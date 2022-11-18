ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

monroecollegemustangs.com

Monroe Mustangs Men’s Basketball Remains Unbeaten with Victory over Brunswick

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., November 19, 2022 – A perfect 3-0 weekend pushes the Monroe College Mustangs men's basketball team to 7-0 on the young season, as the Mustangs capped off a stellar weekend in the Monroe College Invitational with a 73-54 victory over Brunswick Community College on Saturday at the Monroe Athletic Complex.
MONROE, NY
monroecollegemustangs.com

Monroe Mustangs Women’s Basketball Hangs Tough with No. 2 Northwest Florida State

PANAMA CITY, Fla., November 18, 2022 – Taking on the No. 2-ranked team in the NJCAA in Northwest Florida State College on Friday, the Monroe College Mustangs women's basketball team gave the Raiders a run for their money, but a big third quarter for the Raiders proved to be the difference, as the Mustangs fell, 75-63, at Gulf Coast State College. The Mustangs fall to 5-3 overall with the loss, while the Raiders remain unbeaten at 5-0.
MONROE, NY
monroecollegemustangs.com

NJCAA CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW: No. 3 Monroe Mustangs to Take on No. 7 Arizona Western in NJCAA Championship Game Saturday

MELBOURNE, Fla., November 18, 2022 – The No. 3-seeded Monroe College Mustangs men's soccer team has earned its way back to the NJCAA Championship game, and is set to take on No. 7 Arizona Western College in Saturday's NJCAA Div. I Men's Soccer Championship final. The Mustangs are looking to win their second national championship in four years.
MONROE, NY
abc27 News

#3 Harrisburg flattens #2 Central York in 6A Semifinals

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — (#3) Harrisburg took down (#2) Central York by a score of 44-7 in the District III 6A semifinals on Friday, Nov. 18. (#3) Harrisburg will go on to play (#5) Manheim Township in the District III 6A championship scheduled for Friday, Nov. 25 or Saturday, Nov. 26 at Harrisburg. Friday Night […]
HARRISBURG, PA
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Potomac, Maryland

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
POTOMAC, MD
mocoshow.com

$50,000 Winning Scratch-Off Purchased at MoCo 7-Eleven

A Takoma Park man is $50,000 richer after purchasing a winning scratch-off game at the 7-Eleven located at 8101 Fenton Street in Silver Spring. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. An enthusiastic Maryland Lottery player from Takoma Park has won the occasional three- and four-digit prizes, but was...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Daily Voice

Woman Strangled In Pennsylvania Sheetz Handicapped Restroom, Maryland Attacker At-Large: Police

A woman was beaten in the handicapped stall at a central Pennsylvania Sheetz and police are searching for the man supposedly heading for Maryland, authorities say. 25-year-old Elijah Richard Jennings, originally from Harrisburg, currently living in Maryland is being sought in connection with this assault, the police stated in a release on Thursday, Nov. 17.
CAMP HILL, PA
mocoshow.com

Water Main Break Closes Road in Gaithersburg

A water main break has closed/shut down Girard Street in Gaithersburg, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services public information officer Pete Piringer. The road is currently shut down between Fallbrook Street and Teachers Way. If you see a water main break, call WSSC anytime 24/7 to report the possible break at 301-206-4002. Below are the next steps following the report, courtesy of MCFRS and WSSC:
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mymcmedia.org

Ongoing Active Investigation for Homicide in Silver Spring

Detectives in the Major Crimes Division of the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) are investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 9 in Silver Spring. Officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road. When they arrived at the scene, an adult male was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was brought to the hospital in stable condition.
SILVER SPRING, MD
theburn.com

Walls starting to go up at Loudoun first Sonic Drive-In

A little breaking news update to share with everyone who is eagerly awaiting the arrival of the new Sonic Drive-In coming to Leesburg. A milestone has been reached with the first walls going up at the new fast-food restaurant. A big thanks to FOB (Friend Of the Burn) Dave W....
LEESBURG, VA
mocoshow.com

“Urban Wood Sale” by Montgomery Parks Returns in December

Per Montgomery Parks: Our Urban Wood Sale is back! Shop for resources for your next woodworking, homebuilding, furniture repair, or craft project. This year, the sale features kiln dried, planed, and air dried wood. Slabs are different sizes and thicknesses (sizes ranging from 3/4” to 3” thick), and prices range from $5- $400. Walnut, cedar, pine, poplar, oak, beech, cherry, cypress, and ash will be available. Credit card only. No advanced sales.
GAITHERSBURG, MD

