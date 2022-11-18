Read full article on original website
France 24
Senegal fans eye World Cup glory, 'with or without Sadio Mané'
Fresh from their maiden Africa Cup of Nations win, Senegal's Lions of Teranga kick off their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on Monday, bidding to become the first African nation to progress beyond the quarter-finals at a football World Cup. FRANCE 24's Sam Bradpiece, Elimane Ndao and Sarah Sakho spoke to buoyant fans in the streets of Dakar.
First Dutch game one of least-watched first games in World Cup in Netherlands
AMSTERDAM, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The Netherlands' victory over Senegal in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Monday drew one of the lowest domestic television audiences ever for a Dutch national team's first match at a World Cup or European Championship, Dutch press agency ANP said on Tuesday.
France 24
With $220 billion price tag, Qatar hosts most expensive World Cup in history
Qatar has spent more than $200 billion preparing for the World Cup by building roads, stadiums and hotels. Although much of the infrastructure spending has been part of a larger public investment project, this tournament will be the most expensive World Cup ever. Plus, in a surprise reshuffle, Disney's former CEO Bob Iger is returning to the helm, less than a year after retiring.
Art or torture? France debates banning bullfighting
ARLES, France, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Sixteen-year old Baptiste is training to be a bullfighter in the southern French city of Arles and says lawmakers who want to ban it across the country simply do not comprehend what he calls an art.
Vatican calls up Atlético Madrid doctor to treat Pope’s knee problem
The head doctor at the Spanish football team Atlético Madrid has described Pope Francis as a “very charming and very stubborn” patient, after the Vatican called him up to treat the pontiff’s enduring knee problem. José María Villalón, a distinguished doctor in the field of sport...
France 24
World Cup Day 3: France begin title defence, attention on Messi
Lionel Messi will embark on Tuesday on what will surely be his last chance to win the World Cup, with Argentina and holders France both in action in Qatar. After England thumped Iran 6-2 to showcase their title credentials, day three of one of the most controversial World Cups in history will have four matches.
France 24
Hosts Qatar suffer early defeat in World Cup opener against Ecuador
Qatar lose their first World Cup game to Ecuador, becoming the first ever host nation to be defeated in an opening match. Meanwhile, France are trying to remain positive despite star striker Karim Benzema's absence. Plus, will Iran put England to the test on Monday? Also on Monday, Wales gear up to face Team USA in the Welsh team's first World Cup appearance in 64 years.
Italy to press ahead with plans to sell ITA despite MSC snub
ROME, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Italy's government will press ahead with plans to sell a majority stake in airline ITA Airways, the successor to Alitalia, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Tuesday, after shipping group MSC dropped its interest.
France 24
England hammer Iran in strong start to World Cup
England made a scintillating start to their World Cup campaign as Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham inspired a 6-2 rout of outclassed Iran in Monday's Group B opener in Doha. Saka and Bellingham were England's driving forces with dynamic displays that underlined their emergence as two of the game's brightest young stars.
France 24
European teams scrap ‘One Love’ LGBT rights armband plan at World Cup
France, England, Germany and four other European teams at the World Cup on Monday abandoned plans to wear a rainbow-themed armband in support of LGBTQ rights, citing the threat of disciplinary action from FIFA. "FIFA has been very clear that it will impose sporting sanctions if our captains wear the...
France 24
World Cup 2022: Late goals give Netherlands victory over Senegal
Late goals by Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen gave the Netherlands a 2-0 victory over African champions Senegal on Monday as the three-time beaten finalists made their return to the World Cup stage. With Senegal missing injured star man Sadio Mane and the Dutch without their main attacking threat Memphis...
France 24
World Cup begins in high-stakes event for host Qatar
The World Cup kicks off in Qatar on Sunday in a high-stakes event for the tiny nation which has faced a barrage of criticism and staked its reputation on delivering a smooth tournament, the first held in the Middle East and most expensive in history. In a show of Gulf...
English soccer league stars call it quits after 'heated argument' over calendar shoot: report
Douglas Luiz and Alisha Lehmann, who played in England, reportedly broke up over the Swiss star's decision to do a calendar shoot.
France 24
Local man confesses to schoolgirl murder in south-west France
A 31-year-old man has been charged over the abduction and murder of a schoolgirl in France, just a month after the killing of a girl in Paris caused outrage. The latest victim, a 14-year-old named Vanesa in French media, was snatched on her way home from school in the town of Tonneins last Friday in the rural Lot-et-Garonne region.
France 24
Seychelles president says 'no time to wait' after COP27 deal on 'loss and damage'
In an interview with FRANCE 24, the president of Seychelles hailed the deal reached at the COP27 climate conference on a "loss and damage" fund for vulnerable nations as "good news". Wavel Ramkalawan said that "loss and damage" had been a long-standing request of small island states like his, but added that the key now was implementation and funding. "I hope that this good news is translated into reality immediately, because the world doesn't have time to wait," he said. Ramkalawan underlined that the islands of his archipelago face a very real risk of disappearance if no serious action is taken against climate change.
France 24
Special edition: 2022 World Cup kicks off in Qatar
The 2022 FIFA World Cup opens Sunday with a match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador, with some 1.2 million fans expected to descend on the Middle East nation. Watch FRANCE 24’s special coverage of the opening festivities as they happened. The opening match between Qatar and Ecuador kicked off...
France 24
Charles III hosts first state visit as king, aiming to bolster South Africa ties
King Charles III hosts South African President Cyril Ramaphosa from Tuesday for his first state visit since ascending the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. The three-day trip will be aimed at "celebrating cooperation" between South Africa and its former colonial power. Although South Africa is...
France 24
Horseman and hero: Who is Argentina's 21st century gaucho?
San Antonio de Areco (Argentina) (AFP) – Riders in berets, espadrilles and traditional neck scarves stand out against a dust cloud enveloping a melee of hundreds of horses as they expertly herd the animals. The riders are gauchos, deft horsemen who occupy a special place in the Argentine psyche,...
France 24
Nepalese workers in Qatar pay ultimate price for World Cup
Thousands of Nepalese workers have died in Qatar since 2010 on the construction sites of the World Cup. But victims' grieving families are rarely given any compensation by Qatari companies. Most deaths are due to workers falling from high buildings or suffering heart attacks. Human rights groups have questioned working conditions in Qatar, where temperatures often reach 50 °C. Some workers do return home, but their health is ruined. Despite this, many Nepalese continue to flock to the Gulf.
France 24
European experience sharpens Japan's edge at World Cup
Japan kick off their seventh straight World Cup campaign against Germany in Doha on Wednesday, and expectations have never been higher. The Blue Samurai have gone from tournament newcomers to grizzled veterans over the past 24 years, thanks in no small part to a growing exodus of talent to European clubs.
