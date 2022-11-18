ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Dividend Stocks To Buy Now? 2 To Know

A dividend is a payment made by a corporation to its shareholders, usually as a distribution of profits. When a company earns a profit or surplus, the board of directors may decide to reinvest some or all of the money in the business or pay it out to shareholders as a dividend. Next, dividends can be issued as cash payments, shares of stock, or other property.
4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More

When used as a verb, yield means "to give up." Even when yield is used as a noun, it can often involve giving something up. Many high-yield dividend stocks come with significant trade-offs that make them less attractive to investors. That's not always the case, though. Here are four fantastic...
Got $500? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money

Here's a fact: You don't need huge sums of money to start (or continue) investing. Any amount, if placed wisely, could eventually bring you great returns. Today, let's consider $500. With that amount you could buy one of the following growth stocks -- or invest in all three. They could double your money over time.
$10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

Some high-quality growth stocks are too cheap to ignore following this year's bear market. Valuations are at the cheapest level in years, creating opportunities for great long-term returns. These two growth stocks have enormous potential as leaders in exciting industries, and investors should consider adding them to their portfolio. 1....
Daily Dividend Report: HOG,HAL,CINF,DCI,OBT

The Harley-Davidson Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.1575 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable December 23, 2022 to the shareholders of record of the Company's common stock as of December 9, 2022. Halliburton announced today that its board of directors...
Interesting FOLD Put And Call Options For July 2023

Investors in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: FOLD) saw new options become available this week, for the July 2023 expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 242 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the FOLD options chain for the new July 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Dow Analyst Moves: HD

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Home Depot is the #10 analyst pick. Home Depot Inc also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #135 spot out of 500.
Blink (BLNK) Shares Affected by Macro Economic Volatility

Blink Charging BLNK shares have lost 47.1% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Services industry’s rise of 3.6%. All-time-high inflation increased the total cost of revenues and operating expenses, which weighed on margin expansion in the third quarter of 2022 and resulted in a quarterly loss of 47 cents compared with a loss of 36 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Monday 11/21 Insider Buying Report: ESAB, INTC

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
First Week of TWNK July 2023 Options Trading

Investors in Hostess Brands Inc (Symbol: TWNK) saw new options begin trading this week, for the July 2023 expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 242 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the TWNK options chain for the new July 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Monday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Materials

In afternoon trading on Monday, Healthcare stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.5%. Within that group, STERIS plc (Symbol: STE) and Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.5% and 5.1%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.5% on the day, and down 3.03% year-to-date. STERIS plc, meanwhile, is down 26.31% year-to-date, and Becton, Dickinson & Co, is down 2.34% year-to-date. Combined, STE and BDX make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Expert Ratings for Airbnb

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Airbnb ABNB within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 16 analysts have an average price target of $126.25 versus the current price of Airbnb at $95.71, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 16 analysts rated...
What to Note Ahead of Construction Partners (ROAD) Q4 Earnings

Construction Partners, Inc. ROAD is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 22, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 109.1% and 19.7%, respectively. Both metrics increased 27.8% and 45.3% year over year, respectively. The upside was mainly backed by solid organic growth and acquisition benefits.
Where Expedia Group Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on Expedia Group EXPE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Notable Monday Option Activity: NUE, SWKS, ACN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE), where a total volume of 9,311 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 931,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.8% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,800 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

