried once pitched him, but after the investor suggested changes like forming a board, FTX told him to get lost
Sam Bankman-Fried once pitched Social Capital, but Chamath Palihapitiya said he "didn't make much sense." After the Zoom meeting, the firm sent FTX recommendations if things were to proceed, including the formation of a board. Palihapitiya said that FTX then told his firm to "go fuck yourself" for suggesting changes.
Motley Fool
Should You Invest in Shiba Inu in 2023?
Shiba Inu rose to popularity during the meme-stock craze in the summer of 2021, but this enthusiasm has largely faded. The crypto does have some catalysts that could boost its price, but investors should stay away. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
