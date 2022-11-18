Read full article on original website
Related
4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More
When used as a verb, yield means "to give up." Even when yield is used as a noun, it can often involve giving something up. Many high-yield dividend stocks come with significant trade-offs that make them less attractive to investors. That's not always the case, though. Here are four fantastic...
Best Dividend Stocks To Buy Now? 2 To Know
A dividend is a payment made by a corporation to its shareholders, usually as a distribution of profits. When a company earns a profit or surplus, the board of directors may decide to reinvest some or all of the money in the business or pay it out to shareholders as a dividend. Next, dividends can be issued as cash payments, shares of stock, or other property.
Got $500? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money
Here's a fact: You don't need huge sums of money to start (or continue) investing. Any amount, if placed wisely, could eventually bring you great returns. Today, let's consider $500. With that amount you could buy one of the following growth stocks -- or invest in all three. They could double your money over time.
Daily Dividend Report: HOG,HAL,CINF,DCI,OBT
The Harley-Davidson Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.1575 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable December 23, 2022 to the shareholders of record of the Company's common stock as of December 9, 2022. Halliburton announced today that its board of directors...
What to Note Ahead of Construction Partners (ROAD) Q4 Earnings
Construction Partners, Inc. ROAD is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 22, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 109.1% and 19.7%, respectively. Both metrics increased 27.8% and 45.3% year over year, respectively. The upside was mainly backed by solid organic growth and acquisition benefits.
Notable Monday Option Activity: APA, VZ, TEAM
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in APA Corp (Symbol: APA), where a total of 31,584 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.3% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43.50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 4,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,900 underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Monday Sector Leaders: Beverages & Wineries, Packaging & Containers
In trading on Monday, beverages & wineries shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1%. Leading the group were shares of Zevia PBC, up about 6% and shares of Farmer Bros. up about 3.3% on the day. Also showing relative strength are packaging & containers shares, up...
Interesting FOLD Put And Call Options For July 2023
Investors in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: FOLD) saw new options become available this week, for the July 2023 expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 242 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the FOLD options chain for the new July 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Monday 11/21 Insider Buying Report: ESAB, INTC
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
This Stock Is Surging After Impressive Earnings, and It Still Looks Like a Bargain
After handily beating analyst expectations for revenue and earnings in the third quarter, Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) is showing even more confidence. The footwear retailer increased its outlook for 2022 to a new range of $4.42 to $4.50, up from $4.25 to 4.45, citing "strong momentum." That's an encouraging move at a time when many companies are reducing guidance.
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CLX, SJM, PEP
Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX), where a total volume of 5,810 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 581,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.3% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring December 09, 2022, with 653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,300 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:
Dow Analyst Moves: HD
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Home Depot is the #10 analyst pick. Home Depot Inc also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #135 spot out of 500.
Expert Ratings for PowerSchool Holdings
Analysts have provided the following ratings for PowerSchool Holdings PWSC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, PowerSchool Holdings has an average price target of $21.75 with a high of $23.00 and a low of $20.00.
This Monster Growth Stock Just Reported Searing 56% Revenue Growth
This fitness industry stock won't remain under the radar for long if it keeps growing at this rate.
Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services
The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Energy sector, showing a 1.6% loss. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.3% and 3.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.4% on the day, and up 67.08% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 46.93% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 83.74% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and MRO make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Where Expedia Group Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on Expedia Group EXPE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Analyst Ratings for Okta
Within the last quarter, Okta OKTA has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 31 analysts have an average price target of $83.23 versus the current price of Okta at $48.29, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 31 analysts rated Okta...
Expert Ratings for Sensata Technologies
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Sensata Technologies ST within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Sensata Technologies. The company has an average price target of $48.0 with a high of $54.00 and a low of $42.00.
Blink (BLNK) Shares Affected by Macro Economic Volatility
Blink Charging BLNK shares have lost 47.1% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Services industry’s rise of 3.6%. All-time-high inflation increased the total cost of revenues and operating expenses, which weighed on margin expansion in the third quarter of 2022 and resulted in a quarterly loss of 47 cents compared with a loss of 36 cents in the year-ago quarter.
GPC March 2023 Options Begin Trading
Investors in Genuine Parts Co. (Symbol: GPC) saw new options become available today, for the March 2023 expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 116 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the GPC options chain for the new March 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
