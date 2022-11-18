Read full article on original website
Related
The 'human cannonball' is gone, but his lasagna recipe lives on
All Things We're Cooking is a series featuring family recipes from you, our readers and listeners, and the special stories behind them. We'll continue to share more of your kitchen gems throughout the holidays. Edmondo "Papa" Zacchini made a name for himself with his human cannonball circus act, but he...
Delish
Grilled Turkey
Grilled turkey is going to be your next best idea for Thanksgiving. It frees up oven space and lends itself to some delicious char marks that you don’t get from oven roasting. This turkey will complement just about any side. In case you need them, our green bean casserole, classic stuffing, and homemade biscuits are a win-win-win.
thecountrycook.net
Turkey Pot Pie Casserole
This Turkey Pot Pie Casserole has a thick, creamy filling topped with homemade biscuits that makes for the perfect comfort meal!. Topped with homemade biscuits and filled with vegetables and turkey, this Turkey Pot Pie Casserole is the perfect dish to warm you up and use some of that leftover Thanksgiving turkey! With easy to find ingredients, this recipe comes together in about an hour and serves a crowd. No need for sides with this one, this Turkey Pot Pie Casserole is a meal in itself!
This Thanksgiving, try oyster dressing with turkey giblet gravy
According to the folks in Washington who are paid to pay attention to such things, this year’s Thanksgiving feast is going to cost you a lot more than it has in the past. How much more is up to you and what you cook, but be prepared to pay more for such essential Thanksgiving Day staples as butter, potatoes, eggs and other common items.
How to make the perfect Thanksgiving turkey
(KRON) — Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom, shares how to make the perfect Thanksgiving turkey as the holiday approaches. 14–16-pound Turkey Serves: 10-12 people Bine: 1 cup salt1 cup brown sugar2 oranges, quartered2 lemons, quartered6 sprigs of thyme4 sprigs rosemary2 gallons of ice water1 thawed turkey 14-16 lb. Directions: To make the brine solution, dissolve […]
Easy sweet potato casserole will have everyone for seconds
This Thanksgiving casserole features a rich, silky smooth sweet potato filling that entices the taste buds with cream, butter, pure vanilla extract.
When making Thanksgiving dressing, Grandma Monnette had one simple rule
All Things We're Cooking is a series featuring family recipes from you, our readers and listeners, and the special stories behind them. We'll continue to share more of your kitchen gems throughout the holidays. Stu Haley's Grandma Monnette had one rule when it came to the dressing at Thanksgiving: You...
Favorite family recipes and the stories that make them memorable
All Things We're Cooking is a series featuring kitchen gems from you, our readers and listeners, and the special stories behind them. We'll continue to share more of your recipes throughout the holidays. When making Thanksgiving dressing, Grandma Monnette had one simple rule. Rather than stuffing the turkey, Rebecca Monnette...
I Made Ina Garten’s Apple Crisp—and It’s the Best Way to Eat Fresh-Picked Apples
Ina Garten is known for her homestyle recipes, from her famous coconut cake to the best potato salad. But when fall comes around? The Barefoot Contessa makes one of her all-time favorite desserts: apple crisp. This old-fashioned apple crisp starts with plenty of apples and is piled high with an...
techaiapp.com
Homemade Turkey Stock – Fit Foodie Finds
Homemade turkey stock is so easy to make. This recipe is excellent for using up a turkey carcass around the holidays and leftover vegetables. Use the stock as a base for soups or freeze it for later. Easy Homemade Turkey Stock. There is no question that homemade stock or homemade...
EatingWell
Breakfast Lemon, Raspberry & Cream Cheese Oatmeal Cakes
Combine oats, milk, 1/2 cup raspberries, brown sugar, applesauce, eggs, baking powder, vanilla, lemon zest and salt in a large bowl, breaking up the raspberries to distribute them throughout the batter. Fill each of the prepared muffin cups with 2 to 3 tablespoons batter, then top with a dollop of the raspberry cream cheese and some of the remaining 1/2 cup raspberries. Cover with the remaining batter. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Run a knife around the edges of the muffin cups to release the oatmeal cakes. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Her husband's love of crispy prosciutto transformed a green bean casserole
All Things We're Cooking is a series featuring family recipes from you, our readers and listeners, and the special stories behind them. We'll continue to share more of your kitchen gems throughout the holidays. In Becky Ellis' house, a Thanksgiving table is not complete unless there is a green bean...
Apple and Pumpkin Cream Puffs Recipe
Foodie Friday's Thanksgiving planning continues as we move to dessert. Wow your guests and family with something a little different from the traditional pies but with all the favorite flavors!. Apple Cream Puffs and Pumpkin Cream Puffs (Prep. time about 1 hour. Makes 18 cream puffs) For the Pâte á...
Turn Thanksgiving Leftovers Into Mini Turkey Pot Pies To Eat Now or Freeze for Later
A turkey pot pie recipe isn’t only for meals after that big holiday in late November. Indeed, this savory, creamy veggie-packed package should be enjoyed anytime you’re looking for a warm and hearty fall or winter meal. In fact, roasting a turkey isn’t a complex task at all—and it’s made even easier and faster if you cook up just a breast or legs for your leftover turkey pot pies. Once you hone your favorite version, you’ll have a delicious go-to meal you can serve all year long. We're betting this recipe will make your list. With a crown of buttery puff pastry, this savory stew walks the line between homey and elegant and it seriously beats another boring turkey sandwich.
All we want for Christmas is ... Spam Figgy Pudding?
As the Thanksgiving and Christmas season returns to something like normalcy, perhaps it's time for new traditions. The mad scientists at luncheon meat packager Hormel have one idea: Spam Figgy Pudding. "What?" you might be asking. "And why?" The first question is easier than the second. Let's start with what's...
Super Healthy Kids
Turkey Veggie Tray
This Turkey Veggie Tray is so easy to put together and makes the best healthy appetizer for your Thanksgiving celebration!. Thanksgiving is one of my very favorite days of the year! I love having a whole day to share my love of delicious food with those closest to me. Between...
Cajun Fried Turkey: A Thanksgiving Treat
The Cajun fried turkey has increased in popularity over the years, thanks to the explosion of the availability to get one without any of the work. Popeyes is well known for its Cajun fried turkey, with pre-orders that sell out online well before Thanksgiving week. Many local restaurants also offer complete Cajun fried turkey Thanksgiving meals.
thecountrycook.net
Pecan Pie Cheesecakes
These mini Pecan Pie Cheesecakes are smooth, creamy and topped with a delicious pecan pie topping. The perfect holiday recipe to grace your dessert table!. I love pecan pie and I love cheesecake so why not mash the two together and make these utterly delicious Pecan Pie Cheesecakes?! Even better is they are individual cheesecakes which makes them so much easier to serve. Perfect for holiday gatherings, these are one dessert that always goes quickly! Plus they are super simple to put together with easily available ingredients. If you want an amazing single serving dessert to share at your holiday gatherings, you have to make my Pecan Pie Cheesecake recipe.
The Daily South
Chocolate-Pecan Chess Pie
Classic pecan pie gets its signature ooey-gooey filling from a combination of sugar, eggs, and corn syrup, but this twist on the traditional Thanksgiving dessert uses the custard base of a chess pie to achieve a similarly sticky and sweet filling. The addition of cocoa powder and semi-sweet chocolate chips add bittersweet notes that balance out the treacly, pecan studded pie.
macaronikid.com
SAVORY MASHED SWEET POTATOES Recipe
THESE DELECTABLE SWEET POTATOES WITH ROSEMARY AND CANDIED PECANS WILL BE YOUR NEW GO-TO FOR THE HOLIDAYS AND SPECIAL OCCASIONS!. ½ cup (75 mL) 2% plain low-fat Greek yogurt or sour cream. 2 tbsp (30 mL) butter. 1 tbsp (15 mL) chopped rosemary. ¾ tsp (4 mL) salt.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
32K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0