PANAMA CITY, Fla., November 18, 2022 – Taking on the No. 2-ranked team in the NJCAA in Northwest Florida State College on Friday, the Monroe College Mustangs women's basketball team gave the Raiders a run for their money, but a big third quarter for the Raiders proved to be the difference, as the Mustangs fell, 75-63, at Gulf Coast State College. The Mustangs fall to 5-3 overall with the loss, while the Raiders remain unbeaten at 5-0.

MONROE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO