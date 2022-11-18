Read full article on original website
Diverse businesses get a leg up as funding and support expands across northern Wisconsin
Natalie Harris and her husband Cal love waffles. At home, they make them all the time for friends and family. Eight years ago, Natalie bought Cal a commercial waffle iron for his birthday. And the Superior couple always had a secret dream to one day open their own tea and coffee shop with a waffle bar on weekends.
Wisconsin opioid deaths hit another record high in 2021
Wisconsin's opioid overdose deaths rose again last year, eclipsing a previous record from 2020. There were 1,427 opioid-related deaths in the state in 2021, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirmed, a 16 percent increase over 2020 and a 70 percent increase over the number of deaths in 2018.
Wisconsin manufacturers see automation and technology as key to growth
Wisconsin manufacturers increasingly view investment in automation and technology as a key opportunity for growth. Industry groups say manufacturers see automation as a way to offset the labor shortage, remove repetitive tasks and increase output. But the emphasis on technology also has the potential to put smaller companies at a disadvantage and to change the skills desired by manufacturers.
Western New York gets buried under 6 feet of snow in some areas
Residents in western New York got even more snow Saturday after a major winter storm walloped the region Friday, dropping a total of more than 6 feet in some areas and shutting down schools and businesses. The National Weather Service said snow was falling in parts of Niagara County at...
