ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Coldest air since mid-March to continue into the weekend

By Rich Jones
ESPN 690
ESPN 690
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u04bK_0jFY9ezb00

Jacksonville, Fl — Thursday’s temperatures failed to reach 60 degrees for the first time since March 13 during THE PLAYERS, when cold and wet weather caused delays in the annual tournament.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

Morning lows fell into the 30s with some frost inland and a freeze warning for inland southeast Georgia. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking a partly sunny afternoon with chilly temps only in the low 60s. That’s at least 10 degrees below average.

Overnight, skies will turn partly cloudy with temperatures down into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Tomorrow we will see thickening clouds through the day with highs in the lower to mid 60s. A few light sprinkles or showers will try to develop on Sunday under a mostly cloudy sky.

Thanksgiving week features a warming trend into the upper 60s and eventually low 70s - no worse than average - with a few showers at times on Tuesday and Wednesday.

TROPICS: No areas of concern.

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN 690

AAA expects Florida will see the busiest Thanksgiving travel week since 2005

Jacksonville FL — If you are planning on traveling this Thanksgiving in Florida, you’re not alone. AAA is forecasting this Thanksgiving week will be the busiest in Florida since 2005. AAA says more than 2.9 million Floridians are expected to travel 50 miles or more which is 2% more than last year and nearly 1% more than in 2019. Despite high gas prices, AAA says 91% of travelers in Florida will be getting around by car.
FLORIDA STATE
ESPN 690

Nights of Lights starts Saturday in St. Augustine

St. Augustine FL — It’s that time of year again, the 29th annual Nights of Lights gets started this Saturday in downtown St. Augustine. The city says the celebrations start at 4 PM with a dance performance in front of City Hall then and the All Star Orchestra will perform at the Plaza de la Constitución at 5:30 PM. Then the big event takes place at 6:30 PM with the lightning of the city’s holiday tree and the canopy of live oak trees around the plaza.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
ESPN 690

Photo Galleries: Nicole aftermath in Florida

Jacksonville, Fl — Nicole was the second latest hurricane to hit the continental United States. And it is the latest hurricane landfall ever on the east coast of Florida. 2022 is tied with 2001 for the most Atlantic hurricane formations in November. The storm washed away homes, chewed up...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

Tracking Nicole: Closures and cancellations ahead of the storm

Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on closings and cancellations in the Northeast Florida area:. -In anticipation of Subtropical Storm Nicole, on-beach driving will be restricted at Porpoise Point beginning Monday, Nov. 7. The remaining vehicular access ramps will be restricted beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m. These restrictions will be imposed for the duration of the storm.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

Tracking Nicole: Resources and reopenings in NE FL

Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates for the latest reopenings in the Northeast Florida area:. -Duval County’s Local State of Emergency will end Saturday, Nov. 12 at 8 AM. -Friday’s curbside garbage, recycling, bulk, and yard waste collections will occur as normal. -The make-up day for...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
ESPN 690

ESPN 690

Jacksonville, FL
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 690 is Jacksonville's home for ESPN sports radio, WOKV-AM.

 https://www.espn690.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy