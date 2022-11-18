Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
monroecollegemustangs.com
Monroe Mustangs Men’s Basketball Remains Unbeaten with Victory over Brunswick
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., November 19, 2022 – A perfect 3-0 weekend pushes the Monroe College Mustangs men's basketball team to 7-0 on the young season, as the Mustangs capped off a stellar weekend in the Monroe College Invitational with a 73-54 victory over Brunswick Community College on Saturday at the Monroe Athletic Complex.
monroecollegemustangs.com
Monroe Mustangs JV Men’s Basketball Edges out Bridgeport JV to Remain Unbeaten
BRIDGEPORT, Conn., November 19, 2022 – The Monroe College Mustangs JV men's basketball team picked up its second straight gritty road victory on Friday, defeating the University of Bridgeport JV team, 85-83. The Mustangs remain undefeated with a 4-0 record. Richie Guillaume scored a team-high 19 points in the...
monroecollegemustangs.com
Monroe Mustangs Women’s Basketball Falls in Florida Finale at No. 7 Gulf Coast State
PANAMA CITY, Fla., November 19, 2022 – The Monroe College Mustangs women's basketball team dropped the final game of its trip to the Florida Panhandle to No. 7 Gulf Coast State College by a score of 88-56 Saturday afternoon. The Mustangs fall to 5-4 on the season, while the Commodores remain unbeaten at 7-0.
monroecollegemustangs.com
Monroe Mustangs Women’s Basketball Hangs Tough with No. 2 Northwest Florida State
PANAMA CITY, Fla., November 18, 2022 – Taking on the No. 2-ranked team in the NJCAA in Northwest Florida State College on Friday, the Monroe College Mustangs women's basketball team gave the Raiders a run for their money, but a big third quarter for the Raiders proved to be the difference, as the Mustangs fell, 75-63, at Gulf Coast State College. The Mustangs fall to 5-3 overall with the loss, while the Raiders remain unbeaten at 5-0.
monroecollegemustangs.com
NJCAA CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW: No. 3 Monroe Mustangs to Take on No. 7 Arizona Western in NJCAA Championship Game Saturday
MELBOURNE, Fla., November 18, 2022 – The No. 3-seeded Monroe College Mustangs men's soccer team has earned its way back to the NJCAA Championship game, and is set to take on No. 7 Arizona Western College in Saturday's NJCAA Div. I Men's Soccer Championship final. The Mustangs are looking to win their second national championship in four years.
connect-bridgeport.com
Bagent Throws Three TD Passes to Lead Martinsburg Past Bridgeport in Class AAA Quarterfinals, 21-3
For the second consecutive year, Bridgeport’s football season ended at Cobourn Field in Martinsburg as the defending state champion Bulldogs defeated the Indians, 21-3, in the Class AAA quarterfinals. The game was eerily similar to last year’s in that the BHS defense played as well against the Bulldogs in...
#3 Harrisburg flattens #2 Central York in 6A Semifinals
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — (#3) Harrisburg took down (#2) Central York by a score of 44-7 in the District III 6A semifinals on Friday, Nov. 18. (#3) Harrisburg will go on to play (#5) Manheim Township in the District III 6A championship scheduled for Friday, Nov. 25 or Saturday, Nov. 26 at Harrisburg. Friday Night […]
The richest person in Potomac, Maryland
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
mocoshow.com
$50,000 Winning Scratch-Off Purchased at MoCo 7-Eleven
A Takoma Park man is $50,000 richer after purchasing a winning scratch-off game at the 7-Eleven located at 8101 Fenton Street in Silver Spring. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. An enthusiastic Maryland Lottery player from Takoma Park has won the occasional three- and four-digit prizes, but was...
Snow squall, showers possible Friday as cold front sweeps through central Pa.
Snow showers and possibly a squall could hit the midstate Friday afternoon as temperatures drop and winds pick up. “An arctic cold front will cross the area late this afternoon bringing scattered snow showers and possibly a brief heavier snow squall,” the National Weather Service said Friday in a hazardous weather outlook.
Woman Strangled In Pennsylvania Sheetz Handicapped Restroom, Maryland Attacker At-Large: Police
A woman was beaten in the handicapped stall at a central Pennsylvania Sheetz and police are searching for the man supposedly heading for Maryland, authorities say. 25-year-old Elijah Richard Jennings, originally from Harrisburg, currently living in Maryland is being sought in connection with this assault, the police stated in a release on Thursday, Nov. 17.
People worry about warehouses popping up in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Washington County has grown tremendously over the years. Some people in Hagerstown feel the city may be losing some of its character, becoming more of a warehouse town. “When I was little, there was more farmland, and there was more open space,” Hagerstown native Teresa Hawbaker said. Hawbaker […]
wfmd.com
Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins Defeats Karl Bickel In General Election
Frederick, Md. (DG) – After the final count of ballots on Friday, Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins won re-election to another term in office. He defeated Democratic challenger Karl Bickel in the 2020 General Election. Jenkins received 51.35% of the vote, while Bickel received 48.55%. Jenkins will be sworn...
mocoshow.com
Water Main Break Closes Road in Gaithersburg
A water main break has closed/shut down Girard Street in Gaithersburg, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services public information officer Pete Piringer. The road is currently shut down between Fallbrook Street and Teachers Way. If you see a water main break, call WSSC anytime 24/7 to report the possible break at 301-206-4002. Below are the next steps following the report, courtesy of MCFRS and WSSC:
mymcmedia.org
Ongoing Active Investigation for Homicide in Silver Spring
Detectives in the Major Crimes Division of the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) are investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 9 in Silver Spring. Officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road. When they arrived at the scene, an adult male was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was brought to the hospital in stable condition.
Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race
Mail-in ballots favored Democrats by an average of about 70% throughout the state. The post Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race appeared first on Maryland Matters.
NBC Washington
Condo Owner's Suicide Caused Gaithersburg Building Explosion: Police
An explosion that ripped through two condo buildings in Gaithersburg, Maryland, and left at least 10 people injured was the act of a man who died by suicide, Montgomery County police said Friday. A medical examiner identified a body search crews found in the rubble on Thursday as Juan Pablo...
Double Hotel Homicide Under Investigation In Hagerstown: Police
Authorities say that a double homicide in a Maryland hotel - possibly a mother and young daughter, according to a report - is under investigation after two bodies were found on Wednesday afternoon. In Washington County, embers of the Hagerstown Police Department responded to the APM Inn and Suites on...
theburn.com
Walls starting to go up at Loudoun first Sonic Drive-In
A little breaking news update to share with everyone who is eagerly awaiting the arrival of the new Sonic Drive-In coming to Leesburg. A milestone has been reached with the first walls going up at the new fast-food restaurant. A big thanks to FOB (Friend Of the Burn) Dave W....
mocoshow.com
“Urban Wood Sale” by Montgomery Parks Returns in December
Per Montgomery Parks: Our Urban Wood Sale is back! Shop for resources for your next woodworking, homebuilding, furniture repair, or craft project. This year, the sale features kiln dried, planed, and air dried wood. Slabs are different sizes and thicknesses (sizes ranging from 3/4” to 3” thick), and prices range from $5- $400. Walnut, cedar, pine, poplar, oak, beech, cherry, cypress, and ash will be available. Credit card only. No advanced sales.
